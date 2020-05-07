 Skip to content
Researchers now think that "social bubbles" could be the key to defeating the coronavirus.
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been practicing this exact thing with another family since before the stay-at-home order.  It takes agreement between the two "groups", like-mindedness and robust communication.  I don't see this happening with everyone.  Like, literally - I have another neighbor, family of 3 and they hang out with another family of 4 but there is a lackadaisical attitude with both of them - one of the families went to a farking gathering of relatives a two weeks ago and none of them give a shiat about masks.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand has been doing this for a while.

Seems way more realistic than pure isolation.
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what me and my husband have been doing since the start. We have 3 friends who all live close, are single, and have been working from home this entire time in isolation. We will occasionally get together at someone's porch, observing distance and other safety precautions. It's helped all of us maintain a little sanity.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This guy was way ahead of the advice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I don't trust anyone else enough to believe they aren't being stupid.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's good news.  Most of Fark already lives in a bubble!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time.
 
1funguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: That's good news.  Most of Fark already lives in a bubble!


Or a basement...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.
 
links136
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah i figure things spread slower with only two or three people tops as opposed to 29k concerts wtih complete ransoms.

S yeah if I need to s 5 people a day for whatever but it's the same 5 people, that's all the contact there is.  5 new people every day is 35 after a week.

Isn't this like basic math?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My social bubble is me and my wife.  Take that, viruses!

/so lonely
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And somehow this social bubble will span the entire coast of Florida. One giant bubble from Miami to Daytona.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.


And then the crabs began.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thenativemag.comView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: I've been practicing this exact thing with another family since before the stay-at-home order.  It takes agreement between the two "groups", like-mindedness and robust communication.  I don't see this happening with everyone.  Like, literally - I have another neighbor, family of 3 and they hang out with another family of 4 but there is a lackadaisical attitude with both of them - one of the families went to a farking gathering of relatives a two weeks ago and none of them give a shiat about masks.


They each mistakenly believe that because their "bubble" is their family and this other family, and maybe the grandkids once a week, that the other family's "bubble" is likewise just nuclear family and them.  In reality, you are also going out to buy groceries and shiat, and instead of keeping your risk bubble down to under 6 people, it is now 15.  And half of those 15 are now unnecessarily expanding their own risk bubbles in the same way.

Obviously we can't all be hermits, or else Then The Murders Begin (tm), but if you are expanding your bubble beyond your own immediate household, you need trusted agreement from the other party that this is a singular connection.  If you have TWO groups outside of your house that you socialize with in person, even with precautions, and they also have two groups (you being one)?  You've defeated the entire purpose of social distancing.

People are just too selfish to think in those terms, for the most part, defaulting to the standard "It's just one extra group of people I'm exposing myself to, how big a problem could it possibly be?" without thinking about the consequences of *everyone* thinking that way.
 
limboslam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is no "defeating" this virus. Only delaying it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

macadamnut: SpectroBoy: The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.

And then the crabs began.


Jealousy says what?
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.


Fluid bonding is the best name they could come up with? Gross
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

redonkulon: SpectroBoy: The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.

Fluid bonding is the best name they could come up with? Gross


Fluid Bonding is the name of my Psychedelic Furs cover band.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wouldn't join any bubble that would have me.


\ I wouldn't join any bubble without booze
 
wood0366
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Roommate's family wanted to do a big old gathering, dozens of folks, and he looked like he was walking towards death row.

I told him "Look, just tell them that the Governor's stay-at-home order doesn't expire until the 18th. There's your out."

Believe me, you haven't seen happy until you've given an introvert a state-level excuse to get out of a family get together.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: macadamnut: SpectroBoy: The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.

And then the crabs began.

Jealousy says what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

redonkulon: SpectroBoy: The polyamory world has been doing this for ages. It's called fluid bonding. Protection is not required in the fluid bonded group and the group must approve additions to the circle.

Fluid bonding is the best name they could come up with? Gross


I didn't name it. 
I guess not everybody has your hangups
 
