(Washington Post)   Frontier airlines decides to abandon its "$39 To Not Be Directly Exposed to COVID-19" surcharge   (washingtonpost.com)
17
posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 11:20 AM



17 Comments
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
are there really that many people on the plane that you wouldn't be able to get your own row
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Frontier. The Ryanair of America?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frontier Airlines: We make United Airlines look like they care about their customers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prominent Democrats on Capitol Hill had criticized the program, scheduled to start Friday, saying it was taking advantage of people's fear during the pandemic.

Pot, kettle.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: are there really that many people on the plane that you wouldn't be able to get your own row


There's a lot less people flying but the airlines are also drastically cutting their flights. So now folks trying to get from A to B have a couple flights to choose from instead of a handful.

One flight I'm taking next month on SWA went from 12 available flights to 2.

All the people that were spread out are now on the same flight.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eh, with the circulated air, you're screwed regardless of where you sit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: [Fark user image 390x271] [View Full Size image _x_]

Frontier. The Ryanair of America?


Yes, but Ryanair is much worse.
Ryanair wanted to charge people to use the restrooms on the plane.
When people objected, they said they would just remove some of the restrooms and put in seats.

Other crazy ideas from them:
Eliminating the co-pilot
The CEO said"Let's take out the second pilot. Let the bloody computer fly it," he's said. Alternatively, he suggested that the flight attendants be trained to fly, so that they could step up to the plate in cases of emergency.

Having passengers load their own luggage onto the plane
Luggage adds a lot of pounds to an aircraft, and many airlines have begun charging fees to discourage check-in bags. Ryanair took it one step further by suggesting that passengers haul their check-in luggage to the plane's belly, to save the airline the costs of paying baggage handlers and check-in personnel.

Removing all the seats
Spending a couple of hours in an airplane seat is no one's idea of fun, but what about having no seat at all? Ryanair has proposed ditching seats in favor of standing-only "berths." Instead of seat belts, passengers would use "handrails and straps" to secure themselves, The CEO explained.

Charging for everything
Forget that complimentary bag of honey-roasted peanuts. On Ryanair you get charged for everything, including printing boarding passes at the airport, paying with your credit card, changing the name on a reservation, and in-flight food or water. Ryanair even considered charging overweight passengers a "fat tax."
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Frontier Airlines: We make United Airlines look like they care about their customers.


Frontier:  We're Not Spirit
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why not make every seat a first class seat and charge 2000$?

That way the poors with their viruses stay away
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone has thought of this....
Cargo on planes is flown in cube shaped containers (ULD). Convert the baggage hold and passenger deck for the ULD. Two people can seat in each ULD. People are loaded on with their luggage and separated from other passengers.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why not make every seat a first class seat and charge 2000$?

That way the poors with their viruses stay away


Difficulty: they have a bazillion customers they owe rescheduled flights for since their original reservations were canceled and they really don't want to pay any refunds.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Frontier either is a garbage airline or just attracts garbage passengers.  My cleaning department for the airline I used to work for were contracted to clean a few Frontier planes.  Every one looked like they were ferrying children.  Books, half-eaten food, cans, bottles, all that kinda shiat strewn about the floor, fore to aft.  But the most annoying was a little water bottle--with no cap--filled to the brim with piss.  In the seat pocket, in 1st class, being squished and spilling out by the pocket....and the lavatory is ten goddamn feet away.  I can understand having to pee in a bottle if the toilet's occupied, but dump the motherfarker when you get the chance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: overweight passengers a "fat tax."


Fat tax seems like b.s. make me buy an extra ticket. And ALSO, let me use said space. Hell, I'd buy six seats if I could use all of them to keep ppl Away.
Seems like these people are stupid.

How about planes only hold 12 ppl and the cost of tickets reflect that????????? And how about flights only happen when they got 12 ppl

Nope. Humanity is stupid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: I wonder if anyone has thought of this....
Cargo on planes is flown in cube shaped containers (ULD). Convert the baggage hold and passenger deck for the ULD. Two people can seat in each ULD. People are loaded on with their luggage and separated from other passengers.


Yep.
Sadly we live in a world where intelligent people aren't in places that they should be.
Trump is a perfect example of a job that should not be in the hands of someone that stupid. And too many mangers and CEOs are just as stupid as Trump. And yet we obey these people as they kill us and make us suffer. 😠
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Difficulty: they have a bazillion customers they owe rescheduled flights for since their original reservations were canceled and they really don't want to pay any refunds.


Simple fix. Refund that money in miles. Up how many miles gets a flight. There fixed.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next week:
Frontier Airlines announces new $75 Democrats-Are-Dicks surcharge
 
