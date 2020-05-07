 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Gas leak at an Indian chemical plant kills at least 14 , sickens thousands. No this is not a repeat from December 2, 1984, though it certainly feels like it   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Visakhapatnam district, Leak, Natural gas, Andhra Pradesh, Gas leak, Narendra Modi, Bhopal disaster, noxious gas  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 9:18 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first saw the story I asked myself, "how many milli-Bhopals is that?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Styrene monomer.  Nasty, nasty stuff.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZAZ: When I first saw the story I asked myself, "how many milli-Bhopals is that?"


This one is "not as bad" as acrylonitrile monomers, IMOHO.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair what happened in '84 killed thousands

This is just a drop in the bucket
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The gas has been identified as Styrene, a flammable liquid that is used to make a variety of industrial products...

IDLH at 700 ppm:
Revised IDLH: 700 ppm
Basis for revised IDLH: The revised IDLH for styrene is 700 ppm based on acute inhalation toxicity data in humans [AIHA 1959; Stewart et al. 1968]. Source.

Other human data: Volunteers exposed to 376 ppm for up to 7 hours experienced unpleasant subjective symptoms and objective signs of neurologic impairment [Stewart et al. 1968]. Drowsiness, nausea, headache, fatigue, and dizziness have been reported in workers exposed to 200 to 700 ppm [AIHA 1959]. (Same link).

Also:
cdn.manchesterinklink.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But Indian food always makes me farty.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image image 850x567]


OK, I'm missing the reference. What happened in Marcus Hook? All I could find was a teen movie that took place there.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Union Carbide, where work will set you free.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.