(Washington Post)   77 percent of laid-off workers enjoy a rich fantasy life   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hate this wage-slave dystopian shiat-hole of a country.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm working for the 2020 Decennial Census. I knowI'm going back to work, because we did not finish that shiat, and people have to get counted. If anything, the Census is probably going to do another hiring push, because we've had so many people quit in the last two months and, I'm sure, much more who are going to refuse to return when we start up again. Hell, if you're laid off and not medically fragile, I'd encourage you to throw in an application right now.

I mean, I'm still SOL come October or so, but I know I've got something solid until then.
 
