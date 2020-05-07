 Skip to content
(Guardian)   US pushing forward with building a live action Fallout theme park   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Radioactive waste, low-level, oversight of the commercial nuclear sector, massive deregulation of radioactive waste, Waste management, Nuclear power, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, low-level radioactive waste  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yay, I love Fallout.  I am probably too fat to fit in Power Armor, so that's sad.  But I bet giant cockroach tastes like lobster.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh come on. Given all the other bad things that have happened already this year, nuclear holocaust is not even going to be on the menu until November or so.
 
joker420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess we should switch to safer reactors.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ya!  Deregulation is great, the free market will control them.  The babies who come out deformed can CHOOSE not to use that energy company when they grow up, so can the dead people who developed cancer, they just wont be a customer of that energy company anymore and that'll show em.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, this can't backfire.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"YOU HAD YOUR TIME, HOO-MAN!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump and the GOP have very different ideas of what "winning" actually means.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why not just start filling Trump Towers with nuclear waste?  The residents won't mind and it's quite a grift for 2 scoops.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Ya!  Deregulation is great, the free market will control them.  The babies who come out deformed can CHOOSE not to use that energy company when they grow up, so can the dead people who developed cancer, they just wont be a customer of that energy company anymore and that'll show em.


The babies who CHOOSE to be born deformed, you mean.  To make tRump look bad.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cosplay has gone too far
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every empire eventually comes to an end. The Romans, Egypt, Incas, Aztecs, Mongols. Maybe it's just our turn.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of the many helpful attendants at the park...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we get lizard-onna-stick at the concessions stand?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"This would be the most massive deregulation of radioactive waste in American history," said Dan Hirsch, president of the Committee to Bridge the Gap, a nuclear industry watchdog non-profit, about a proposal that would permit "very low-level" radioactive waste to be disposed of by "land burial".

Guess that's better than burial at sea...
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: Can we get lizard-onna-stick at the concessions stand?


Blech. They're just a less efficient version of Soylent Green anyway....
 
