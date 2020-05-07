 Skip to content
(MSN)   Just in case murder hornets and a pandemic weren't enough to keep you insiide your house, the polar vortex is back this weekend   (msn.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am thinking it's time to start chucking virgins into volcanoes.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good timing, polar vortex! Keep the flu klux klan morons off the beaches this weekend! Much appreciated!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm back in long sleeves.  Which is fine with me, I don't get out much anyway.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time for a cold day in hell?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh...sweet sweet polar vortex.  Soon, here in Houston, it'll be hotter than a gnat's ass.  You won't be able to go to the mailbox without sweating your balls off.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
something to keep in mind since it's going to be chilly this weekend -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great, the cold kills the virus, it's just really hard to get yourself to ambient temperature and survive.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, Tom Hanks just doesn't slow down.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A bonus for being a total farker, there's a post only for total's as yet that shows a Praying Mantis eating a killer Hornet.  It is too farking cool for words.  Hint:  it starts with the head (obviously).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nope, it will be our first taste of summer-ish weather this weekend in the PNW.

/bring on the frozen shandy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was 36 when I woke up.  Fark that shiat!  This is supposed to be May in the south.  My extra warm blanket should be packed away in the closet by now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is farking May. We've suffered enough.

FARK THIS PLANET.

\ burns all the carbon
\\ Releases all the CFCs
\\\ Insults nearby black holes, tells them they're not man enough.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, won't be getting apples this year. Good timing for that
 
wild9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I jumped the gun on putting plants in the ground here in Ohio....keep covering stuff up with straw and then uncover....then cover...dangit get warm
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Good timing, polar vortex! Keep the flu klux klan morons off the beaches this weekend! Much appreciated!


Not necessarily, could be bad timing, there will be even more house parties in Chicago this weekend if it is cold outside.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You see, the virus slowed down our global warming, and now the arctic strikes back.

Next thing you know, weather will involve Ewoks.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: something to keep in mind since it's going to be chilly this weekend -
[Fark user image 504x374]


I recommend you bundle up and take in a movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gargoyles 1972

/It's a great terrible TV movie.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: You see, the virus slowed down our global warming, and now the arctic strikes back.

Next thing you know, weather will involve Ewoks.


Your Tauntaun will freeze before you reach the Mistake by the Lake.

THEN I WILL SEE YOU IN CLEVELAND!!!!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

