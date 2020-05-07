 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Yeah, it was a GREAT idea to reopen those states   (dailymail.co.uk)
posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 12:20 PM



BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For what it's worth, Minnesota only started lifting parts of the stay-at-home order this week, too recent to be the cause of a spike in cases. It is more likely the result of increased levels of testing. (IIRC.)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trends over the past seven days show that places like Wyoming and Arkansas have seen a decrease in cases of more than 50%...

Well, in Wyoming, cows don't transmit C19.  And in Arkansas, no one is coming out to ride the tilt-a-whirl.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only relevant criterion is:  Are there enough hospital beds?  So long as the answer is yes then the easing can continue.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not a right wing nutcase or a denier or anything, quite the contrary, but the more I learn about the ineffectiveness of the test and the unfortunate dearth of testing being done the less I trust any of these estimates or projections
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Case numbers are going to go up as they test more people and as things reopen.  Are there people out there that don't understand this?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So here in Virginia, we still have the same stay-at-home order, and it doesn't expire until June 10th.

But we're up 31% for some reason.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The only relevant criterion is:  Are there enough hospital beds?  So long as the answer is yes then the easing can continue.


In one regard, there really wasn't a an issue with having enough beds, however, that does not mean that the need to be extra cautious wasn't the right thing to do.

In fact, there is no way, without sacrificing everyone to the volcano to appease to economy lords, to know if the precautions were too extreme.

I prefer that we did it, still had a lot of people get sick and/or die, than to have done nothing at all.
 
MattMpls
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
VERY misleading article.  Here in Minnesota for example, cases are rising significantly in parallel with much higher testing rates.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Case numbers are going to go up as they test more people and as things reopen.  Are there people out there that don't understand this?



Americans and math are not a good combination.Gets even worse when its statistics.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
inquirer.comView Full Size
 
MattMpls
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BakaDono: For what it's worth, Minnesota only started lifting parts of the stay-at-home order this week, too recent to be the cause of a spike in cases. It is more likely the result of increased levels of testing. (IIRC.)


Exactly....math is hard for some people.
 
drayno76
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only reason Florida's "numbers" haven't changed is because Desantis Death won't let the people who offically call bodies dead, say Covid-19.  Kind of like Climate Change, we're not allowed to say that either down here either. So we just have a lot of people dying from anything but Covid.

We're f'n doomed.
 
Momzilla59 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only thing I'm excited about opening in Washington are the car washes. You have as much contact with a person as you do at the drive-thru at the Gulp and Blow.
My car looks lit sh*t. Literally.
Stupid birds.
 
TwoGingers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattMpls: VERY misleading article.  Here in Minnesota for example, cases are rising significantly in parallel with much higher testing rates.


That, and they are testing where they know they'll find cases. Meatpacking plants and nursing homes.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 New Mexico's "lifting" consists of allowing curbside service for otherwise closed businesses, and golfing (with restaurants and pro shops still closed).  Our increases are due entirely to the state and feddies not being able to control the outbreak in the Navajo Nation and the surrounding areas.  The state at least did a lockdown of Gallup, and the Navajo Nation is doing weekend curfews, but that does not seem to be enough.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BakaDono: For what it's worth, Minnesota only started lifting parts of the stay-at-home order this week, too recent to be the cause of a spike in cases. It is more likely the result of increased levels of testing. (IIRC.)


That doesn't make good headlines are generate clicks.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattMpls: VERY misleading article.  Here in Minnesota for example, cases are rising significantly in parallel with much higher testing rates.


I don't think anyone ever implied that testing would keep people from getting sick.
 
joker420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the more tests given the higher the cases go? Stop giving tests, simple.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, it was.  The POINT of the lockdowns was to create a second wave.  To prevent the first wave from being more deadly by creating a second wave.

You HAVE to live your life at some point.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SoFlaNative52: [inquirer.com image 850x565]


Unless Trump is spitting directly into your mouth, you have far more control over whether you get the Rona than anyone else.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I won't be able to tell here in Indiana until next week. The last week of April showed a 30% increase in cases and a 40% increase in deaths over the previous week. The first week of may is showing about 17% and 20% respectively, but any new cases caused by the partial reopening won't show until next week at the earliest due to the typical incubation period.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It usually takes weeks before death, so the spike was before freedom.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Case numbers are going to go up as they test more people and as things reopen.  Are there people out there that don't understand this?


Yes. Moreover there are people who think that the purpose of the shutdown was to end coronavirus. Lots and lots of people. Including my sister in law, who's a doctor.
 
