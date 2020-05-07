 Skip to content
(USA Today)   WHO warns of Coronavirus Boomerang, which doesn't have the same ring to the rest of their albums   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Scary, World Health Organization, South Africa, Europe, Poverty, AIDS, major European countries, Pandemic, Severe acute respiratory syndrome  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiot's Won't Get Fooled Again?

My 5th Generation?

Coronaphenia?

Face Masks?

The Kids are All Sick?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's next.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well of course...  The sun shines and people forget.
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
MAGA orly
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toejam: MAGA orly


No...it's MASA...

Make America Sick Again
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meet the new pandemic, same as the old pandemic.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok boomer ring
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'No one's safe until everybody's safe'
- Americas Motto Since Never
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or the boomerang could not come back and that would be called a stick.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh it's going to happen.  Already happening in some places.  There is no 'over' until there is herd immunity on some level.  Every place that has an opening up process needs to have a closing back up process.  Reading the US media, it doesn't seem like anyone has codified that.

Here in Germany, we're in stage 2 or so of opening up.  However, metrics are being tracked to see if things need to be tightened again. This is also being done are each level of government, federal, state, city.  Blanket restrictions based on a flat, geographic per-state level are a little stupid.

Our current baseline for open/closed is 50 new cases per 100,000 people per 7 days.  "If the rate of new infections in a municipality exceeds 50 per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, communities will be swiftly forced into lockdown, including the closure of schools and shops."
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He said many low-income countries could see coronavirus infections peak in the next three to six months


Third Wold Wasteland oh yea, just a third world Wasteland.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People who had it and beat it are safe.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Germany is doing the reopening the way we should be.

Instead of just opening everything back up and pray that everyone comes back out.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: People who had it and beat it are safe.


Won't get fooled again?

Source?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: 'No one's safe until everybody's safe'
- Americas Motto Since Never


I guess you didn't hear Obama's State Of The Union address.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Or the boomerang could not come back and that would be called a stick.


What's brown and sticky?

A stick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What's brown and sticky?


What's brown and sounds like a bell?


DUNG.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm loving it.
Rich people will finely pay for letting there be poverty.
Being callous and indefinite to the poor was never free, and now you're going to see it in much more detail. Woot.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This is why we need more testing. Targeted reopening doesn't work unless you know where the cases are.

Trump could lead the charge for testing, instead of just making sure that everyone around him gets tested, and everyone else can get sick and die.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He said many low-income countries could see coronavirus infections peak in the next three to six months


Third Wold Wasteland oh yea, just a third world Wasteland.


Bubba O'Riley.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Boomerang is my name of my Midnight Oil mariachi cover band.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm loving it.
Rich people will finely pay for letting there be poverty.
Being callous and indefinite to the poor was never free, and now you're going to see it in much more detail. Woot.



For the past few weeks I've been watching waxbeans make less and less sense. I'm pretty sure it's an AI that has been learning from reading the posts of day drinkers who for the past few weeks have been making less and less sense.
 
IDisME
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pete Townsend thinks every song has the same ring to it.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: toejam: MAGA orly

No...it's MASA...

Make America Sick Again


Make America Gasp Again

Make America Grieve Again

The list goes on and on.
 
