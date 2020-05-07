 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The nation's lone Covid-19 bright spot is in...wait, seriously?   (thehill.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since the Governor also ordered that cause of death be omitted from death certificates, I don't trust their death stats. I mean, I know they're bad everywhere, but he's making sure they're low.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article is basically saying, "We've seen the sort of insanity our neighbors and Spring Break morons are capable of. We're locking ourselves in our basements for the duration!" And that is what kept the virus from spreading.

/ Florida homes tend not to actually have basements
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some rather pollyanna b.s.  Verisimilitude makes crappy journalism.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have a higher percentage of old people and they hunkered the fark down.  By October they will be able to emerge where you will easily hear, "Well, the gov. and Trump tried to kill us but we survived.  Let's go vote for them!"
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you screw with the numbers more than China you can look really good.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is actively farking the numbers. Journalism sucks in this country.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open it up. Let the blood flow.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow: that's a remarkable low death toll.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and there it is.

Can't have blame COVID-19 for cause of death when there is no cause of death
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The imaginary belief that it will disproportionately afflict some group you don't belong to.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, Florida is actively withholding the death statistics.  The only question this article raises is who paid off The Hill/their editors/Julia Manchester to write this idiocy.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, this is happening across the country, regardless of red or blue. Since we don't have readily available testing, many people are dying at home (and they're not testing corpses for C-19), assisted-living facilities are under reporting, comorbidities, and the general lack of information we have about the virus, it could be years before we know its toll.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Covid-19 wants nothing to do with Florida Man.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Seriously, Florida is actively withholding the death statistics.  The only question this article raises is who paid off The Hill/their editors/Julia Manchester to write this idiocy.


The Hill doesn't need to be paid off to do this. They understand their job
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Since the Governor also ordered that cause of death be omitted from death certificates, I don't trust their death stats. I mean, I know they're bad everywhere, but he's making sure they're low.


I don't trust their numbers either, but he didn't ban them from putting COVID on the certificates, he told them to quit revealing the numbers as well as the names of the people who died.  They differed from what the State was putting out. Probably because one had all deaths, others just put residents deaths.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ass. How many care homes full of dead grandmas are they hiding.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desantis is gobbling trumps nob
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They export it.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Wow: that's a remarkable low death toll.

and there it is.

Can't have blame COVID-19 for cause of death when there is no cause of death


Also FTA: Johns Hopkins University ranked Florida 22nd in per capita testing, performing a total of 2,186 tests per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.

You can't have a large number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 when you don't perform adequate testing.

What a bright spot.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't helpful either:

"For example, if an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and then dies as a result of an accident, that case would be included in the Department's list of deaths associated with COVID-19," he said.

From here
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They have a higher percentage of old people and they hunkered the fark down.  By October they will be able to emerge where you will easily hear, "Well, the gov. and Trump tried to kill us but we survived.  Let's go vote for them!"


As a resident of Florida....this is EXACTLY what's going to happen.  Never mind our unemployment is through the roof...and, two months in, the farked up employment system is worthless.

I swear to fark I hate living here so farking much and the second I find someone hiring me out of it's borders, I am gone.

/fark DeSantis, Scott and Rubio.
//With a Covid-covered rusty chainsaw
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida's Department of Health has stopped publishing the state's medical examiners' coronavirus death data after finding that their count was about 10% higher than the state's official tally, the Tampa Bay Times reported on Wednesday.

The health department has withheld the medical examiners' data for more than a week, according to the Times.
The Times reported that state officials said earlier this month that they wanted to review the data following the newspaper's report about the discrepancy with medical examiners' figures. But the Times said on Wednesday that they had not provided details on "what they plan to remove."

The state health department is still releasing its own numbers, with less detail than the medical examiners' data.

https://www.businessinsider.com/flori​d​a-officials-stop-publishing-coronaviru​s-death-toll-data-2020-4

republicans lie. Always.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a total catastrophe is pretty far from being a "bright spot".
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a new Fark filter.   If you combine the words "Wuhan" and "virus", it filters them to "COVID-19".

Seems like Drew is Xi Jinping's new lap dog.

Congratulations on becoming a new propaganda outlet for the Chinese Communist Party, Fark.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, 3rd most populated but only 8th in deaths. So impressive.

Also, it's not even close to over.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Since the Governor also ordered that cause of death be omitted from death certificates, I don't trust their death stats. I mean, I know they're bad everywhere, but he's making sure they're low.


That's my though.  The right wingers start accusing people of lying to increase covid fatalities.  So you can bet that right wingers are lying to cover up covid deaths.  The gop has freed itself from the shackles of honesty.  I am not saying everything they say is a lie, I just need independent verification before it's believable.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They "opened"  3 days ago and they're not a hotspot yet?!  Great success!
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super_pope: They "opened"  3 days ago and they're not a hotspot yet?!  Great success!


Give it 11 more days.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Unfortunately, this is happening across the country, regardless of red or blue. Since we don't have readily available testing, many people are dying at home (and they're not testing corpses for C-19), assisted-living facilities are under reporting, comorbidities, and the general lack of information we have about the virus, it could be years before we know its toll.


My relative in Jacksonville got a test a few weeks so, she said they just scraped the inside of her nose and didn't probe deeply. The test came back negative but she has all the symptoms.
 
dwrash
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Florida is pretty spread out in most places, locals tend to stay away from the tourist areas, and the tourists take their diseases back home with them.

The best predictor of catching this disease is population density... live like sardines, you most likely are going to catch it.  Live kinda isolated in your own space.. then probably not.

Here in Montgomery county, PA  the deaths are primarily in long term care facilities and the over 60 crowd.  Its also concentrated more on the heavily populated areas of the county.

https://data-montcopa.opendata.arcgis​.​com/pages/covid-19
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: I swear to fark I hate living here so farking much and the second I find someone hiring me out of it's borders, I am gone.


You'll be back.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Super_pope: They "opened"  3 days ago and they're not a hotspot yet?!  Great success!

Give it 11 more days.


If there is a big change, it should be visible by Monday.  Median incubation is 5-6 days, not two weeks.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Florida is actively farking the numbers. Journalism sucks in this country.


How is that journalism's fault. Not hating, just curious. We seem to blame 'the media' for a lot of shiat these days.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's our total lack of public transportation.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: AnEasyTarget: Super_pope: They "opened"  3 days ago and they're not a hotspot yet?!  Great success!

Give it 11 more days.

If there is a big change, it should be visible by Monday.  Median incubation is 5-6 days, not two weeks.


You know what changed from 3 days ago and now? You can sit in a restaurant with 25% occupancy cap instead of take out only.
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: The imaginary belief that it will disproportionately afflict some group you don't belong to.


Nope!
Disney did a documentary on this when I was a kid.
If we all wish for the same thing, and at the same time, we can make this work.

Something about a spoonful of sugar, I'm sure, but right after that everything is perfect.
 
disco ball
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Florida is actively farking the numbers. Journalism sucks in this country.

How is that journalism's fault. Not hating, just curious. We seem to blame 'the media' for a lot of shiat these days.


A real journalist wouldn't uncritically write that article. A real journalist would note that the deaths are being under reported...perhaps even investigate. For the most part, we have stenographers posing as journalists.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is a new Fark filter.   If you combine the words "Wuhan" and "virus", it filters them to "COVID-19".

Seems like Drew is Xi Jinping's new lap dog.

Congratulations on becoming a new propaganda outlet for the Chinese Communist Party, Fark.


Obviously Fark is part of the  Deep State . Along with every other non cult member.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lone bright spot? San Francisco, the country's 2nd most densely populated city has had 1700 cases and 30 deaths. 30.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shastacola: dittybopper: There is a new Fark filter.   If you combine the words "Wuhan" and "virus", it filters them to "COVID-19".

Seems like Drew is Xi Jinping's new lap dog.

Congratulations on becoming a new propaganda outlet for the Chinese Communist Party, Fark.

Obviously Fark is part of the  Deep State . Along with every other non cult member.


I'm just here to steal your mind's elation.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I haven't spent a lot of time looking at the data over the past couple of weeks.  For the longest time, it was just a lot of the same thing.  But over the past few days, I've noticed a really bad trend that I thought was worth mentioning in my blog.  The blog that I have had running for 53 days now.

Check this out:
dpoisn.comView Full Size


That is a Tableau for the timeline of new cases by state.

It has gone from NY having more than every other state combined to now being VERY low, and the rest of the country going up!

The middle of this country has been watching this all along.  They should be well aware by now that social distancing and masks and other preventive measures are the only way to keep this thing from spreading like a wildfire.  The data in NY and NJ clearly shows that.

The rest of the country is ignoring it, and thinking they are safe.

This is going to get out of control for them if they don't act now.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Florida's Department of Health has stopped publishing the state's medical examiners' coronavirus death data after finding that their count was about 10% higher than the state's official tally, the Tampa Bay Times reported on Wednesday.

The health department has withheld the medical examiners' data for more than a week, according to the Times.
The Times reported that state officials said earlier this month that they wanted to review the data following the newspaper's report about the discrepancy with medical examiners' figures. But the Times said on Wednesday that they had not provided details on "what they plan to remove."

The state health department is still releasing its own numbers, with less detail than the medical examiners' data.

https://www.businessinsider.com/florid​a-officials-stop-publishing-coronaviru​s-death-toll-data-2020-4

republicans lie. Always.


Are there stats on week-by-week death rates compared to, let's say, a five-year average?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is a new Fark filter.   If you combine the words "Wuhan" and "virus", it filters them to "COVID-19".


I bumped into that too. Id' be slightly happier with a filter on China virius (intentionally misspelled) than on Wuhan. (There's no way you can be racist against "Wuhan"... well, you might have a beef with them if you're Shaolin, I suppose.)

Lets see what China Virius mutates into... (I feel like I'm summoning Beatlegeuse...) China Virus.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing? Really. Huh.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can they explain why they have some of the highest atypical fever rates in the nation?  During this epidemic, atypical fever rates are the strongest predictor of incidence of mortality available w/two week lag. Florida isn't just cooking the books, it is mortally endangering residents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There is a new Fark filter.   If you combine the words "Wuhan" and "virus", it filters them to "COVID-19".

Seems like Drew is Xi Jinping's new lap dog.

Congratulations on becoming a new propaganda outlet for the Chinese Communist Party, Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Are there stats on week-by-week death rates compared to, let's say, a five-year average?


Answering my own question: the NYT website has these graphics which shows excess deaths by state, with data updated through April 11: https://www.nytimes.com/interacti​ve/20​20/05/05/us/coronavirus-death-toll-us.​html

By this measure Florida is showing 500 excess deaths, compared to 438 official COVID deaths through April 11 (citation). It looks like the NYT is rounding off to the nearest 100 for all the numbers greater than 100, so that could be anywhere between 450 - 549, which means an error rate of somewhere between 3% and 20%. And you have to figure that some of these excess deaths are caused by things other than COVID... So basically, there is probably some error, but not necessarily one that distorts the true scale of things.

Of course, it's been almost a month since April 11, let's hope the above conclusion stays valid.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only real facts regarding coronaV in the US...
1. We don't know how many have really died from it.
2. We don't know how many have it or have had it.

Everything else is wild conjecture based on dubious or incomplete data. All the models are 100% BS
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This article won't age well.
Just like:

'it will just disappear' (which he said again just the other day, idiot)

'Look more deaths annually from flu' (there are already now more deaths from the SARS-2 mass grave boogaloo)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't believe any of Floriduh's numbers.

And I certainly wouldn't go to Floriduh now for vacation, which is why I assume Floriduh wants everyone to think all is well there. If tourism isn't their biggest business, it's gotta be #2.
 
