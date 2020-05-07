 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Mermaids are back at this tiki bar in Montana. Thank God the tiki bar is open   (local21news.com) divider line
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmm... the performers are separated from the patrons by a glass cage filled with water, and don't breath during the show.  OK, but isn't that taking social distancing just a little too far?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mermaids are returning, the planet is healing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Approves.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great Falls has a tiki mermaid bar?? Pretty soon Scobey will have a topless bar next to the bowling alley.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody is sure to have a problem with this. Because reasons.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't think mermaids can catch the Rona, so it's safe to eat them out.

Wait, I think you're not supposed to end a sentence with a preposition...
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When did mermaids get thicc?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From the tiki tiki tiki tiki tiki bar!
From the tiki tiki tiki tiki tiki bar!
The birdies all walk 'cause they can't fly far
From the tiki tiki tiki tiki tiki bar!
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theflatline: When did mermaids get thicc?


Oh the huge manatee!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theflatline: When did mermaids get thicc?


Her name is Baylene.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theflatline: When did mermaids get thicc?


Swimming is great exercise. 8 weeks of not getting in the pool does that to a mermaid (or merman)

Also, from what I've seen, that qualifies as hot for Great Fails
 
Millennium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How does the virus react to typical levels of pool chlorine, I wonder?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Millennium: How does the virus react to typical levels of pool chlorine, I wonder?


Virulently, I suppose.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let me know when LaLa comes back to the Tiki bar!
wired.comView Full Size
 
roostercube
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: "We were not trying to step on anyone's toes, we were just trying to put people back to work," Thares said Wednesday.

The board of health noted that mermaids have fins, not toes, and therefore agreed to lift the restrictions.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theflatline: When did mermaids get thicc?


46.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Thicc.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Montana...tiki bar?


K....
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How does this work? You can't make it rain in a pool..  Do I put my dollar bills in some sort of dive toy?
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, me too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
