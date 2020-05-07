 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   'You got cocaine in my peanut butter' 'You got peanut butter in my cocaine'   (kron4.com) divider line
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fire in the hole!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They need to combine this thread with the Mama June thread.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Postal,

Peanut Butter cups.

PEANUT BUTTER CUPS!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that definitely looks like it was jammed somewhere other than a peanut butter jar
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, when i first saw the pic i thought it was a bag of drugs pulled out of someones ass...
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Well that definitely looks like it was jammed somewhere other than a peanut butter jar


Yup..
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this started:

Chunky PB > Creamy PB

----fight!!!!!-----
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Let's get this started:

Chunky PB > Creamy PB

----fight!!!!!-----


Whats that supposed to mean? Dont bring your fancy math equations into a peanut butter fight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna know who tipped off the postal service that coke was being mailed in a peanut butter jar.

It's none of their god-damned business If I am mailing drugs.

bastards.

I so want to move to Canada....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Let's get this started:

Chunky PB > Creamy PB

----fight!!!!!-----


Peanut butter does or does not belong on pizza?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I wanna know who tipped off the postal service that coke was being mailed in a peanut butter jar.

It's none of their god-damned business If I am mailing drugs.

bastards.

I so want to move to Canada....


Yeah, we get our drugs in these annoying black boxes...i spent 30 minutes trying to get the damn thing open when we got our first one....a peanut butter jar would have been welcome...
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Peanut butter cocaine?!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
"
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Let's get this started:

Chunky PB > Creamy PB

----fight!!!!!-----


Creamy cocaine > Chunky crack
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have sent it priority mail so that it would arrive in a jif.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never liked those ads.  Who just walks around the streets with an open jar of peanut butter?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I wanna know who tipped off the postal service that coke was being mailed in a peanut butter jar.

It's none of their god-damned business If I am mailing drugs.

bastards.

I so want to move to Canada....


This. A suspicious postal worker sounds like a cover for an illegal search and seizure.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I wish that had stated why the package was deemed suspicious.   yeah they cocaine was there but what exactly caused them to take a closer look.   Not sure the use of another person's name was enough imo as i have mailed packages for elderly neighbors before with no issues.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everyone here wants to know what set em off so they can switch their methods haha
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great promotion.   Way better than the prize I got out of my cereal box.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's odd, when I tried to get drugs from the mail all I got a visit from the Postal Inspector, Department of Homeland Security, and the state police.Twice. It was all very civil.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh Lord. Stuck in Lodi again.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reese's peanut butter lines.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tuxq: steklo: I wanna know who tipped off the postal service that coke was being mailed in a peanut butter jar.

It's none of their god-damned business If I am mailing drugs.

bastards.

I so want to move to Canada....

This. A suspicious postal worker sounds like a cover for an illegal search and seizure.


I was trying to think of a plausible way they would have detected this. Drug sniffing dogs? X-ray? They might have a difficult time creating an alternate disovery story.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sithon: Reese's peanut butter lines.


I sincerely hope you work in product development
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Let's get this started:

Chunky PB > Creamy PB

----fight!!!!!-----


maxandgrinch: Eli WhiskeyDik: Let's get this started:

Chunky PB > Creamy PB

----fight!!!!!-----

Peanut butter does or does not belong on pizza?


The issue isn't creamy or chunky peanut butter, either one smeared on a hot dog that is then wrapped in a  slice of pineapple pizza and served as a taco sandwich is delicious.

But should it be dipped in ketchup or tzaziki?
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Galantis - Peanut Butter Jelly (Official Video)
Youtube 4jBDnYE1WjI
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: tuxq: steklo: I wanna know who tipped off the postal service that coke was being mailed in a peanut butter jar.

It's none of their god-damned business If I am mailing drugs.

bastards.

I so want to move to Canada....

This. A suspicious postal worker sounds like a cover for an illegal search and seizure.

I was trying to think of a plausible way they would have detected this. Drug sniffing dogs? X-ray? They might have a difficult time creating an alternate disovery story.


It is possible, that hiding your drugs in peanut butter might not be the best way to get it ignored by drug and tasty snack sniffing dogs.
 
