(WGNTV Chicago)   Twin nurses work side-by-side battling the coronavirus, although it's hard to tell with their masks on   (wgntv.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Physician, Medicine, Debut albums, English-language films, Chicago, Love, best part, Rebecca Silverman  
774 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)



Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allow for me to deliver what the article that couldn't be bothered with actual photos did not:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Allow for me to deliver what the article that couldn't be bothered with actual photos did not:

[2 minutes left]


*cue spooky music*
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helloooo nurse(s)...
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and we love tag teaming"

Are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What two nurses working side-by-side may look like
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"The best part about working with my sister is I just get to be with her, and we love tag teaming and we have such a great teamwork and such good chemistry that I think it translates well on the unit."

And my unit appreciates it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh my
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We can't tell which one is the evil one because the facemask hides the goatee!

/what's the female version of the evil twin having the goatee?
 
farkeruk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twins and nurses?

are they also cheerleaders in their spare time, or are two of my porn fetishes enough?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course one of them is evil
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkeruk: Twins and nurses?

are they also cheerleaders in their spare time, or are two of my porn fetishes enough?


Fark is not you personal eroti--

Oh to hell with it. Do whatever you want.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. Proper hand washing and other sanitary measures were not followed.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x361]

Of course one of them is evil


Or a stuntman
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The best part about working with my sister is I just get to be with her, and we love tag teaming and we have such a great teamwork and such good chemistry that I think it translates well on the unit."


I have a boner, a real big boner, and there is nothing weird about it. I call it "the unit".

Fireproof: Allow for me to deliver what the article that couldn't be bothered with actual photos did not:

[Fark user image 850x476]


*boner intensified*
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do they also fix the cable?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: We can't tell which one is the evil one because the facemask hides the goatee!

/what's the female version of the evil twin having the goatee?


It's just further south
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So that's what Robert Rodriguez's nieces have been up to after Planet Terror/Machete

Good on them.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Nurses works too.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Weird. I did a GIS for "nursing twins" and it wasn't what I expected.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And here I am without a million dollars ( ._.)
 
