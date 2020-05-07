 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Two Utah businesses that refused to follow COVID-19 protocols have 68 employees test positive.
    More: Asinine, Utah, UTAH COUNTY, Provo, Utah, Orem, Utah, Utah County leaders, press release, Management, different geographic locations of Utah County  
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Name and Shame® time?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How dare these employees test positive and make the President look bad.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That time when a news story became a preview of coming attractions.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
they found both businesses told employees to not follow quarantine guidelines, even after exposure to a confirmed case at work.
Additionally they required employees with positive COVID-19 test results to still report to work.
If anyone dies I hope the owners/managers get charged with negligent homicide.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Name and Shame® time?


I mean, it's a public record when a restaurant has a mislabeled tray in the cooler, but we're not going to name names here?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cache: That time when a news story became a preview of coming attractions.


Could end up being a real mess but, hey, go 'Murica. Die so Karen can have her haircut / dyed with the other Karens.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I recall an article from yesterday where the Utah state legislature is trying to pass a law that would shield businesses from COVID related exposure lawsuits.  Now we can see why.  I wouldn't be surprised if these businesses get hit with a class action lawsuit within the next few weeks.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And this is why talk of giving businesses legal immunity is insane. It's one thing for a business to end up with cases despite making their best effort. In cases like this, management should be in prison.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll predict now that ReOpen is going to last about two and a half weeks before we start to ReClose,
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So....what are the names of the companies willing to murder their employees?  You knew someone was positive, told your employees it's bullshiat and directed them to ignore common sense.   That's negligent homicide at least.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: bucket_pup: Name and Shame® time?

I mean, it's a public record when a restaurant has a mislabeled tray in the cooler, but we're not going to name names here?


$100.00 says it's LDS operated businesses. Nothing against the LDS church as I loved living in Utah.
 
Johnson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"there is no immediate threat to the public as a result of these two businesses outbreaks. "

because the employees never leave the buildings and go out in public?
they don't go home to their families?
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And there's businesses that have followed protocols and still get bunches of infections. Port Authority keeps getting new cases even though no one is on the buses.

But hey, confirmation bias and all that.

Also, fruit has tested positive for COVID-19, but hey these tests are useful!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Additionally they required employees with positive COVID-19 test results to still report to work."

Well, there ya go.  If they were going to make employees report to work after testing positive, what was the point of testing in the first place?

Did they confuse the positive "you've had it before and are possibly immune" vs positive "you have it now and can pass it to others"?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA
Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah Epidemiologist, said during Wednesday afternoon's COVID-19 press conference there is no immediate threat to the public as a result of these two businesses outbreaks.

Also FTFA
Businesses who fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines are putting employees, their families, and
ultimately the health of the community at risk. Additionally, employers not following best
practices jeopardize Utah County efforts to reopen businesses affected by the pandemic.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If your company is giving you an ultimatum and potential death is one of the choices I think it's best to either quit or let them fire you.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, we better pass a law preventing employees from suing their employers. This type of thing could get out of hand.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Utah? Isn't the underwear supposed to protect you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChuckRoddy: And there's businesses that have followed protocols and still get bunches of infections. Port Authority keeps getting new cases even though no one is on the buses.

But hey, confirmation bias and all that.

Also, fruit has tested positive for COVID-19, but hey these tests are useful!


You don't know how probability works, do you?
 
