(Fox 4 KC)   Some anti-vaxers realize they don't want the dumbass tag anymore   (fox4kc.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. They are experiencing what a world without vaccines is like right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark them and please, move them to the end of the line.
 
wood0366
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Making it mandatory to rescind exemptions and get up to date on your vaccinations in order to get the Covid-19 vaccination would be astonishing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get all your shots, give your kids shots, and...you're forgiven, at least on my part.

You don't owe me an apology, I'd be a lord of hypocrisy if I said I didn't hold any stupid beliefs. I just want you part of herd immunity so the few who really can't be immunized and the few who get the vaccines but don't get immunity are safe, and for you to stop convincing others that not vaccinating is a good idea.

That's how it works in the science pool. We all get to be wrong, we just have to admit it and no longer hold it as true when we're proven wrong. Being wrong is part of science.

It's insisting that you're always right that's wrong.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I prefer the term "pro-plague".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Take every anti-vaxer put them in a time machine and make them catch small-pox from the Spaniards when they conquered the Aztecs.
 
godxam [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
sorry, you've earned a life-time dumbass tag - but don't worry "life-time" won't be as long as you imagine it to be.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I never realized "steadfast" was a synonym for "painfully stupid".
 
Jesterling
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ironically they are changing their minds because of a disease we don't have a vaccine for yet.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We didn't need COVID-19 to convince people of the need for vaccines. We already have a fairly recent epidemic that did that: polio.

We (or rather, Jonas Salk et al) eradicated polio (a disease for which there is STILL no cure) with a vaccine. The efficacy of vaccines isn't a theory, it's fact. We've seen it happen, multiple times in the 20th century.

If COVID-19 did to children what polio did, there would be no "anti shutdown" protests nor any open anti-vaccination sentiment. All of those people would be treated with the contempt they deserve, instead of being indulged and interviewed constantly by content pimps who still think stupid people have opinions worth listening to.
 
