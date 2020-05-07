 Skip to content
(AP News)   The White House just killed the CDC's unreleased playbook on safely reopening the US because, you know, facts. "Agency scientists were told the guidance 'would never see the light of day.'"   (apnews.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pandemic? What pandemic?

Please excuse me, I have 26 minutes to get to the gym, then get my hair cut, and then a visit to the trough at the local all you can shove in your pie hole buffet.

It's my right against tyranny.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump hates playbooks. He refused to use the one on pandemics Obama left him, and now he's trying to hide the one produced under the supervision of his own appointees.

I think Trump stopped reading books after he finished Mein Kampf.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stan unusual: Trump hates playbooks. He refused to use the one on pandemics Obama left him, and now he's trying to hide the one produced under the supervision of his own appointees.

I think Trump stopped reading books after he finished Mein Kampf.


Nonsense.

He's never finished a book in his life.

His idea of even starting a book is opening the cover so he can sign it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He and everyone in his sphere of influence are demonstrating malevolent stupidity.

Either he's trying to kill as many people as possible, or he's literally too stupid to not kill as many people as possible.  The end result is identical.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every move he makes seems calculated to increase the number of dead Americans.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Page 1: Testing
Page 2: Testing
Page 3: Testing
Page 4: Testing
Page 5: Testing

I can see why Trump hates it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Every move he makes seems calculated to increase the number of dead Americans.


Every time an American gets tested for COVID-19, Donald Trump has a sad.

Why do you want a sad President?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sue these dangerous bastards until a criminal trial is merely a pantomime on the way to the gallows.
They are killing Americans faster than you can say Taliban.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They so desperately want to say "fark it" to this entire thing.  I can't help but think the primary reason why i so they can look back and say "see...it was overblown hype!"

More than anything, however, they're emboldened by droves up morons so it doesn't really matter if this goes away or not.  One thing this has brought to light is that the "less government, less tax, freedom!" crowd is always what other thought of them - a bunch of self-centered egotists as evidenced by their *complete* scoffing at any semblance of social responsibility.  If anything, they roll their eyes at said responsibility if they see it.  Their entire motif, for years, has been one of "fark you, I do what I want."
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if there will ever be a day I don't say "The government f**ked up again"
 
dangeraffe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please excuse my language, but.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I refuse to believe that the WH bubble can keep all asymptomatic people away. Someone is going to get through. It's compounded by arrogance even BoJo would facepalm.
 
links136
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
.....this is gonna be a long thread I imagine so......here's a Finnish masterpiece I wish I heard a decade ago

Sibelius : Concerto pour violon (Hilary Hahn)
Youtube J0w0t4Qn6LY


I'd rather listen to this than whatever eharrrgarbl the sentient Cheeto or his dumbions comes up with next
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The start of the covid pandemic was not planned.

The Trump White House response, which will ultimately cost 100s of thousands of lives, is to lie and deflect while strip mining the public treasury.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sue these dangerous bastards until a criminal trial is merely a pantomime on the way to the gallows.
They are killing Americans faster than you can say Taliban.


Hyperbole much?
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They probably consulted Obama for the playbook.  Thus, DOA.

Seriously, though....I am not a religious man, but was raised Catholic, and all you bible thumpers out there who deify this guy, remember:

Thou shalt have no other gods before me

...and if I recall, if you do, you go to hell.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
STFU, you liberal elites. You're conveniently "forgetting" that Obama ate both fancy lettuce -and- fancy mustard
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The CDC should either publish the report on their website or email it straight to the state governors to publish on theirs. Enough of this bullshiat.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sue these dangerous bastards until a criminal trial is merely a pantomime on the way to the gallows.
They are killing Americans faster than you can say Taliban.


Sadly, you can't sue the president.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nixo​n_​v._Fitzgerald#Opinion
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bloobeary: Every move he makes seems calculated to increase the number of dead Americans.

Every time an American gets tested for COVID-19, Donald Trump has a sad.

Why do you want a sad President?


I want Donald Trump sad that he's no longer President. Any time between today and January 20, 2021 are acceptable. I would also prefer his sadness comes with a series of indictments, and the release of his tax returns.
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
REURPEN DA CAUNTRE!

LIBERTEE!

MAH RAAAAAAAIIIIIYYYGTHSSSS!

Bleeding Idiots.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: vudukungfu: Sue these dangerous bastards until a criminal trial is merely a pantomime on the way to the gallows.
They are killing Americans faster than you can say Taliban.

Sadly, you can't sue the president.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nixon​_v._Fitzgerald#Opinion


well, that's like an opinion, man.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: I wonder if there will ever be a day I don't say "The government f**ked up again"


the "government" did not fark up, the national leadership not following the systems created by government to deal with these types of national emergencies are the ones who farked up.  the leadership is the problem here.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is easy politics.

Don't release guidance.  Let the states decide.  If things go well either way, take credit.

If things go to shiat, blame the individual Governors.

Either way, you claim the mantle of states rights, federalism, and pander to the base.

Trump may be a buffon, but he is pretty good at set ups.  This one is pretty classic....
 
WithinReason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The CDC should either publish the report on their website or email it straight to the state governors to publish on theirs. Enough of this bullshiat.


I'll take trumps recommendations not some eitest medical nerds.
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every time you read one of these stories of Trump's clear insanity, incompetence, malice or corruption, remember that there's a Republican Senate that thinks this is just fine by them, that replacing him would mean Pence not Pelosi... That their mouthpieces spent 8 years projecting that "Obama hates America."
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: vudukungfu: Sue these dangerous bastards until a criminal trial is merely a pantomime on the way to the gallows.
They are killing Americans faster than you can say Taliban.

Hyperbole much?


We have had over 20 9/11s worth of death.
We have had over a Veitnam worth of death.
We have states guarding their supplies from Trump n' Co who if you remember shipped a bunch of our shiat to china at the start of this.

They are trying to reopen the economy so Trump can win a reelection campaign cause a bad economy loses elections.

They want to kill us so they can win a farking election and to cull the serf numbers back down to managable.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldJames: I wonder if there will ever be a day I don't say "The government f**ked up again"


Why won't you say the words. Just say them.

"Trump farked up" "Trump is a human shaped shiat-golem"

You can do it.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It will be released but this amateur White House may have just ensured it actually gets read.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: This is easy politics.

Don't release guidance.  Let the states decide.  If things go well either way, take credit.

If things go to shiat, blame the individual Governors.

Either way, you claim the mantle of states rights, federalism, and pander to the base.

Trump may be a buffon, but he is pretty good at set ups.  This one is pretty classic....


I would agree with you if he gave the guidance to red states and not to blue states. I mean why not do that if the book's already been written. Shelving the most effective tool is just plain stupid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Leak it. Let the world see what chickenshiat Donnie is so afraid of.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're at the "Hey, everyone dies of something" phase of the republican pandemic strategy.
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2 Timothy 4:3-4 King James Version (KJV)
3For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;
4And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump-esque Twitter tantrum in 3...2...
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: GummyBearOverlord: vudukungfu: Sue these dangerous bastards until a criminal trial is merely a pantomime on the way to the gallows.
They are killing Americans faster than you can say Taliban.

Sadly, you can't sue the president.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nixon​_v._Fitzgerald#Opinion

well, that's like an opinion, man.


You made my day with that one.  Well done!
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The founding lie of modern conservatism is that government can not do any good, ever. Any attempt by any government agency to do any good at any time will be attacked.

In the past, they (the modern conservatives) made an effort to camouflage these efforts, but as the intellectual standards of the movement declined, they lost any interest in (or, really, talent for) hiding it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun fact: if you shop for a gun online, sometimes you'll find comments from residents of California or New York who ask what to do if the gun they're looking at isn't legal as-is in their states.

The response is always, without fail, "move to a free country" or "move to a non-communist state." The implication here is that they are not free because they can't buy a few select flavors of guns.

Now, the very same pool of people from whom gun nutters are plucked are stating that it's an infringement on freedom to not get haircuts and not mill around Home Depot during a pandemic.

Long story short, f*ck this country, I'm going to die young because some asshole with a confederate flag tattoo walked around my grocery store without a mask because he was too weak to handle a few months of isolation to stop people from dying.
 
Agarista
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Leak it. Let the world see what chickenshiat Donnie is so afraid of.


There is a link to it in the article.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He couldn't use the playbook. It has Obama's cooties all over it and Trump still hasn't gotten all his cootie shots yet.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An indication of why this is so bad, from the tweeters from Scott Gottlieb, MD

Irony around CDC not issuing it's reopen guidance, whatever the reason, is a lot of business literally can't reopen without it because CDC is a de-facto regulator in a public health crisis. CDC must publish its umbrella document to publish more detailed industry specific guidance"
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The CDC should either publish the report on their website or email it straight to the state governors to publish on theirs. Enough of this bullshiat.


They leaked it to the AP. The article contains a link to it: https://www.documentcloud.org/doc​ument​s/6883734-CDC-Business-Plans.html
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
markie_farkie: Pandemic? What pandemic?

Please excuse me, I have 26 minutes to get to the gym, then get my hair cut, and then a visit to the trough at the local all you can shove in your pie hole buffet.It's my right against tyranny trans.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Won't somebody PLEASE think of the trans...

/beside me
// not that there's anything wrong with that
/// gender slashies
 
Invincible
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here in Ontario, our right wing Premier (Governor, maybe) had done a good job of taking credit for the recommendations of the medical community he waged war on during his election campaign. His numbers amongst moderates are pretty good. Of course the right wingers that voted him in drunk the "Liberate America" Kool-Aid and hate him for it.
Not sure where I w going with that except maybe that trump is boned either way.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Fun fact: if you shop for a gun online, sometimes you'll find comments from residents of California or New York who ask what to do if the gun they're looking at isn't legal as-is in their states.

The response is always, without fail, "move to a free country" or "move to a non-communist state." The implication here is that they are not free because they can't buy a few select flavors of guns.

Now, the very same pool of people from whom gun nutters are plucked are stating that it's an infringement on freedom to not get haircuts and not mill around Home Depot during a pandemic.

Long story short, f*ck this country, I'm going to die young because some asshole with a confederate flag tattoo walked around my grocery store without a mask because he was too weak to handle a few months of isolation to stop people from dying.


If you chose to ignore all facts and data on this virus and assume this is what is going to kill you as a young person, I don't know what to say. I guess your homeschooling must not be going so well.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Leak it. Let the world see what chickenshiat Donnie is so afraid of.


They did. It was right in the article. https://www.documentcloud.or​g/document​s/6883734-CDC-Business-Plans.html
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: stan unusual: Trump hates playbooks. He refused to use the one on pandemics Obama left him, and now he's trying to hide the one produced under the supervision of his own appointees.

I think Trump stopped reading books after he finished Mein Kampf.

Nonsense.

He's never finished a book in his life.

His idea of even starting a book is opening the cover so he can sign it.


That seems familiar.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: stan unusual: Trump hates playbooks. He refused to use the one on pandemics Obama left him, and now he's trying to hide the one produced under the supervision of his own appointees.

I think Trump stopped reading books after he finished Mein Kampf.

Nonsense.

He's never finished a book in his life.

His idea of even starting a book is opening the cover so he can sign it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team...."

Well, there's your problem right there. They expected Donny and his team to read 17 WHOLE PAGES??

//I'll bet there weren't even a lot of pictures, either
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, this handbasket is comfy.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're meat for the money grinder. Nothing more.
 
