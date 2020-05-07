 Skip to content
(NBC News)   In addition to risking their lives, stress, exhaustion, depression and PTSD, doctors and hospital workers are really not enjoying seeing the Covid Truthers and the derp of social media's infromed   (nbcnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cab we just ignore the deniers when they get sick? Keep them out of hospitals
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Truthers and Derpers demand respect, while showing none for anyone else.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
New Rule: ER and ICU doctors and nurses who encounter COVID Truthers get a free Buzz Aldrin.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: Cab we just ignore the deniers when they get sick? Keep them out of hospitals


Yellow or Checker?

\ sorry, I couldn't let it go.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WithinReason: [Fark user image 425x646]


They misspelled Karen
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was pretty surprised that Menards, of all companies, is requiring masks.

Just seems like they'd have a lot of right wingers/Karen's that would freak out about it.  Also surprised the leadership is taking it that seriously.  That said, I think there may be ulterior motives (IE avoiding potential lawsuits).

/I think there is a real opportunity here for selling a mask with eagle tears on it to these people.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should not get treatment if any of them get infected. Simple as that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Our nation has secrets. Information that won't be released till most of the people who would care are dead. In that kind of environment stupidity finds a fertile breeding ground.
Thus, this is our governments fault and doing.
Also, lying. Lying isn't against the law. And, we tolerate dishonesty on many levels in many facets of our lives.
Thus this is our fault.
Buyer beware is just one of many examples of this. As long as you laugh at someone getting fooled/ripped off, this is your fault.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only way to convince these people otherwise is to somehow get them to believe that Chinese-sponsored, COVID-positive democrats are showing up to the protests, maskless and in MAGA hats, in order to infect Real AmericansTM with the virus.

The only thing more appealing to these people than being "in on" a conspiracy is uncovering an even BIGGER conspiracy.
 
joker420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welp, this is a natural selection process so.....
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: WithinReason: [Fark user image 425x646]

They misspelled Karen


What's the male version? Chad?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not to worry.
Doperah and Madonna's ex hubby are on TV right now pontificating and saving us all.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1. STOP LOOKING AT FACEBOOK.

That's it. It's really easy. Expecting to not see stupid on Facebook is like expecting the current president to act like an adult.

This really isn't that hard.

You're a medical professional. You have better things to do than look at anything on Facebook. Literally anything would be a better use of your time.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The Truthers and Derpers demand respect, while showing none for anyone else.


In my many years working in and around the Hip-Hop/Rap world (an example of practical experience, this is seen in pretty much any group/subculture/etc.), I found that the people who pull the "you're disrespecting me" line most often are the ones showing the least respect for those around them.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Cab we just ignore the deniers when they get sick? Keep them out of hospitals


It's a common attitude with the narcissistic and emotionally stunted.   Years ago I had a biker guy in my face going off about mandatory helmet laws.  "NO BODY TELLS ME WHAT TO DO..blah, blah..."   I responded by pointing out that if his injuries from an accident were compounded from not wearing a helmet the burden to care for him falls on society.  It was pointless, logic and facts only made him more insane.   It would be nice if these 'freedumb' people were told, "Sorry, no ambulance before you pay NOW.  Sorry, no medical treatment before you sign over your house.", but we all know it's not going to happen.  Which is why this society is on downward trajectory.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I work in a hospital. I'm a cook. I used to be a combat medic, back in the day.  Hospital has more than a few COVID patients.

I see what the healthcare providers go through, when I get tasked to deliver patient meals. I see the combination of exhaustion and fear as they do their jobs. I see anxiety when they have to buddycheck each other's temps.

I see it through a glass door. I can't go in that area. I can't offer them a pat on the back, or help carry something so they can get a moment rest. I can't give them an ear to talk to, as someone who knows what being in healthcare is.

I can't even prepare them a nice meal, and hand it over with a "thank you for everything". I can't cross that doorway. Best I can do is stash a plate of cookies on a meal cart labeled "for the nurses".

It tears me apart inside little by little. It hurts.

So, really, truly, fark any of these COVID truthers.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When i see this sort of person. I wish upon them most horrid curse i can imagine for them:
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


My they become enlightened.

But that's a lot darker than you may have thought.
I'd be pretty sure a sudden burst of enlightened POV to see what they have been all this time, leads to quick suicide.
And if not, then hey, we get another actual human to count among us. So just a win/win out come no matter what really.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Healthcare workers basically use science in their jobs.
Science has NEVER supported a Republican cause.
So, of course, healthcare workers are the enemy.  What did you expect?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The cognitive dissonance on display is, well, breathtaking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Dipshiat rednecks are not the only people allowed to buy guns.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My unfriend and unfollow buttons are enjoying this the apex of their usefulness.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In another thread, some farker was suggesting going Bear Jew on these Covid truthers and carving a plague rat into their foreheads.

I'm not saying I volunteer for the task, but I'm beginning to think it's a good idea.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let the derp brigade have their own hospitals with faith healers, crystals, snake oil and thoughts and prayers. A friend of mines mother is on the whole bioterrorism kick now and she is like a doctor, she worked in accounts payable.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: 1. STOP LOOKING AT FACEBOOK.

That's it. It's really easy. Expecting to not see stupid on Facebook is like expecting the current president to act like an adult.

This really isn't that hard.

You're a medical professional. You have better things to do than look at anything on Facebook. Literally anything would be a better use of your time.


Actually.
I have serious questions.
Facebook doesn't do any of that for me.
I very rarely see any of the things these medical people are talking about, if at all, and definitely not on Facebook.
I see stupid stuff like that, in stupid places. Stupid sites. Not Facebook.
Clearly people ignore that you can control some of the info that is on your feed. Pick better things to fallow, don't friend the world. And block stupid like you're being paid to.
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IsThatYourFinalAnswer: I work in a hospital. I'm a cook. I used to be a combat medic, back in the day.  Hospital has more than a few COVID patients.

I see what the healthcare providers go through, when I get tasked to deliver patient meals. I see the combination of exhaustion and fear as they do their jobs. I see anxiety when they have to buddycheck each other's temps.

I see it through a glass door. I can't go in that area. I can't offer them a pat on the back, or help carry something so they can get a moment rest. I can't give them an ear to talk to, as someone who knows what being in healthcare is.

I can't even prepare them a nice meal, and hand it over with a "thank you for everything". I can't cross that doorway. Best I can do is stash a plate of cookies on a meal cart labeled "for the nurses".

It tears me apart inside little by little. It hurts.

So, really, truly, fark any of these COVID truthers.


You do more good with that plate of cookies than you can possibly know. You're a hero, even if you don't feel like one.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fun Fact: Dipshiat rednecks are not the only people allowed to buy guns.


True, but when do the rest of us get to stand our ground?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: .

In my many years working in and around the Hip-Hop/Rap world (an example of practical experience, this is seen in pretty much any group/subculture/etc.), I found that the people who pull the "you're disrespecting me" line most often are the ones showing the least respect for those around them.


Yeah, let's just ignore why they ALREADY feel disrespected? Wow.
I like the privilege dripping off of that.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thunderboy: .

In my many years working in and around the Hip-Hop/Rap world (an example of practical experience, this is seen in pretty much any group/subculture/etc.), I found that the people who pull the "you're disrespecting me" line most often are the ones showing the least respect for those around them.

Yeah, let's just ignore why they ALREADY feel disrespected? Wow.
I like the privilege dripping off of that.


Accidentally touch someone's Nikes and come back to us to explain privilege and disrespect.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: It would be nice if these 'freedumb' people were told, "Sorry, no ambulance before you pay NOW.  Sorry, no medical treatment before you sign over your house.", but we all know it's not going to happen.  Which is why this society is on downward trajectory.


I would support that, if drugs was legal and healthcare was affordable.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LL316: True, but when do the rest of us get to stand our ground?


Oh yeah, I wasn't talking about Black people. They'll still get killed probably.

If you want to see gun control really take hold in this country then get every Black person in America to go out and buy an AR-15.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're separating into two societies, a reality-based one and a belief-based one. The tools of a reality-based society are things like evidence, reason, and logic. These tools are useless against belief.

The best we can do is try to limit the damage. There isn't a lot that can be done about people spreading conspiracies, but when they show up armed, then we have to act. If they run for office, vote against them. If they are already elected, vote them out.

When they get in your face for wearing a mask in public, ignore the political symbolism and explain that you're trying to protect others if you are infected without showing symptoms. Explain that this is a simple and effective public health measure, not a political position. A few of them might actually get this, but most of them will not.

The problem is that these people are deliberately and aggressively stupid, for political reasons. There's not a lot that we can do to fix this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LL316: .

Accidentally touch someone's Nikes and come back to us to explain privilege and disrespect.


You think you should step on 300$ shoes, in a nation that makes it, purposely difficult, to legally earn 300$, without spending 10K on an education?????????????????

LOL.
Wow that has even more privilege than the last comment. Would you like for me to pass the grey poupon?
Jesus Christ on a potato chip with caviar.
 
