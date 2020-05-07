 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Everyone "Murder Hornets" Praying Mantis "I got this"   (twitter.com) divider line
78
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

2427 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been loving Praying Mantises for a very long time, kept them as pets in my old stone house in West Virginia years ago (always sad when one of them lost its head).

But also sad is the fact that the insect population of the world is crashing at the present time SERIOUSLY crashing.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once was doing something in the yard and found the tiniest praying mantises. Like as big as your pinkie nail. I thought about going up to the pet store and getting a setup to keep them in. Then I thought it would be better to have them catching nasties in the garden so I after letting them sit on my finger a bit and admiring them I put them over in an area of the yard where I thought they would be happier.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MonstarMike: I once was doing something in the yard and found the tiniest praying mantises. Like as big as your pinkie nail. I thought about going up to the pet store and getting a setup to keep them in. Then I thought it would be better to have them catching nasties in the garden so I after letting them sit on my finger a bit and admiring them I put them over in an area of the yard where I thought they would be happier.


For years I had a 2 acre vegetable garden.  I routinely collected the mantis egg sacks and moved them to the garden area.  They are amazing beneficial critters.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mantises farking catch and kill HUMMINGBIRDS. That's how badass they are. 
Preying Mantis attacks Hummingbird
Youtube uWqTZErviJI
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One on one, Mantis. One on a swarm, probably not so much.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a fair fight, you can tell the hornet has been drugged.

/not really
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Dixon "Praying Mantis" 1985
Youtube 3VOwoWlyDpE
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT farkING NOW?

Are there ants which give you cancer? Mosquitos which give you Ebola?

Getting real sick of your shiat, Nature.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Mantises farking catch and kill HUMMINGBIRDS. That's how badass they are. [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uWqTZErv​iJI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Hooooooooooooooooooooooly shiat.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praying mantis, or preying mantis, amirite?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Praying mantis, or preying mantis, amirite?


You sound like a prying mantis
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm gonna eat your head starting with your eyes."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since I saw that episode of Buffy the Vampire slayer, I've wanted to get with a praying mantis.  This settles it.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarantula hawk laughs at mantis and drags a tarantula into her burrow for her babies to eat
i.imgur.comView Full Size


ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

images.ladbible.comView Full Size
 
Snaptastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Years ago, I caught a praying mantis in my workplace and set it aside in a box for release. A guy from a neighboring office saw it, paused, then asked if he could have it. I asked why, and he wanted to pit it against the tarantula they kept. Okay, I am interested.

That praying mantis outright murdered the tarantula.

/it technically was their second tarantula I was responsible for killing, as I accidentally dropped the container lid on their first one.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Ever since I saw that episode of Buffy the Vampire slayer, I've wanted to get with a praying mantis.  This settles it.


Careful, the female will eat the head.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asianinzed  hornets?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Mantises farking catch and kill HUMMINGBIRDS. That's how badass they are. [YouTube video: Preying Mantis attacks Hummingbird]


That looks like a particularly grim way to go.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was farking brutal!
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  This video is some staged bullsh*t. I was just talking to an entomologist on Facebook who agreed with me on this. That hornet has been chilled or stunned in some way. I've had pet mantids for years, and when you feed them a yellowjacket or hornet, the damn thing thrashes around and struggles mightily. Even a large moth will beat its wings so hard, the mantis has to surgically remove the wings first, or risk getting pummeled. The hornets I used were small, and it's kind of unethical to stage a gladiator fight for clicks and likes. This was my spiny flower mantis, eating a harmless cricket:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: aungen: Ever since I saw that episode of Buffy the Vampire slayer, I've wanted to get with a praying mantis.  This settles it.

Careful, the female will eat the head.


I know, hot right?
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This image is a digital composite. I didn't put them all together, because the large green female would kill the other two. Title is "Horseplay"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: This video is some staged bullsh*t. I was just talking to an entomologist on Facebook who agreed with me on this. That hornet has been chilled or stunned in some way. I've had pet mantids for years, and when you feed them a yellowjacket or hornet, the damn thing thrashes around and struggles mightily. Even a large moth will beat its wings so hard, the mantis has to surgically remove the wings first, or risk getting pummeled. The hornets I used were small, and it's kind of unethical to stage a gladiator fight for clicks and likes. This was my spiny flower mantis, eating a harmless cricket:

[Fark user image 850x824]


Pretty sure you have an Alien Queen there, friend.
 
boozehat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB:  I bought a Praying Mantis egg sac at the local nursery to help fight off an aphid problem I had in my veggie garden.  Put the sac in the garden and let it be for a few weeks.

I happened to be out watering when I saw thousands of little baby PM's staring to emerge from the sac.

...unfortunately, as I found out, aphids also attract ants.  Well, I watched for about 20 minutes as a swarm of ants completely devoured every last mantis.  Like, they ripped the legs and heads off of every last one.

It was sad.  Ants are A-holes.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: This video is some staged bullsh*t. I was just talking to an entomologist on Facebook who agreed with me on this. That hornet has been chilled or stunned in some way. I've had pet mantids for years, and when you feed them a yellowjacket or hornet, the damn thing thrashes around and struggles mightily. Even a large moth will beat its wings so hard, the mantis has to surgically remove the wings first, or risk getting pummeled. The hornets I used were small, and it's kind of unethical to stage a gladiator fight for clicks and likes. This was my spiny flower mantis, eating a harmless cricket:

[Fark user image 850x824]


Perhaps staged, but the Hornet is clearly not stunned as it's trying to fight back.

45 years ago I was working as a lumberjack for a guy in West Virginia (his family were members of a snake-handling church).  I watched a yellowjacket get itself deliberately stuck in a spider's web, when the spider went to get it it broke free of the web and proceeded to each the spider.  It was way cool.  Back at the log yard for lunch I mentioned this and unfortunately used the word "evolution" in the description.  The father of the guy that owned the outfit demanded I be fired because "he wern't work'n wif no sinners."

Owner said he was said to see me go because I was the only one in the outfit that could read and he was liking that I was reading his mail for him everyday.  Dude did know his trees and logging business.  They were an entertaining bunch to work with - some VERY strange ideas about how the world worked.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

koder: [Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Lone Locust of the Apocalypse.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good thing we imported those Asian mantids years ago.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games till it sends out the signal for the crew to show up
 
Target Builder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

boozehat: CSB:  I bought a Praying Mantis egg sac at the local nursery to help fight off an aphid problem I had in my veggie garden.  Put the sac in the garden and let it be for a few weeks.

I happened to be out watering when I saw thousands of little baby PM's staring to emerge from the sac.

...unfortunately, as I found out, aphids also attract ants.  Well, I watched for about 20 minutes as a swarm of ants completely devoured every last mantis.  Like, they ripped the legs and heads off of every last one.

It was sad.  Ants are A-holes.


Ladybugs for aphids. Their larvae look like tiny crocodiles that just NOM NOM NOM their way through the aphids.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These are my current pets. A Ghost Mantis female who got knocked up, and hatched about 40 babies. I tried to save the dad, but they mated for about 10 hours, and she killed him while I took a break. The first image is from October, the second is from a few weeks ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I've been loving Praying Mantises for a very long time, kept them as pets in my old stone house in West Virginia years ago (always sad when one of them lost its head).

But also sad is the fact that the insect population of the world is crashing at the present time SERIOUSLY crashing.


My cousin and I used to catch them in SE Ohio. One time we brought the jar into my aunt's house and it had an egg sack we didn't notice, which eventually did its thing  - all through her laundry room.

There were spankings administered.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: These are my current pets. A Ghost Mantis female who got knocked up, and hatched about 40 babies. I tried to save the dad, but they mated for about 10 hours, and she killed him while I took a break. The first image is from October, the second is from a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image image 850x640][Fark user image image 850x663]


!awesome
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: CSB: Years ago, I caught a praying mantis in my workplace and set it aside in a box for release. A guy from a neighboring office saw it, paused, then asked if he could have it. I asked why, and he wanted to pit it against the tarantula they kept. Okay, I am interested.

That praying mantis outright murdered the tarantula.

/it technically was their second tarantula I was responsible for killing, as I accidentally dropped the container lid on their first one.


At a place where I worked they caught a  scorpion and put it in a plastic bucket. They decided the scorpion should have something to eat so they caught half a dozen crickets and put them in with the scorpion. By morning there was nothing left but scorpion legs and 6 fat crickets
 
NEDM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Tarantula hawk laughs at mantis and drags a tarantula into her burrow for her babies to eat
[i.imgur.com image 761x853]

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]
[images.ladbible.com image 720x405]


Well, I mean, the tarantula hawk has a rather exclusive diet.  It's in the name, even.  While they do hunt way above their size category and have a terrifically painful sting, I don't see them hunting Japanese hornets.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Grosseteste: One on one, Mantis. One on a swarm, probably not so much.


Those hornets don't swarm
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: These are my current pets. A Ghost Mantis female who got knocked up, and hatched about 40 babies. I tried to save the dad, but they mated for about 10 hours, and she killed him while I took a break. The first image is from October, the second is from a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image 850x640][Fark user image 850x663]


Do not let them crawl into your ear.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: These are my current pets. A Ghost Mantis female who got knocked up, and hatched about 40 babies. I tried to save the dad, but they mated for about 10 hours, and she killed him while I took a break. The first image is from October, the second is from a few weeks ago.

[Fark user image image 850x640][Fark user image image 850x663]


Thanks, asshole, now I have to chop off my hands and burn down my house.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: This video is some staged bullsh*t. I was just talking to an entomologist on Facebook who agreed with me on this. That hornet has been chilled or stunned in some way. I've had pet mantids for years, and when you feed them a yellowjacket or hornet, the damn thing thrashes around and struggles mightily. Even a large moth will beat its wings so hard, the mantis has to surgically remove the wings first, or risk getting pummeled. The hornets I used were small, and it's kind of unethical to stage a gladiator fight for clicks and likes. This was my spiny flower mantis, eating a harmless cricket:

[Fark user image 850x824]


Dude, the 'creepiest thing in your house' thread is a couple down. You're in the wrong place.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Photoshop This: This video is some staged bullsh*t. I was just talking to an entomologist on Facebook who agreed with me on this. That hornet has been chilled or stunned in some way. I've had pet mantids for years, and when you feed them a yellowjacket or hornet, the damn thing thrashes around and struggles mightily. Even a large moth will beat its wings so hard, the mantis has to surgically remove the wings first, or risk getting pummeled. The hornets I used were small, and it's kind of unethical to stage a gladiator fight for clicks and likes. This was my spiny flower mantis, eating a harmless cricket:

[Fark user image 850x824]

Perhaps staged, but the Hornet is clearly not stunned as it's trying to fight back.


Well I can't prove it, of course, but I do think that the hornet is somehow incapacitated. Right at the beginning of the video, it's assed out, flat on its face, and you never see any wing movement. Even if it's not stunned, it's shiatty to put two essentially equal predators against each other. If the mantis wins but suffers some awful injury, it sits around and slowly dies an agonizing death for about a month. One of my photography mentors said to me "You shouldn't have to kill anything, even a tiny insect, to capture a good photograph." That really stuck with me ever since.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah but what happens next?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NEDM: mikaloyd: Tarantula hawk laughs at mantis and drags a tarantula into her burrow for her babies to eat
[i.imgur.com image 761x853]

[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]
[images.ladbible.com image 720x405]

Well, I mean, the tarantula hawk has a rather exclusive diet.  It's in the name, even.  While they do hunt way above their size category and have a terrifically painful sting, I don't see them hunting Japanese hornets.


From Wiki


Adult tarantula hawks are nectarivorous. The consumption of fermented fruit sometimes intoxicates them to the point that flight becomes difficult. While the wasps tend to be most active in the daytime in summer, they tend to avoid high temperatures.

Drunk tarantula hawks pick fights with everybody they meet.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Mantises farking catch and kill HUMMINGBIRDS. That's how badass they are. [YouTube video: Preying Mantis attacks Hummingbird]


Was going to mention this, glad to see it's covered.
Nature is farking scary.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I found a tiny baby one last summer 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, for the people who keep mantises for pets, are they intelligent for insects?  I just get this vibe that they're smarter than the average beetle.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.