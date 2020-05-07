 Skip to content
(Reddit)   You know that insane Plandemic "documentary" that your covidiot relatives have been trying to spread everywhere? Someone took the time to rip it apart lie by lie
itsaback
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The worrisome part of this is that the crackpots seem to have little issue finding each other, producing these videos and getting them exposure.  I saw some acquaintances talking about it within minutes of hearing of its existence.  It is well made and convincing to people that won't bother to validate any information.
 
propasaurus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy farking fark. I'm somewhat astounded at how many seemingly smart, caring, grounded people have sent me this shiat.
 
ltnor
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife was sent this yesterday and I was half listening to it. When the started speaking about Fauci, I knew exactly what this was and what they were trying to accomplish. Then my wife mentioned they had used Infowars as a source. Somehow during my ranting about the video she called me close minded. I told her it's not closed minded if it's propaganda and conspiracy theories.
 
markie_farkie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

They are unable to process the severe impact the pandemic is having on the world, and are desperate for something like that to rationalize their fear and confusion.

They're choosing willful ignorance over rational thought, and only dig in harder like a tick if you try to present anything remotely resembling facts that refute their conspiracies.

They are so heavily invested in lies and conspiracy theories that anything anyone says that doesn't validate their beliefs is automatically dismissed as bullshiat and they resort to personal attacks in an attempt to deflect.

It's getting to the point where making the observation that ice is the frozen form of water will be met with instant negation and derision of your obvious lies meant to hurt them.

You can't help people like that.
 
Chariset
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you answer this with facts, you've already lost.

This was made in bad faith.  It's not an attempt to make a factual statement or argument.  It's an attempt to sow fear and distrust.  Don't engage with it like you would a good-faith argument.  It's propaganda and it's not worth your time.
 
Pavia_Resistance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.


It was really making the rounds yesterday among my conservative friends as well. My mm has also bought into it :(
 
Pavia_Resistance
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

It was really making the rounds yesterday among my conservative friends as well. My mm has also bought into it :(


My mom has bought into it.

/if you are going to use preview read your damn post
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I gave up almost all forms of social media
 
jbc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Pavia_Resistance: markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

It was really making the rounds yesterday among my conservative friends as well. My mm has also bought into it :(

My mom has bought into it.

/if you are going to use preview read your damn post


No, that's the next conservative meme. Vowels are an evil plot by Hillary and Soros to make our mouths more pliable for the ventilators to slide right in. Conservatives are to quit using all vowels except 'i' immediately. I is still cool because it's the first letter of the Bible.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw this pop up because one of my Trumpy Facebook friends had a "watch party" for it.  Will it get pulled from Facebook?  I'm guessing no, and the (brain) damage has already been done.
 
Byno
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jbc: I is still cool because it's the first letter of the Bible.


It's "'N' the beginning" you commie motherfarker!
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nobody who believes this bullshiat is going to change their minds due to facts.
 
Merltech
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jbc: Pavia_Resistance: Pavia_Resistance: markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

It was really making the rounds yesterday among my conservative friends as well. My mm has also bought into it :(

My mom has bought into it.

/if you are going to use preview read your damn post

No, that's the next conservative meme. Vowels are an evil plot by Hillary and Soros to make our mouths more pliable for the ventilators to slide right in. Conservatives are to quit using all vowels except 'i' immediately. I is still cool because it's the first letter of the Bible.


Removing all vowels - now that would make for an interesting fark filter.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

They are unable to process the severe impact the pandemic is having on the world, and are desperate for something like that to rationalize their fear and confusion.

They're choosing willful ignorance over rational thought, and only dig in harder like a tick if you try to present anything remotely resembling facts that refute their conspiracies.

They are so heavily invested in lies and conspiracy theories that anything anyone says that doesn't validate their beliefs is automatically dismissed as bullshiat and they resort to personal attacks in an attempt to deflect.

It's getting to the point where making the observation that ice is the frozen form of water will be met with instant negation and derision of your obvious lies meant to hurt them.

You can't help people like that.


Their Dear Leader could not possibly be wrong. The fact that all these experts warned them this would happen for years was just a sign it was planned all along and their poor helpless ultimate leader couldn't stop it.

God these people are stupid or malevolent; I just wish this was something that wouldn't get other people killed from this foolishness.
 
grokca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good timing subby, just got to use this.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are people who specialize in producing crack pottery for Facebook and etc.  I guess it's a sort of hobby.  I wish they'd find something else to do.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When is the Michael Moore version coming out?
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every person on my FB who has shared this without refuting/questioning it gets a nice 30 day nap :)
 
Pavia_Resistance
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jbc: Pavia_Resistance: Pavia_Resistance: markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

It was really making the rounds yesterday among my conservative friends as well. My mm has also bought into it :(

My mom has bought into it.

/if you are going to use preview read your damn post

No, that's the next conservative meme. Vowels are an evil plot by Hillary and Soros to make our mouths more pliable for the ventilators to slide right in. Conservatives are to quit using all vowels except 'i' immediately. I is still cool because it's the first letter of the Bible.


I'll have to study it out.
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's some pretty big disinformation about the good doctor. Getting obvious how badly they want her silenced.

/ conspiracy nutters never see reason, they just more crazy
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jbc: Pavia_Resistance: Pavia_Resistance: markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

It was really making the rounds yesterday among my conservative friends as well. My mm has also bought into it :(

My mom has bought into it.

/if you are going to use preview read your damn post

No, that's the next conservative meme. Vowels are an evil plot by Hillary and Soros to make our mouths more pliable for the ventilators to slide right in. Conservatives are to quit using all vowels except 'i' immediately. I is still cool because it's the first letter of the Bible.


That's just what the Matrix wants you to believe.
 
PC LOAD LETTER
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My sister just posted about this, but it's not some revelation to her. She's been spouting this BS since day 1. It's why I don't speak to her anymore except via likes and minor comments on facebook.
 
booztravlr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I loathe all social media apps/sites. I always thought religion and/or land disputes would be the biggest reason for human extinction. Now, it's the fact that any farkin moron can say/do whatever they want and release it to the world without being held accountable for spreading false information, whether intentional or not. Then all the other farkin morons can read it, agree with it and keep spreading it, being none the wiser.

/end rant
//onion belt, cloud, etc.
///fark.com or bust
 
mayochamp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

booztravlr: This is why I loathe all social media apps/sites. I always thought religion and/or land disputes would be the biggest reason for human extinction. Now, it's the fact that any farkin moron can say/do whatever they want and release it to the world without being held accountable for spreading false information, whether intentional or not. Then all the other farkin morons can read it, agree with it and keep spreading it, being none the wiser.

/end rant
//onion belt, cloud, etc.
///fark.com or bust


You just described fark, but yet here you are.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Farking Amazon Prime recommended a movie, based on my viewing, that's a documentary about how AIDS was caused by polio vaccination in Africa. Apparently if you watch some legit documentaries from PBS, they assume you could use a break from reality and get into some conspiracy theories.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ltnor: My wife was sent this yesterday and I was half listening to it. When the started speaking about Fauci, I knew exactly what this was and what they were trying to accomplish. Then my wife mentioned they had used Infowars as a source. Somehow during my ranting about the video she called me close minded. I told her it's not closed minded if it's propaganda and conspiracy theories.


My faux wife's bestie (who is uber-liberal and a bit nutty) was all agog about this and my faux wife was trying to get me to read and accept it.  Then she snope.com'ed the thing, and also asked her VERY famous cousin doctor about it.  To me it made no sense from the outline description but I didn't go all "that's crazy shiat" to my gal because I know that eventually she's going to research and figure out the truth.  So she did, and now I'm working real hard not to be smug.

The same thing has happened to the Bernie Bros and Warrenites who jumped all over the Reade accusation until the actual factual history of the loonie's claim became clear.

Given that we live in a world where 40% of our fellow 'mericans will accept anything the Dear Leader spouts I'm not confident we are going to survive.  The good news is . . . well, maybe there isn't any.
 
alitaki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I saw this pop up because one of my Trumpy Facebook friends had a "watch party" for it.  Will it get pulled from Facebook?  I'm guessing no, and the (brain) damage has already been done.


It's actually getting pulled. A friend of mine posted a link to it and another of his friends commented that Facebook has removed four other links that he posted. They're not removing it fast enough though.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alitaki: CarnySaur: I saw this pop up because one of my Trumpy Facebook friends had a "watch party" for it.  Will it get pulled from Facebook?  I'm guessing no, and the (brain) damage has already been done.

It's actually getting pulled. A friend of mine posted a link to it and another of his friends commented that Facebook has removed four other links that he posted. They're not removing it fast enough though.


Which is actually evidence to most of them that it's all part of the conspiracy. This morning I saw a meme about book burning and "you are here" from a Trumper.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I didn't even know there was a fake documentary out there. I think I'll spare myself reading the tear down and just skip this one altogether
 
alitaki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Every person on my FB who has shared this without refuting/questioning it gets a nice 30 day nap :)


You're a good person. I'm just blocking outright. These are not people I need to associate with anymore.
 
historyisfun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Im so glad people on the left arent subject to conspiracy theories. They would NEVER hype things with absolutely no proof and have two TV stations and two major newspapers hyping it for two years with not a shred of evidence or proof. That would be just silly. Leftists are just too smart for that.


Hey, how is that Russian collusion working out. Ive heard daily that there is just SO much evidence Trump could be impeached any day now...he gone yet? Ive been away.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weird. My spouse was sent this last night via Facebook. As soon as I heard the video extol the virtues of hydroxychloroquine, I told him it was,"farking bullsh*t propaganda." Whoever is behind this crap needs to beat with a goddamn stick, 'cause they're not helping.
 
freetomato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Evangelical mother in law wants to share this with trump and Rush!  Her nephew, a kid in his 20s, is also pushing it and claiming his rights are being infringed by being asked to wear a mask.  I am biting my tongue to keep from advising him that since he weighs about 500 pounds and has asthma he's at a high risk.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

historyisfun: Im so glad people on the left arent subject to conspiracy theories. They would NEVER hype things with absolutely no proof and have two TV stations and two major newspapers hyping it for two years with not a shred of evidence or proof. That would be just silly. Leftists are just too smart for that.


Yeah, anti-vaxxers are morons. What's your point?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freetomato: My Evangelical mother in law wants to share this with trump and Rush!  Her nephew, a kid in his 20s, is also pushing it and claiming his rights are being infringed by being asked to wear a mask.  I am biting my tongue to keep from advising him that since he weighs about 500 pounds and has asthma he's at a high risk.


Well, the good news here is your nephew isn't going to be breeding.
 
historyisfun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Nobody who believes this bullshiat is going to change their minds due to facts.


OMG reading the thread makes my blood boil. The left has been hyping every single conspiracy theory imaginable for two years. Collusion impeachment Ford on and on and on...now all you leftist fools who will believe anything without a shred of proof have all hoisted yourselves on a moral high horse. It is one of the funniest things I have ever seen in my life.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS, one of the folks I worked with came into my office not more than 30 minutes ago talking about this.  "Sorta makes you think?" he finished with.  No, no it does not.  And you didn't either, did you?  I sent the Reddit link to him, I can't wait for the "well, whats to say they didn't make up their sources?" comment from him.

I wish I were working from home.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One Reddit commenter put it succintly:

"The covidiots seek confirmation bias that fits their world view.
'Facts be damned...we want to be validated!'"
 
historyisfun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: historyisfun: Im so glad people on the left arent subject to conspiracy theories. They would NEVER hype things with absolutely no proof and have two TV stations and two major newspapers hyping it for two years with not a shred of evidence or proof. That would be just silly. Leftists are just too smart for that.

Yeah, anti-vaxxers are morons. What's your point?


The big difference between the right and the left I have noticed the most in my life is that when you get these kind of conspiracies on the right it is just a small subset that are prone to believe it. I do not know a single person on the right that believes this garbage or is an anti vaxxer or anything else that doesnt have proof.

Yet when the left goes off on their crazy conspiracy hunts it is EVERYONE in lock stop. Every single leftie believes the garbage and spreads it around. Even when their conspiracies are completely debunked it still exists in leftie land.  1619 Project comes to mind. There is no evidence for it but the fevered imagination of one crazy racist history professor. But in leftie land it is truth and worthy of a Pulitzer prize when nothing about it is factual. Start looking closer to home you hypocrites.

Get your own conspiracy house in order before you judge others. Im fighting the good fight where I can.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freetomato: My Evangelical mother in law wants to share this with trump and Rush!  Her nephew, a kid in his 20s, is also pushing it and claiming his rights are being infringed by being asked to wear a mask.  I am biting my tongue to keep from advising him that since he weighs about 500 pounds and has asthma he's at a high risk.


What's stopping you?

Star calling out thier bullshiat.

"Fine, lardass...if your fat farking ass wants to die, you have that right. I also have the right to call you a dumbfark for doing so, and I will gladly dance on your farking grave, screaming 'I TOLD YOU SO'...you stupid fark."
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltnor: My wife was sent this yesterday and I was half listening to it. When the started speaking about Fauci, I knew exactly what this was and what they were trying to accomplish. Then my wife mentioned they had used Infowars as a source. Somehow during my ranting about the video she called me close minded. I told her it's not closed minded if it's propaganda and conspiracy theories.


Mine too. My skepticism began at the ominous background music typical of Ancient Aliens. Thank goodness for my Carl Segan Baloney Detection Kit!
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

historyisfun: Egoy3k: Nobody who believes this bullshiat is going to change their minds due to facts.

OMG reading the thread makes my blood boil. The left has been hyping every single conspiracy theory imaginable for two years. Collusion impeachment Ford on and on and on...now all you leftist fools who will believe anything without a shred of proof have all hoisted yourselves on a moral high horse. It is one of the funniest things I have ever seen in my life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JAYoung: When is the Michael Moore version coming out?


Havent you heard?  Moore got canceled.
 
Sentient
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The video is making the rounds with some of my conservative friends.

They are unable to process the severe impact the pandemic is having on the world, and are desperate for something like that to rationalize their fear and confusion.

They're choosing willful ignorance over rational thought, and only dig in harder like a tick if you try to present anything remotely resembling facts that refute their conspiracies.

They are so heavily invested in lies and conspiracy theories that anything anyone says that doesn't validate their beliefs is automatically dismissed as bullshiat and they resort to personal attacks in an attempt to deflect.

It's getting to the point where making the observation that ice is the frozen form of water will be met with instant negation and derision of your obvious lies meant to hurt them.

You can't help people like that.


You know what's an even worse thought? Even if a full farking million people die in the US, and every one of those had 15 close contacts & family, you're still only talking 4-5% of the population will have had someone close who died in the pandemic. Given that 1/3 or so of those will be city-dwellers, that means 98-99 out of 100 rural red-hat types will get through this with no family & friends dead... obvious proof that they were right all along.

This will literally reinforce and strengthen disbelief in science.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

historyisfun: Mrtraveler01: historyisfun: Im so glad people on the left arent subject to conspiracy theories. They would NEVER hype things with absolutely no proof and have two TV stations and two major newspapers hyping it for two years with not a shred of evidence or proof. That would be just silly. Leftists are just too smart for that.

Yeah, anti-vaxxers are morons. What's your point?

The big difference between the right and the left I have noticed the most in my life is that when you get these kind of conspiracies on the right it is just a small subset that are prone to believe it. I do not know a single person on the right that believes this garbage or is an anti vaxxer or anything else that doesnt have proof.


Yeah. It was liberals pushing garbage like this.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rem​d​esivir-gilead-conspiracy/

https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/bas​e​less-conspiracy-theories-claim-new-cor​onavirus-was-bioengineered/

https://local12.com/news/nation-world​/​virus-fueled-conspiracy-theories-take-​aim-at-hospitals

/give me a break
 
Pavia_Resistance
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kb7rky: One Reddit commenter put it succintly:

"The covidiots seek confirmation bias that fits their world view.
'Facts be damned...we want to be validated!'"


That seems to be true of most conspiracy theorists. They are "just asking questions" but seem to always find people that support what they believe. Surprisingly (no, not really), the people that they find tend to be sketchy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel left out because I don't have any Covidiot relatives (that I've heard from), or even any Covidiot Facebook friends, other than one guy trying to spread the Chinese-lab theory and promote colloidal silver. I hadn't seen this one.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
An interestingly similar story to that of Andrew Wakefield: both trying to find biological causes (gut bacteria, XMRV) for dubious psychological conditions (ASD, CFS). Desperate people with money are easy marks.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

historyisfun: Im so glad people on the left arent subject to conspiracy theories. They would NEVER hype things with absolutely no proof and have two TV stations and two major newspapers hyping it for two years with not a shred of evidence or proof. That would be just silly. Leftists are just too smart for that.


Hey, how is that Russian collusion working out. Ive heard daily that there is just SO much evidence Trump could be impeached any day now...he gone yet? Ive been away.


Oh, you know, the latest republican "investigation" just died with a whimper where it found Russia did, in fact, interfere and that the basis for the investigation was started not on the steele dossier but actual relevant info passed along by friendly nations (Australia). Nor was it biased against trump.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

historyisfun: Mrtraveler01: historyisfun: Im so glad people on the left arent subject to conspiracy theories. They would NEVER hype things with absolutely no proof and have two TV stations and two major newspapers hyping it for two years with not a shred of evidence or proof. That would be just silly. Leftists are just too smart for that.

Yeah, anti-vaxxers are morons. What's your point?

The big difference between the right and the left I have noticed the most in my life is that when you get these kind of conspiracies on the right it is just a small subset that are prone to believe it. I do not know a single person on the right that believes this garbage or is an anti vaxxer or anything else that doesnt have proof.

Yet when the left goes off on their crazy conspiracy hunts it is EVERYONE in lock stop. Every single leftie believes the garbage and spreads it around. Even when their conspiracies are completely debunked it still exists in leftie land.  1619 Project comes to mind. There is no evidence for it but the fevered imagination of one crazy racist history professor. But in leftie land it is truth and worthy of a Pulitzer prize when nothing about it is factual. Start looking closer to home you hypocrites.

Get your own conspiracy house in order before you judge others. Im fighting the good fight where I can.


Jimminy Cricket you are an idiot.
 
