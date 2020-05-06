 Skip to content
(CNN) McDonald's employees ask customers to leave due to coronavirus restrictions. Guess what happens next. Hint: See tag
24
    More: Murica, Variety store, Family Dollar store security guard, Retailing, Dollar Tree worker's shirt, multitude of protests, face mask, Michigan, CNN affiliate KOCO  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh God, it's going to be a long summer
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like if you are going to shoot someone, wearing a mask might be a handy thing
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I don't understand.  McDonald's has breakfast on the menu all day now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly Republican NRA member.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Clearly Republican NRA member.


Let's not jump to conclusions, fecking. There are all kinds of dangerous idiots out there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone was kicked in the McNuggets?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two Karens have been arrested, apparently.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could've used a good guy with a gun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whenever I try to open McDonald's menu online I get this

Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it just me?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: Whenever I try to open McDonald's menu online I get this

[Fark user image 694x139]
Is it just me?


shoot the computer
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sir. This is McDonald's. We don't have turkey pot pies.

I said... fix me a turkey pot pie, biatch
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wasn't so long ago that employees would worry about a customer wearing a mask, not the other way around. The stories we'll tell our grandkids.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are a nation of angry children, refusing to brush our teeth before bed.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Confabulat: It wasn't so long ago that employees would worry about a customer wearing a mask, not the other way around. The stories we'll tell our grandkids.


Joke's on you. I've already eaten my grandkids.
 
rcain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time to start rounding up anyone in a MAGA cap as a domestic terrorist
 
LedLawless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The incident is one of a multitude of protests from residents across the country responding to restrictions in place to combat the virus."
No.  Shooting people when you don't get your way in a farking restaurant is not a protest, it's attempted farking murder.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: Could've used a good guy with a gun:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


McPurge, he's loving it.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any guesses he poor farkers that were shot were16yr old kids at their first job?  Just saying what management told them to say, not experienced enough to recognize the crazy...
 
janzee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: We are a nation of angry children, refusing to brush our teeth before bed.


With easy access to weapons
 
mindset zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My boss would like to point out that humanity is a failed experiment.
 
