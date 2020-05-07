 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Acolytes of FREEDUMB, Trump, and Nurgle ask you to boycott Costco for forcing shoppers to wear masks while picking up a month's supply of toilet paper and $5 chicken. Those masks will prevent you from getting enough oxygen, claimed one   (businessinsider.com) divider line
82
    More: Facepalm, Safety, Face, Request for Comments, Mask, Wear, Covering, Intelligence quotient, Frustration  
•       •       •

1061 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had to go to Costco for some supplies today and I found it to be a great shopping trip. The cart was sanitized everyone had a mask and they were handing them out at the door if you didn't have your own. People were doing a good job or trying to stay apart I like their policies. Then again they have always treated their people well and paid a living wage so I have never minded dropping a little extra on that three pack of pianos. Yes o really don't need the other two but it is a great deal.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Restricting oxygen? WTF? So you don't want your surgeon to wear a mask while performing an operation on you?

Jesus, WTF?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Quite a few of the tweets on this only make sense in the original Russian.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
These folks have already been already oxygen-deprived, obviously.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tyranny! First Amendment! I thought this was America!!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good luck with that.

The only people that will be boycotting Costco don't shop there anyway.

/people of walmart
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Costco, I love you.

/my dad's an alum
//pulled some strings
///it is NOT a documentary
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been, what, 8 or 9 days since the spittle-frothing protests started about opening up the states for business?
Two days ago, the reported COVID daily death toll in the US was 950 after falling for a week. Yesterday we lost 2416 people and today, 2655. (Click pic for link)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Washington state now has only the 17th highest number of deaths, and 9 states with a higher death toll are RED states.
Looks like the Butt tRumpers have a lot more in common with the rest of us than they thought.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

comic serif: It's been, what, 8 or 9 days since the spittle-frothing protests started about opening up the states for business?
Two days ago, the reported COVID daily death toll in the US was 950 after falling for a week. Yesterday we lost 2416 people and today, 2655. (Click pic for link)
[Fark user image 425x147]
Washington state now has only the 17th highest number of deaths, and 9 states with a higher death toll are RED states.
Looks like the Butt tRumpers have a lot more in common with the rest of us than they thought.


Those little red Medicare-funded scooters are like petri dishes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who refuse to wear masks won't go to Costco, where masks are mandatory.

I'm failing to see the problem here.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are boycotting Costco for requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Good. Fewer hoarders, more supplies for everyone else. Boycott away.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Restricting oxygen? WTF? So you don't want your surgeon to wear a mask while performing an operation on you?

Jesus, WTF?


In their defense, I'm guessing inadequate oxygen to the brain is a real issue for these people.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mouth breathers. Literally.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shop at a locally-owned grocery store (they own about three locations in town), and they're enforcing the mask rules. One of the checkers was telling us that they get grief for it--someone said to her, "You want me to hyperventilate?" and she responded with, "No one likes the masks. Just wear it."

I wonder how many of these people who are in a rage that the store is telling them to wear a mask think a store has a right to refuse service to teh geys.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all I have to say..
Team America: World Police Kim Jong Il
Youtube 2gHg9_D2Ius
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish target, which I work for, would do this. We won't miss anyone that would boycott. Maybe then we wouldn't have idiots try and force themselves in the closed enterence.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this exactly what Costco wants?  Instead you need to walk in peacefully with a mask as a group, sit on the floor and take them off.  A good sit in is what you need.

Hopefully you can get pepper sprayed.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, when you only have a few functioning brain cells, restricting oxygen to them is a serious concern.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]


Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: It's been, what, 8 or 9 days since the spittle-frothing protests started about opening up the states for business?
Two days ago, the reported COVID daily death toll in the US was 950 after falling for a week. Yesterday we lost 2416 people and today, 2655. (Click pic for link)
[Fark user image 425x147]
Washington state now has only the 17th highest number of deaths, and 9 states with a higher death toll are RED states.
Looks like the Butt tRumpers have a lot more in common with the rest of us than they thought.


Damn those Trumpers in the Red states of  New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and California......dropping like flies.  Oh, wait....none of those are Red states?  Oh never minds then.  Yeah, the real story is that something something Trumpers are idiots and trying to get everyone killed what with their freedoms.
Why don't those meatheads get with the program and
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comic serif: It's been, what, 8 or 9 days since the spittle-frothing protests started about opening up the states for business?
Two days ago, the reported COVID daily death toll in the US was 950 after falling for a week. Yesterday we lost 2416 people and today, 2655. (Click pic for link)
[Link][Fark user image image 425x147]
Washington state now has only the 17th highest number of deaths, and 9 states with a higher death toll are RED states.
Looks like the Butt tRumpers have a lot more in common with the rest of us than they thought.


Butttrumpers?
Welcome to ......bye
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]

Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.


No offense intended to your spirit animal, but "45" means little to anyone not an American or a gawker-at-Americans on Fark.

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Maybe you should make an alt, MattytheCat, perhaps. ;)
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Restricting oxygen? WTF? So you don't want your surgeon to wear a mask while performing an operation on you?

Jesus, WTF?


These people live in a perpetual state of "BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!!", especially if what needs to be done comes from libs or egghead ivory tower elitists (as they put it). As has been previously mentioned by someone, they are angry children crying about having to brush their teeth before going to bed.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm OK with this.  Heck, I ENCOURAGE this.   I don't want those folks in my grocery store, and frankly the supply of meat is getting a little thin.  I don't need the extra competition from the MAGA crowd, or for that matter anyone.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

aagrajag: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]

Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.

No offense intended to your spirit animal, but "45" means little to anyone not an American or a gawker-at-Americans on Fark.

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Maybe you should make an alt, MattytheCat, perhaps. ;)


I mean, if you wanna draw a rat in everybody's head, good luck; flesh and knife is a very hard medium to work with!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

propasaurus: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Tyranny! First Amendment! I thought this was America!!


Hey, at least the pants are optional.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I missed the part where Trump said to boycott Costco over masks.   Where can I find that? Can subby please link me?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
When can we just start braining these people with a sock full of padlocks?
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: I missed the part where Trump said to boycott Costco over masks.   Where can I find that? Can subby please link me?


My bad, is see it's just those who follow trump.. but let's not miss an opportunity to throw his name in there.  WTG!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: aagrajag: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]

Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.

No offense intended to your spirit animal, but "45" means little to anyone not an American or a gawker-at-Americans on Fark.

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Maybe you should make an alt, MattytheCat, perhaps. ;)

I mean, if you wanna draw a rat in everybody's head, good luck; flesh and knife is a very hard medium to work with!


Sometimes, the joy is found the journey, not the result.
 
Plissken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gotta love the tweet shown in the article that says, in part, "Know your constitutional rights!"

Says the asshole who clearly knows nothing about constitutional rights. I'm pretty sure people like that think the Constitution is just one line that says, "Do whatever you want as long as you bow to Jesus at the right churches and your skin is pale!"
 
flamingboard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People have been getting brutal about masking in my neck of the woods.  The idiot troupe has decided that anyone wearing a mask must be a "liberal", and should be harassed.

Was at a local big box store doing my weekly shopping run, and had a MAGAT following me around, invading my bubble, and fake coughing while having his little giggle fits with his friends.

It's quite telling though, where the MAGATs are thinking when it comes to masks. Almost universally, they rant about how a mask won't protect you from Coronavirus. Entirely missing the point about how masks protect others from you.

They're quite quick to flip the script when someone close to them catches the rona, though.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aagrajag: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]

Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.

No offense intended to your spirit animal, but "45" means little to anyone not an American or a gawker-at-Americans on Fark.

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Maybe you should make an alt, MattytheCat, perhaps. ;)

I mean, if you wanna draw a rat in everybody's head, good luck; flesh and knife is a very hard medium to work with!

Sometimes, the joy is found the journey, not the result.


I'm just glad you found a new hobby during these trying times. =>
 
Iczer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Restricting oxygen? WTF? So you don't want your surgeon to wear a mask while performing an operation on you?

Jesus, WTF?


I honestly don't think they need to worry about the mask restricting oxygen to their brains, because it's obvious theirs has already withered and died due to huffing glue.
 
disco ball
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: aagrajag: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]

Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.

No offense intended to your spirit animal, but "45" means little to anyone not an American or a gawker-at-Americans on Fark.

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Maybe you should make an alt, MattytheCat, perhaps. ;)

I mean, if you wanna draw a rat in everybody's head, good luck; flesh and knife is a very hard medium to work with!


No one said it has to be pretty.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IsThatYourFinalAnswer: People have been getting brutal about masking in my neck of the woods.  The idiot troupe has decided that anyone wearing a mask must be a "liberal", and should be harassed.

Was at a local big box store doing my weekly shopping run, and had a MAGAT following me around, invading my bubble, and fake coughing while having his little giggle fits with his friends.

It's quite telling though, where the MAGATs are thinking when it comes to masks. Almost universally, they rant about how a mask won't protect you from Coronavirus. Entirely missing the point about how masks protect others from you.

They're quite quick to flip the script when someone close to them catches the rona, though.


They genuinely cannot grasp the concept of helping others. If it does not benefit in the most immediate way themselves, or others of their tribe, they literally cannot understand the idea.

Everyone wears masks, and everyone benefits.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
good.

costco has been the on place that has had it's shiat together for months - orderly spaced lines, sanitized carts, limiting the number of people going in, checkout lies spread and protecting the cashiers

some grocery stores are decent and got to 75% of costco, and then some are still free-for-alls

costco is the one place that is even close to low-stress when it comes to dealing with other shoppers
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

disco ball: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: MattytheMouse: aagrajag: When this is over, this will be me and many others who have lost people.

It won't be a swastika, but the image of a rat.

We will remember.

[Fark user image image 425x179]

Leave rodents alone, dude. Carve a 45 into their heads like I've been doing.

No offense intended to your spirit animal, but "45" means little to anyone not an American or a gawker-at-Americans on Fark.

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Maybe you should make an alt, MattytheCat, perhaps. ;)

I mean, if you wanna draw a rat in everybody's head, good luck; flesh and knife is a very hard medium to work with!

No one said it has to be pretty.


*slow, evil grin*
 
dracos31
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: Ibindigo: I missed the part where Trump said to boycott Costco over masks.   Where can I find that? Can subby please link me?

My bad, is see it's just those who follow trump.. but let's not miss an opportunity to throw his name in there.  WTG!


Fark your feelings.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
aagrajag:

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Descent is the highest form plague-riotism.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oof: of.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: aagrajag:

Everyone understands a plague rat. There is no changing that symbolism.

Descent is the highest form plague-riotism.


-
plagueriotism

Oh, yeah, I'm stealing that.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dracos31: Ibindigo: Ibindigo: I missed the part where Trump said to boycott Costco over masks.   Where can I find that? Can subby please link me?

My bad, is see it's just those who follow trump.. but let's not miss an opportunity to throw his name in there.  WTG!

Fark your feelings.


well played sir.. well played
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Right wingers are farking plague rats at this point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: I missed the part where Trump said to boycott Costco over masks.   Where can I find that? Can subby please link me?


Nah, it was Limbaugh. He said, "the mask is the symbol of fear, the sign that you're at risk, the sign nothing is going to get better." He's appealing to toxic masculinity (which always works with his audience.).
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: I missed the part where Trump said to boycott Costco over masks.   Where can I find that? Can subby please link me?


Re read the headline.  It does not say trump is asking for anything.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

neongoats: Right wingers are farking plague rats at this point.

[Fark user image image 494x318]


That sign is almost certainly meant as mockery.

The ones which really crack me up are the ones likening the governor of Michigan to Hitler.

Hitler, of course, would have had these plague rats summarily shot.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.