(Denver Post)   The darkest timeline is relentless: "We estimate there are over a million kegs (in the U.S.) right now that are sitting and going bad"   (theknow.denverpost.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Farkers are the heros we need here...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We put a man on the moon and yet we can't find a way to drink all the beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A few hours ago there was a press conference in Northern Territory Australia where they were talking about how thousands of fresh kegs were being shipped in for the opening of bars next Friday.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before reading the article (aintnoonegottimeforthat.jpg) I assumed that it was the actual kegs that were going bad, not the beer within those kegs. Nope, article's talking about the beer -- literal poison that is toxic (but not too toxic) to humans and is made for the express purpose of intentional human consumption, won't be allowed to be sold to humans who wish to damage their own livers, because it's been sitting in a warehouse too long without being sold.

Beer doesn't go bad*; it's not a perishable foodstuff. It's a mildly toxic non-perishable beverage. The worst that could happen is that it loses its fizz and doesn't taste as good.


/*well, if you want to get technical with the chemistry involved in brewing, beer does go bad -- It's supposed to go bad during fermentation
//it's the whole point of beer, and has been for 8 thousand years
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
so what your saying is that the stuff will just taste like bud light?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't that called "brewing"?
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: so what your saying is that the stuff will just taste like bud light?


1) contains alcohol
2) will get you high
3) we will get through this...
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
IMO If they're just gonna dump it they should let customers (masked of course) come and take what they can. It's going to be a financial loss anyway, but at least you'll have customer goodwill and loyalty after all this is over.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Article actually had correct info. Depends on the beer. IPA's don't last very long. Where I work, we lost probably 10 kegs of it. Other beers like barrel aged stouts can actually get better with age.

The bigger problem that's coming up is going to be the CO2 shortage

/Glad that ciders and sours also keep well
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

1funguy: darth sunshine: so what your saying is that the stuff will just taste like bud light?

1) contains alcohol
2) will get you high
3) we will get through this...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KIA [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: IMO If they're just gonna dump it they should let customers (masked of course) come and take what they can. It's going to be a financial loss anyway, but at least you'll have customer goodwill and loyalty after all this is over.


We need this kind of sound thinking to weather the crisis!  Personally, I have almost a dozen growlers standing by ready to be filled.

I'm doing my part!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's okay. We can put it to use...
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If not people, then what about donating the beer to farmers with cattle?  Cattle love beer, right?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And big beer is sitting on like $30 million in bar and restaurant owners keg deposits
 
strife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
^ Meant to say ranchers, but hell, ranchers and farmers alike.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe it's time for a beer hall putsch?

I mean they have to putsch the beer somewhere, right?
 
uttertosh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We should emulate the Clap For Carers movement, but instead we all just stand. Yup, Keg Stands For Humanity is what we all need in these most horrendous of times!!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

