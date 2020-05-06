 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   OK Farkers, time to show off
788 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 7:30 AM



Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hmmm. Well I'm hand painting Ludo from the best present I've ever received: Labyrinth the board game. But he's ugly cute.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/can't wait to get to Jareth's codpiece
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That link was so funny. I think I broke a rib laughing. I'll look around the house but I doubt I'll have anything to submit. I'm sure most of you nutjobs will though.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nice. I got a Sabbac Card Game (Star Wars). The cards are not branded "Star Wars" as some are.

But I used a Chocolate Mold and polymer clay to make and bake these betting chips.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aym6a​G​yH4mQ&t=334s


Fark user imageView Full Size



Also the silicone molds make nice SOLO gummies and chocolate SOLO bars.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This fine piece of authentic 1970s folk art:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Does "a mirror" count?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: This fine piece of authentic 1970s folk art:

[Fark user image 425x566]


Obviously inspired by the "Fickle Finger of Fate" from Laugh In.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She has been a fixture in my studio since 2012, and originated as part of a Halloween display.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: This fine piece of authentic 1970s folk art:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I had one of those
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A 12" duct-taped dildo (gifted to me), shown here in some hot crustacean-on-crustacean action.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Made it in a ceramics class about 12 years ago. Ugly, I agree, but I'm oddly proud of it nonetheless
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That reminds me of an idea I had long ago of raiding the stuffed animal bins at Goodwill and making Frankenstein's stuffed animal monster .  I never went through with it (I traumatic encounter between one of my fingers and a sewing machine at a young age) but I'd like to think this would have been very close to the culmination of that hobby.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I actually paid money for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A penis.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't get rid of this until both of my parents are dead. It's ceramic and even uglier when clean.
 
alizeran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Im ready to collect my prize.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

All Latest: I actually paid money for this.

[Fark user image image 398x500]


Smells like paint thinner
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's this old jizz rag. I swore I've thrown it away 100 times, but it always turns up. Usually covered in cat hair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In before the first selfie post.
 
alizeran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 700x900]

That reminds me of an idea I had long ago of raiding the stuffed animal bins at Goodwill and making Frankenstein's stuffed animal monster .  I never went through with it (I traumatic encounter between one of my fingers and a sewing machine at a young age) but I'd like to think this would have been very close to the culmination of that hobby.


Fark user imageView Full Size


http://www.frankenstuffies.com/
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This pet Penish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a wee youngster there was a house in the neighborhood that had a very creepy life-size doll made of pantyhose sitting in a chair in a room visible through a front window as you walked past the place. All the neighborhood kids would sneak up to the window for a closer look. This one is quite a bit different but the same sort of creepy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't own that
//but the nightmares are all mine
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know if ugly is exactly the right word but the first thing I thought of is certainly tacky as hell. I don't have a photo on me to share and I'm at work but it's a lap made out of an old milk pail. One of the big ones used in a dairy with the narrowed neck and flared top. It's painted a weird yellow color with a very well done rendition of the eagle from the Great Seal of the United States painted on it.

I love it.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
er lamp
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone wants a see a selfie of me.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I inherited this desk set from my father in law.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flamingboard: I don't think anyone wants a see a selfie of me.


That's right. (kidding.... But save it for the selfie thread)
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Domo kun's 'Murican cousin.
 
