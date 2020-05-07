 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida man wins guns vs knifes debate   (fox13news.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Firearm, Prosecutor, Breech-loading weapon, Neil Gallagher, Gun, Lawyer, Mr. Gallagher pull, Prosecutor Anthony Falcone  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is where Oasis ends?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Removed the magazine and thought it was unloaded? Felony idiocy. Unless it's racked open, assume it's loaded. And don't play with guns and knives!
 
labman [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Removed the magazine and thought it was unloaded? Felony idiocy. Unless it's racked open, assume it's loaded. And don't play with guns and knives!


Exactly.  That is not a malfunction.  It's by design.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gun is ALWAYS loaded.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows neither of those is really better..The best weapon is a spoon...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're two different tools. Guns are far better at poking round holes in things while knives are better at slicing straight lines. I mean you can use one for the other purpose in theory, it just won't work as well.

Anyhoo, that Florida Man sure is a dingdong, ain't he?
 
links136
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thoughts naught a knife mate
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(shooter to new roommate) "so i said a gun would beat a knife, and he said.."
(new roommate) "whoa.. whoa.. a gun beats a knife?"

etc
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Knifes? Subby, you know better.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A sergeant in the Marine Reserves, no less.

Kiss THAT career goodbye, even if he beats the criminal charge.

You don't want him around anything more dangerous than paper clips.
 
Greek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The gun "malfunctioned" (according to his attorney) because there was still a round in the chamber. What the fark? I don't even own a gun and I know that (a) removing the magazine doesn't remove an already chambered round and (b) most guns can still fire that round even if the magazine is out. This dude is in the Marine reserve and didn't know this? Or the rule that states there's no such thing as a gun that isn't loaded?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only Obi Wan Kenobi could disarm Florida-Man.
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There had to be copious amounts of alcohol involved, there isn't a Marine Sargent anywhere who doesn't know to clear the chamber after dropping a mag.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.