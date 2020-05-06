 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   A diagnosis of COVID-19 is a permanent disqualification to military service. What do they know that we don't?   (newsweek.com) divider line
57
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.


Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That's a pretty harsh punishment for catching a hoax.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why, it's almost as if being afflicted with a highly contagious and deadly respiratory disease is not conductive towards being sufficiently physically fit for military service!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That sounds like ignorance. We don't know and they don't know how many people are infected. If close to everyone carries the virus they don't have the luxury.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I knew it. They are recruiting offworld.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.


Maybe there is zero evidence of that though. They don't care about either of those two viruses you mentioned. Also there is a chicken on vaccine. It came out one year after I got chicken pox. There is zero long term data on it so for now it's easier to say no. As it gets more endemic and more people have it they will likely change their stance.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

not enough beer: bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.

. Also there is a chicken on vaccine. It came out one year after I got chicken pox. There is zero long term data on it so for now it's easier to say no.


Technically I'm not allowed, even with PPE to be dealing with anyone Dxed with possible chicken pox even though I got the vaccine because of what you mentioned, but I still do anyways because of the staff shortages. We took and take a lot of risks in the ER, even before Covid-19. I'm golden when it comes to measles though because I actually had it as a kid.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.

. Also there is a chicken on vaccine. It came out one year after I got chicken pox. There is zero long term data on it so for now it's easier to say no.

Technically I'm not allowed, even with PPE to be dealing with anyone Dxed with possible chicken pox even though I got the vaccine because of what you mentioned, but I still do anyways because of the staff shortages. We took and take a lot of risks in the ER, even before Covid-19. I'm golden when it comes to measles though because I actually had it as a kid.


A not so cool story bro I actually almost really hurt my brother and uncle. I got it at like 8 and have to me 18yr old brother and 37 year old uncle. Yeah not good I had a mild case and they got it bad.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
not enough beer:A not so cool story bro I actually almost really hurt my brother and uncle. I got it at like 8 and have to me 18yr old brother and 37 year old uncle. Yeah not good I had a mild case and they got it bad.

Tell me something I don't know.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer:A not so cool story bro I actually almost really hurt my brother and uncle. I got it at like 8 and have to me 18yr old brother and 37 year old uncle. Yeah not good I had a mild case and they got it bad.

Tell me something I don't know.


How they avoided it that long I don't know. Me it wasn't until like my fourth or fifth exposure that I finally got it. As I recall of took a group art project in class sitting across a table and sharing crayons for two hours before I finally caught it.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

not enough beer: bobobolinskii: not enough beer:A not so cool story bro I actually almost really hurt my brother and uncle. I got it at like 8 and have to me 18yr old brother and 37 year old uncle. Yeah not good I had a mild case and they got it bad.

Tell me something I don't know.

How they avoided it that long I don't know. Me it wasn't until like my fourth or fifth exposure that I finally got it. As I recall of took a group art project in class sitting across a table and sharing crayons for two hours before I finally caught it.


To make it a twofer, as soon as I got over the measles I caught rubella from a little girl down the block almost the first time I was out. We live in petri dish of disease.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: bobobolinskii: not enough beer:A not so cool story bro I actually almost really hurt my brother and uncle. I got it at like 8 and have to me 18yr old brother and 37 year old uncle. Yeah not good I had a mild case and they got it bad.

Tell me something I don't know.

How they avoided it that long I don't know. Me it wasn't until like my fourth or fifth exposure that I finally got it. As I recall of took a group art project in class sitting across a table and sharing crayons for two hours before I finally caught it.

To make it a twofer, as soon as I got over the measles I caught rubella from a little girl down the block almost the first time I was out. We live in petri dish of disease.


Ouch that sucks. That's what has disturbed me about COVID. People are just now learning sanitary habits.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.


Think outside the box. If the virus doesn't kill you, it hibernates for a few years and then turns you into a shambling undead zombie or whatever.

First, this hibernation thing is a real thing with several viral diseases (like herpes). Second, takeover of the host is rampant in all sorts of species. Combine the two ideas for a nightmare, because we currently have no idea what the long-term effects of the virus may be.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Harlee:  First, this hibernation thing is a real thing with several viral diseases (like herpes). Second, takeover of the host is rampant in all sorts of species. Combine the two ideas for a nightmare, because we currently have no idea what the long-term effects of the virus may be.

As I, an unedumacated moron understand it, virus' are just basically RNA wrapped in protein jackets that invade cells, and replicate by hijacking the innards. As to the long term effects, I can see and shudder at the thought that at some later point something worse than shingles will rear its ugly head. And shingles is bad, bad, very bad news for a lot of people.

I' m seriously thinking about quitting my job and not leaving my apartment for the next 2 years.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.


I think there may actually have been enough beer.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So does this mean active-duty personnel who got it will be discharged?
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you think the covidiots would be more inclined to stay indoors if they found out that a covid-19 infection never goes away, it just becomes latent and gives you lung cancer later?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: So does this mean active-duty personnel who got it will be discharged?


Wouldn't be surprised if a bunch of them did end up out on medical, given the possibility of long-term respiratory damage
 
Cheron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Trump declares war on California or Andrew Cuomo and reinstates the draft you'll be glad to be covid disqualified.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.


Or they don't know yet and want to wait a few years after scientists figure it out to decide to change the policy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well shiat, I'd rather have my kid take his chances with COVID-19 than have to be drafted to fight a stupid war for oil in Iran.
 
jiggs
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just like with the Flu.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.


Or maybe...just maybe...they're thinking that the virus that's known to permanently negatively affect your lung capacity might make it so that someone can't breath well enough for military service, and are just hedging their bets that minor cases might have similar negative effects that haven't developed yet.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is probably temporary until we understand the long-term effects of the virus. An outbreak in bootcamp would go off like a virus bomb.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
wonder how many kids are freaking out now. if that was your plan you better call your recruiter and move up your date. schools cancelled for most
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NEDM: bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.

Or maybe...just maybe...they're thinking that the virus that's known to permanently negatively affect your lung capacity...


Other than those it kills dead, the virus isn't know to be permanently affect *anything* yet. Quit filling your head with half-formed 'information'.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.


1. Chicken pox is a type of herpes.
2. Herpes is an entire family of viruses, not a single species.
3. There is a chicken pox vaccine.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

King Something: Why, it's almost as if being afflicted with a highly contagious and deadly respiratory disease is not conductive towards being sufficiently physically fit for military service!


It's almost as bad as having flat feet or being gay or being older than 35.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, I'd rather have my kid take his chances with COVID-19 than have to be drafted to fight a stupid war for oil in Iran.



You don't need to go that far, it also says "clinical diagnosis" which means you basically just need a doctors note w/o any real test done.

People used to do during the Vietnam war get their doctors to write off phony clinical diagnosis for minor things like bone spurs to get out of service
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

not enough beer: How they avoided it that long I don't know. Me it wasn't until like my fourth or fifth exposure that I finally got it.


You answered your own question.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, I'd rather have my kid take his chances with COVID-19 than have to be drafted to fight a stupid war for oil in Iran.


Son, there ain't no draft no more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.  Flag-humping imbeciles and people stuck in poverty are the majority of your recruiting pool, and they're going to be hit particularly hard because the former are doing their best to catch it through sheer stupidity and the latter don't have the resources to escape it.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harlee: First, this hibernation thing is a real thing with several viral diseases (like herpes). Second, takeover of the host is rampant in all sorts of species. Combine the two ideas for a nightmare, because we currently have no idea what the long-term effects of the virus may be.


Harlee, get a grip.

The military passes on all kinds of people when it's not in pressing need of warm bodies.

It's amusing to watch the acceptable demographic curve during a war. It's all choosy right at the start, by the deep part of a war they accept pretty much anyone who can shamble forward and gesture in the right direction, and by the end it starts getting choosy again.

They don't want to deal with it, so they are saying no. At the moment, it affects something like 0% of their volunteer pool, anyway.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow! They are going to have to increase the military budget over this.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does this mean that if COVID-19 becomes endemic in children then in 20 years the US military will have no recruits and global peace and harmony will reign supreme? yay.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Permanent" is a bit misleading. The guidelines can change. When/if the pandemic passes they can evaluate the long-term effects of the virus and remove that disqualification.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hesitate to say "good," but a couple years of operating at a much lower capacity ought to shine some light on things and safe money.

However, this being America, we'd probably just gift the saved money to the already-wealthy like we usually do or throw it at the DOW only to see it gobbled up in 2 hours.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe they have realised that with 10% and worse unemployment on the horizon there are going to be a lot of people clambering to join one of the few places in America that can offer guaranteed employment, thus need to find any reason to deny entry.

But as mentioned above there have been multiple reports that survivors often suffer a range of ongoing ailments and impairments and they don't want to deal with that risk or pay for their care.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NobleHam: "Permanent" is a bit misleading. The guidelines can change. When/if the pandemic passes they can evaluate the long-term effects of the virus and remove that disqualification.


And this will take a while, as more symptoms are recognized, some of which have longterm implications, like clots in the lungs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That sounds like ignorance. We don't know and they don't know how many people are infected. If close to everyone carries the virus they don't have the luxury.


Nevermind that means they trust the testing. And also, they think it won't be caught by everyone? How? WTF? Fishy
 
Ashelth [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Harlee: First, this hibernation thing is a real thing with several viral diseases (like herpes). Second, takeover of the host is rampant in all sorts of species. Combine the two ideas for a nightmare, because we currently have no idea what the long-term effects of the virus may be.

Harlee, get a grip.

The military passes on all kinds of people when it's not in pressing need of warm bodies.

It's amusing to watch the acceptable demographic curve during a war. It's all choosy right at the start, by the deep part of a war they accept pretty much anyone who can shamble forward and gesture in the right direction, and by the end it starts getting choosy again.

They don't want to deal with it, so they are saying no. At the moment, it affects something like 0% of their volunteer pool, anyway.


From the few times I've tried/had to work with the military it seems like Military policy begins with random insane ideas generated by junior officers throwing darts at a wall of buzz words that are then slowly forwarded up the chain of command until it's either stopped by a company grade officer who isn't a moron or evades the insanity check and becomes policy.

Basically I'ev seen stupider memos forwarded to me.  These things usually reach company grade officers who then contact specialists to see if the memo is stupid and if it's stupid it rolls down hill.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 interim because they don't kno what the true effects are, if the individual could still be contagious after being "cured" etc

As easy as it was to publish this it's even easier to publish "this order is now rescinded"
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NEDM: bobobolinskii: not enough beer: Nothing. That's the thing, the military is very risk adverse, they disqualify people for all types of stuff medically. They medically discharged a busy of mine because of an injury in which he is a screw put in his hand.

Or they figure that COVID-19 is like herpes and chicken pox, both virus' with no known vaccine that never go away, they just keep coming back at the most inopportune times.

Or maybe...just maybe...they're thinking that the virus that's known to permanently negatively affect your lung capacity might make it so that someone can't breath well enough for military service, and are just hedging their bets that minor cases might have similar negative effects that haven't developed yet.


Hmm if only there were test to see what your lung function is. Or maybe the military could give you a test to evaluate your fitness level.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Does this mean that if COVID-19 becomes endemic in children then in 20 years the US military will have no recruits and global peace and harmony will reign supreme? yay.


Might be the upside to loss of 3 million ppl😥
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lambskincoat: That sounds like ignorance. We don't know and they don't know how many people are infected. If close to everyone carries the virus they don't have the luxury.

Nevermind that means they trust the testing. And also, they think it won't be caught by everyone? How? WTF? Fishy


Even the highest estimates I've seen don't claim everyone will catch it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, I'd rather have my kid take his chances with COVID-19 than have to be drafted to fight a stupid war for oil in Iran.

Son, there ain't no draft no more.

[Fark user image 236x348]


Just wait a tick. It will be back with a vengeance if Pompeo keeps spewing conspiracy theories as gospel.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: fragMasterFlash: Well shiat, I'd rather have my kid take his chances with COVID-19 than have to be drafted to fight a stupid war for oil in Iran.

Son, there ain't no draft no more.

[Fark user image 236x348]


There weren't drafts before 1863, 1917 or 1940 either.  You are clouty enough to decide when there will be a draft?  Those with the power love to be mercurial, regularly covet the shiat of others, and love to impose on those without power.
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Considering the fact that COVID-19 and it's variants are supposed to infect 70% of the planets population, how to they expect to maintain numbers for military readiness?
 
