 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Y'all-Quida determined to strike in US   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 10:44 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd be surprised if anything happened
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I'd be surprised if anything happened


They'll drive into the city and storm trooper around the capitol building.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I'd be surprised if anything happened


If it does, Trump will rush to the podium to claim there are very fine people among those threatening to murder public officials. Then he'll offer to pay their legal fees, even though he never will.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Denver suburbs? Sounds like they don't want to fark with their local PDs up in northeast Colorado.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Find out who sent them, convict them for treason, shoot them in the head.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The last occupation needed to have snacks UPS'd to them. We'll be fine.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Civil War
Youtube isCh4kCeNYU
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's citing a local Denver tv station. Anyone know what triggered this yammering idiot?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol the 9news lady dropped an eff bomb reading the threat on live broadcast, it cracked me the fark up.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: He's citing a local Denver tv station. Anyone know what triggered this yammering idiot?


Oh, wait. I see now. That's the reporter quoting the threat.

Nevermind.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

not enough beer: Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.


I think I need to read this story
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: not enough beer: Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.

I think I need to read this story


Spoiler:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: cameroncrazy1984: not enough beer: Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.

I think I need to read this story

Spoiler:

[Fark user image image 634x462]


The bar was in a double-wide?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: BunkyBrewman: cameroncrazy1984: not enough beer: Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.

I think I need to read this story

Spoiler:

[Fark user image image 634x462]

The bar was in a double-wide?


apparently

west texas, yo
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: cameroncrazy1984: I'd be surprised if anything happened

They'll drive into the city and storm trooper around the capitol building.


It could be a trumper photo op. I think Denver Mayor Hancock is black and Donnie loves attacking POCs.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: He's citing a local Denver tv station. Anyone know what triggered this yammering idiot?


Now look, he's controversial for sure, but Kyle has fantastic taste in beer, so let's not go with "idiot."
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: cameroncrazy1984: not enough beer: Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.

I think I need to read this story

Spoiler:

[Fark user image 634x462]


Meal Team Six
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a great opportunity to identify the people who will need reprogramming once the Bill Gates implant chips finally arrive.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: BunkyBrewman: cameroncrazy1984: not enough beer: Like the group guarding the bar in Texas. Six heavily armed 3 percenter warriors surrendered instantly when three cops showed up.

I think I need to read this story

Spoiler:

[Fark user image image 634x462]

The bar was in a double-wide?


It's Texas.
Anything can be a bar if you're alcoholic enough.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take some potshots at some cops. THAT has never gone badly...
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Nadie_AZ: cameroncrazy1984: I'd be surprised if anything happened

They'll drive into the city and storm trooper around the capitol building.

It could be a trumper photo op. I think Denver Mayor Hancock is black and Donnie loves attacking POCs.


Also Colorado is still pretty purple despite voting mostly blue the last few elections.
We still got a ton of racist redneck gun toting idiots when you get 30 minutes from a metro area.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: eurotrader: Nadie_AZ: cameroncrazy1984: I'd be surprised if anything happened

They'll drive into the city and storm trooper around the capitol building.

It could be a trumper photo op. I think Denver Mayor Hancock is black and Donnie loves attacking POCs.

Also Colorado is still pretty purple despite voting mostly blue the last few elections.
We still got a ton of racist redneck gun toting idiots when you get 30 minutes from a metro area.


"South Park" was loosely based on some people in Park county and Parker.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I work up in TellerBama and once you hit the mountains... sheesh.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images03.military.comView Full Size


suck it, Michigan.
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [images03.military.com image 621x395]

suck it, Michigan.


"Haircuts!"
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
YeeHawdists. Waging YeeHawed!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Ow! That was my feelings!: [images03.military.com image 621x395]

suck it, Michigan.

"Haircuts!"


"Give me Liberty, to get my brows waxed, OR GIVE ME DEATH!"
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Branch Dildonians demonstrated that you can threaten and even aim loaded weapons at police as long as you're white. The pro-pandemic idiots will be just fine.

Until they die of covid-19 of course...
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Extreme right-wingers and cops killing each other?

What's the down side?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to jump on your hoverround and head to the Capitol!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a resident of Denver, I'm *totally* worried that they'll wipe the Cheeto dust off their fingers and leave their mom's basement to start a shooting war.

I'm about to head to bed so too lazy to look, but I'm interested in what Denver suburb these morons are in.  Too many people of color in Aurora, the southern suburbs have too many Stepford wives for this to happen, and the northern suburbs are too white tra...oh, okay, I get it now. ;)
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.