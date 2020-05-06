 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Quack. Splat   (twitter.com)
31
    Strange, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA image: "...Telltale marks around the pan gave him his clew."


Writer must have been an original Farker.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kamikaze Kwack
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Today I learned: Ducks can't fart.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man. I need to up my pet-naming skills.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First guy who says that quacked him up gets a tennis ball to the nuts.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Unlucky Ducky.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ducked Up!
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
*POP*

Duck!
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 492x283]


That's where platypusses come from
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The guy who got hit should have ducked.
 
keldaria
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA image: "...Telltale marks around the pan gave him his clew."


Writer must have been an original Farker.


It's from 1910, it's technically legit for the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DUCK ! GOO !
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But was the duck okay?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

keldaria: Badmoodman: FTA image: "...Telltale marks around the pan gave him his clew."


Writer must have been an original Farker.

It's from 1910, it's technically legit for the time.

[Fark user image image 425x491]


Kewl.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

keldaria: Badmoodman: FTA image: "...Telltale marks around the pan gave him his clew."


Writer must have been an original Farker.

It's from 1910, it's technically legit for the time.

[Fark user image 425x491]


Well that's the most interesting thing I've learned today.

/Been a slow day.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dyhchong: But was the duck okay?


With a little seasoning, he was alright
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Duck discovers the answer to, "I probably shouldn't eat this, but what's the worst that could happen?"
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
dkoldies.comView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
←  Free Pâté
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His Duckship. Haha.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Were they sure it was the yeast and not the wafer thin mint it had afterwards?
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: But was the duck okay?


That depends on your metric for "okay" when it comes to hundreds of pieces of breaded duck.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DuckDuckgo?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he also come down with a yeast induction?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Duck of Death.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA image: "...Telltale marks around the pan gave him his clew."


Writer must have been an original Farker.


Heh.

I'm guessing Noah Webster and spelling simplification of that era.  Too bad it didn't last.
 
Nothing But Net
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sis Boom Bah!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOKwT​Y​OfrDU
 
keldaria
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: keldaria: Badmoodman: FTA image: "...Telltale marks around the pan gave him his clew."


Writer must have been an original Farker.

It's from 1910, it's technically legit for the time.

[Fark user image image 425x491]

Kewl.


Well played.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gooch: gopher321: [Fark user image 492x283]

That's where platypuses come from


Isn't that the result of a duck farking a beaver?

...or vice versa?

they both lay eggs
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.