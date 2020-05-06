 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   "Come put my pussy out because it's on fire"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
37
    More: Giggity, 9-1-1, Criminal law, Katrina Morgan, police dispatcher, emergency call, Ottawa County jail, Ohio woman, public service  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No pussies of any type were found ablaze inside the residence.

Thank God for that.
 
booniepepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When they called her back and she confirmed that, indeed, her pussy was afire, they should have yelled back, "You don't need a hose; let the mofo burn!!" and then hang up.  A lost opportunity.

This news article seems almost normal in these times.  Soothing, even.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, that's a hard 50. Meth might be involved.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember a prank call mp3 from the earlier days of the web - checking, the file date is Sep 2000 - that circulated about the same time as the Bambulance one. It's called, appropriately, "My Pussy is Burning".

///NOTHING IS OBSCURE ON FARK
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: I remember a prank call mp3 from the earlier days of the web - checking, the file date is Sep 2000 - that circulated about the same time as the Bambulance one. It's called, appropriately, "My Pussy is Burning".

///NOTHING IS OBSCURE ON FARK


Who gets the deer, me or the dog??
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, don't gis 'cat on fire.'  Just don't -- that wasn't a smart choice.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since Mrs. Slocombe has been.covered, I'll just leave this here:

esquireme.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: No pussies of any type were found ablaze inside the residence.

Thank God for that.


Might want to wait on the results from the STD test before reaching that conclusion.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine once actually did accidentally light her pubic hair on fire by playing with some lit incense while she was naked.

I suggested that in a stage-play version of "The Ten Commandments", she should audition for the role of the Burning Bush.

She was not amused.
 
bigfire
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Completely limp pass.
 
Magnus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So?  Was it charred or just smoked?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magnus: So?  Was it charred or just smoked?


Salt dried.
 
Magnus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Magnus: So?  Was it charred or just smoked?

Salt dried.


Well, Michigan.  Makes sense.
 
EL EM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cretinbob and unobtanium have covered everything.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They sent someone out? And then arrested her?
No sense of humor and wasted resources when they should have laughed it off.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I miss Mugshot Roundup
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Look, subby, I'm sorry, but my presence has that effect on women.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magnus: So?  Was it charred or just smoked?


Beef jerky curtains!
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better than Amanda Bynes asking Drake in Twitter to murder her pussy?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Usually that can be cleared up with a penicillin shot.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x409]


I would have been disappointed if she wasn't in the thread yet. I'm delighted that she started things off.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: I miss Mugshot Roundup


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x555]


That taint how it works.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With that mugshot? Bad subby, bad, and you should feel bad.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: With that mugshot? Bad subby, bad, and you should feel bad.


*Hangs head*

I'm sorry, but that quote was a green waiting to happen.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never set the cat on fire, you only will annoy it.
The flames will make the beast perspire, it surely won't enjoy it.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sad to think this was one of the more experienced and qualified candidates that the GOP has put up recently.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At 50 I'm sure it wasn't burning all that brightly to begin with and finally fizzled out after 45 minutes of trying to fan it into flame.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Judge Dread-Big Six
Youtube Nje4VQlzhHc
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bigfire: Completely limp pass.


Username checks out?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate: https://www.youtube.com/​watch?v=fbU1zY​zD-Tw

Either that, or the firemen all show up buff, toned, tanned, and with aviator shades and the appropriate seventies moustaches. "You called, ma'am?"
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: They sent someone out? And then arrested her?
No sense of humor and wasted resources when they should have laughed it off.


You can't laugh off an emergency call. She could have been having aphasia or some sort of schizophrenic episode. If you find out later you just laughed at someone in distress trying to get help, welcome to liability town.
 
