 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   20,000 teens just received driver licenses without a road test. Good thing there's no one on the roa... oh hi Georgia   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Driving, Tests, Driver's license, Driving test, driving instructor, official road test, Georgia's way, Adolescence  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 May 2020 at 12:05 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squik2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look at as an Atlanta driver they can't be worse then what's already on the road. When I got my license at sixteen I passed the test in a parking lot never actually got on the road.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Texas (a long, long time ago) I passed my driving test despite running a stop sign.
It's not gonna be that bad.  Just hope they get parental supervision for a few months.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What did driver's ed really teach you?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?


How to parallel park.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?

How to parallel park.


Maybe. I don't know if I could do it again though.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Unobtanium: Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?

How to parallel park.

Maybe. I don't know if I could do it again though.


Yeah but kids today even have that easy. Now with backup cameras and parking sensors on everything it's a lot easier
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?


Use your signal when pulling out of the DMV parking lot, even if it's right-turn only.

/only thing I got dinged for on my driving test
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those things the GOP will love. We don't need to test folks anymore since we've shown it to be unneeded. Think of the savings.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?


When the test is about over and you pull back into the parking lot the tester may ask you, "Are you ok with the way you parked?"

Don't panic. Look and see if you're anywhere near fine. If so, say "Yes. If not, before you do anything, check your mirrors and turn your head before putting it in reverse to straighten it out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
20,000 teens when all you need is a knife.

Isn't it ironic?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Will these count as coronavirus deaths?
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they hear on tiktok that all they had to do was post a selfie video of themselves driving on the road to get the "license" in the mail?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?


Stop for pedestrians holding white canes, even if they wouldn't otherwise have the right of way.

/he got better
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But how many could pass the coffee cup road test?
https://vimeo.com/83192473
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Im not afraid of country kids, the ones that have been driving since they were ten.

Im terrified of town/city kids, and that was when they actually had to pass a road test...
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I think that with responsible parents, this can go without a hitch."

I believe I may have identified a flaw in your plan.
 
mutt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?

Use your signal when pulling out of the DMV parking lot, even if it's right-turn only.

/only thing I got dinged for on my driving test


Just trying to instill a habit.  It's good to use your signals.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Im not afraid of country kids, the ones that have been driving since they were ten.


The ones that have never driven in a situation where they actually had to obey the rules and share the road safely with other drivers?

No thanks.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, subby, are you in for a rude awakening....
 
baxterdog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: What did driver's ed really teach you?


Not much. The teacher we had taught the class to push down on the turn signal lever to indicate a right. I spoke up from the back row that that was silly and you could determine the correct direction by simply holding a couple fingers out as you were turning the wheel. Same direction as the wheel, numb nuts!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: This is one of those things the GOP will love. We don't need to test folks anymore since we've shown it to be unneeded. Think of the savings.


It is pretty silly that we test teenagers and then ... no one else, ever again.  Despite the fact that elderly drivers can be just as dangerous on the road as young people, plus things like vision problems, dimensia, etc.  If we're not going to test people ever again, does the first test even matter that much?  Hell, in a lot of states they don't even make you parallel park on your test.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: edmo: This is one of those things the GOP will love. We don't need to test folks anymore since we've shown it to be unneeded. Think of the savings.

It is pretty silly that we test teenagers and then ... no one else, ever again.  Despite the fact that elderly drivers can be just as dangerous on the road as young people, plus things like vision problems, dimensia, etc.  If we're not going to test people ever again, does the first test even matter that much?  Hell, in a lot of states they don't even make you parallel park on your test.


Many states have mandatory re-testing for any elderly driver that gets pulled over for anything more than speeding.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: edmo: This is one of those things the GOP will love. We don't need to test folks anymore since we've shown it to be unneeded. Think of the savings.

It is pretty silly that we test teenagers and then ... no one else, ever again.  Despite the fact that elderly drivers can be just as dangerous on the road as young people, plus things like vision problems, dimensia, etc.  If we're not going to test people ever again, does the first test even matter that much?  Hell, in a lot of states they don't even make you parallel park on your test.


Past a certain age in Ontario a yearly test is equired.

Also required for some medical conditions, especially regarding sight.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.