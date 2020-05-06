 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Some childish farker is apparently in charge of the official New Jersey twitter account   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
A Salmon [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the New Jersey social media staff might look like
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
Meanwhile at COSTCO :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
I love idiots like that. Especially the dumbass that thinks they can get a membership refund for disagreeing with Coscto.
 
Geotpf
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
Ugh. No.

Private businesses want to do this on Twitter, great, Go for it. Have at it. Have fun! It's entertaining!

Not a fan of the idea of official government feeds doing it, though.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
your mom.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
I so wish that was real but sadly I suspect it's not.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Next NJ Tweet:

We are very sorry about the recent "your mom" tweet made from this account.  We realize that it was insensitive and gender exclusive.  Therefore: your dad too
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
The @NJGov account has been farking incredible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
Parks and Recreation Chris Pratt Everybody loves a good comeback story, right
Youtube rWRjd1Baz00
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
Congrats on coming out of your four year coma but I'd advise you not to look up President Trump's twitter
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
To be fair it is the state motto.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Why? I'd really like to hear you elaborate on why a government twitter account can't have some fun every now and then.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
As a southerner, NJ is the coolest of the northern coastal states.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Taxpayer money shouldn't be wasted on fun!  Amerka's serious business!
 
Pert
But can't spell "practise".
 
