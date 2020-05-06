 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Remember climate change? We're rapidly running out of time   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
thats what they said last year; alas, climate is still here

/wont someone think of the baby climates
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i dont have a car, and i'll be dead soon. not my problem
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Since about 1980. Margaret Thatcher accepted climate change--although she probably just wanted another club to beat the coal miners with.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i dont have a car, and i'll be dead soon. not my problem


Attitudes like this make me wish someone would invent immortality just so everyone have to suffer with us.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This really does fall on the economic model of perpetual growth. Most emissions are done by businesses, not people at home. Until those monsters are brought under control, I don't see much changing.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Far out, let's shovel a few more trillion at corporations and rich people.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's a virus out there and I'm currently sheltering in place, so what exactly do you expect me to do about the climate?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nidiot: There's a virus out there and I'm currently sheltering in place, so what exactly do you expect me to do about the climate?


Make a "fix the cable" joke?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I stopped burning gasoline.  Happy now?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nidiot: There's a virus out there and I'm currently sheltering in place, so what exactly do you expect me to do about the climate?


Stop releasing so much methane. We can see your house on a heat map from space.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dropping the population back under 4 billion will probably help.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't worry about it.  If there's one thing the pandemic has taught us, it's the value of decisive unified action in the face of mortal peril.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If we've gone over the edge of the cliff already, the only thing we can do is look for a parachute to soften the landing.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fredbox: Dropping the population back under 4 billion will probably help.


And if most of the dead come off the Medicare rolls we'll be able to afford it for everybody.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mentat: I wouldn't worry about it.  If there's one thing the pandemic has taught us, it's the value of decisive unified action in the face of mortal peril.


I don't either.

We're rapidly running out of time.

We ran out of time a decade ago.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: This really does fall on the economic model of perpetual growth. Most emissions are done by businesses, not people at home. Until those monsters are brought under control, I don't see much changing.


Yeah, there's not a hell of a lot more I can do, personally or as a family. Plus, I've voted for the right people my entire voting life and have never NOT voted, even in "off" years, so I've already done a fu*k of a lot more than some people.

Yeah, I'm not even 60 yet but I'm still glad I'm probably gonna die relatively soon and that we don't have grandchildren.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If we've gone over the edge of the cliff already, the only thing we can do is look for a parachute to soften the landing.


Rise
Stay the grand finale
Stay the reading of our swan song and epilogue
One drive to stay alive
It's elementary
Muster every fiber
Mobilize
Stay aliveStir us from our
Wanton slumber
Mitigate our ruin
Call us all to arms and order--- "Descending" by Tool (Fear Inoculum (2019))
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: fredbox: Dropping the population back under 4 billion will probably help.

And if most of the dead come off the Medicare rolls we'll be able to afford it for everybody.


But every dollar spent on medicare is a dollar stolen from a stonkbroker's starving child.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By that timeline I'll be 95. And knowing my luck I'll survive to see it.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"dumb" luck.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: Far out, let's shovel a few more trillion at corporations and rich people.


But what if it works this time?
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
well trump is killing a large number of people by negligence that could be considered helping i guess in a way. people with good standard of living tend to have less then 2 children so that's a downward trend you could technically use to get less people without sterilizing / killing off large chunk of this overpopulated planet by making sure nobody is poor but that is probably too complicated for our owners to figure out.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm old and  me and my partner never wanted kids. We rather deplore what Exxon-Mobil and the republicans have done and have had a relatively carbon neutral lifestyle but don't REALLY care.

You people who have kids and grandkids, well shame on you if you ever voted Republican.  Yeah, I know you'll be dead before the real consequences hit, guess you didn't give a shiat.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i dont have a car, and i'll be dead soon. not my problem


Anyone you give a damn about?

If they're younger than you, then they're in for a world of hurt.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: whidbey: Far out, let's shovel a few more trillion at corporations and rich people.

But what if it works this time?


We should try it again and again, until it works.

And for God's sake, someone PLEASE cut taxes.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I used to care, but not anymore. I'm more or less carbon neutral, and I'll be very dead in 50 years, and I'm not blessed with children, so good luck to everyone who still cares.

/ And I know you don't too, until you join an effective international agreement about it, and execute.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i dont have a car, and i'll be dead soon. not my problem


I am sorry about that.  I have always enjoyed yoir insights
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Natalie Portmanteau: whidbey: Far out, let's shovel a few more trillion at corporations and rich people.

But what if it works this time?

We should try it again and again, until it works.

And for God's sake, someone PLEASE cut taxes.


Right? It's like people don't even care about value to the shareholder anymore.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Earth is gonna sanitize itself from us sooner or later. We have not had a very long or good run. Most of humanity has lived in terrible conditions throughout history. We are gonna fizzle out soon.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was wondering when we'd get the next "OMG WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!" climate change story.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What I never get is how the increased water in the air only produces hurricanes and typhoons, but then there's more doughts.
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If we've gone over the edge of the cliff already, the only thing we can do is look for a parachute to soften the landing.


I'd settle for the bodies of the deniers.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If we've gone over the edge of the cliff already, the only thing we can do is look for a parachute to soften the landing.



*rummages frantically through collective backpack*

*holds up anvil*

"Uh, can we make a parachute out of these? We have, like, a ton of them."
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People are literally dropping dead like flies right now and gun toting assholes are annoyed by it because masks or some shiat.  To think we have a chance at climate change wiping out billions of people in the future is farking doomed.  This planet is toast.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's just a liberal hoax.  Like Coivd19 or gravity.
 
