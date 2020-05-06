 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this one's a bit late because of a tree. We've had severe storms for the past few weeks, and because our $^#$&^ neighbor decided to log out the woods next to us a couple of years ago, thereby taking out the wind break, one of our trees got caught and tried its best to fall on the house. Fortunately, it fell against another shorter tree instead, breaking that tree but not succeeding in completely falling over - so it was merely touching the roof, but leaning dangerously.

I then spent the next day assembling the necessary equipment to pull it down the rest of the way. I had chains, straps, a pulley, and a come-along, and set myself ready to work.I only needed to cut off the top above the roof and then pull it an inch or two to one side.

And then the next storm came through that afternoon. It wasn't as bad as the previous day, but it was bad enough to knock Mr. Big Tree off its perch on Mr. Not-Quite-As-Big Tree's stump, and seeing its chance, it made a beeline for the ground, taking the remainder of Mr. Not-Quite-As-Big Tree with it and not caring one whit that the house was in the way.

Luckily, the tree was a good 60' from the house. Unluckily, it was an 80' tree, meaning the top 20' was wedged against the side of the house, thereby creating a ton of tension on each branch and necessitating careful removal. I'm happy to say the top part is finally cleared away and now I only have a 60' log to the side of my house and no tree parts wedged against it. Unhappily, it took out the edge of the roofing shingles and a piece of trim that I've got to fix while dangling 25' off the ground.

One of the things I did was order a chainsaw, as our local shop where I would ordinarily purchase one is still closed and I'm not a fan of the selection at the local Walmart. So I did a bunch of shopping and I learned something that I thought was really weird:

Martha Stewart has her own line of pole saw.

No, that's not satire, you're thinking of Poe's Law. I mean, for real, there is a 7-amp pole saw with a 10" blade branded by Martha Stewart. It's made by Snow Joe, the snowblower company from New Jersey and the jokes are really writing themselves.

For real, here it is (see her logo?):

Fark user imageView Full Size


And if that's not enough, here she is using it at waist level (what's the point of using a pole saw if you can reach it with a chainsaw?) and spooking the horsey:

MTS-PS10 - Martha Stewart Telescoping 10-Inch Electric Pole Saw with Adustable Handle - Live Demo
Youtube pZ0GwJNayNQ


I've got to know if this was her idea that she shopped around, or if Snow Joe called her up and asked for her to endorse. Compared to the regular Snow Joe (well, "Sun Joe" - same company, just their brand of summer tools) pole saws, this one has the same 10" blade but only a 7-amp motor rather than the 8-amp on their usual ones. Although this makes it a little less powerful, it also makes it lighter and easier to control. A "Lady's Pole Saw", I guess. Like a "Lady's Watch" or a "Lady's Handgun" or "Lady's Swimwear" - smaller and lighter but somehow also more expensive.

Anyway, take the quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you handle big trees in your yard.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who actually buys fake pine cone candles with a REMOTE CONTROL for 70 farking bucks?

I'm guessing it's someone whose husband orders from the Sharper Image catalog.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And look, how nice! They have a payment plan for freaking FAKE CANDLES!
 
bingethinker [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of my wrong answers involved rappers. Yes, I'm old.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the Easy quiz is actually harder.

Not this time.
 
otiosa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh, so close to top 10! 801 with 9 out of 11 correct.

/ I'm so glad that my non-productivity at life is finally...well, not really paying off.
// mom said I could be anything I wanted to be
/// so I became a third slashie
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11/11 on hard for the second time this year.  I already worked from home before the virus, so it's not like I'm on Fark more.

As for trees, at a certain height, I hire professionals.   With help, I've done one as tall as 20", but wouldn't go any taller.   I have 3 pine trees about that tall that need to come down this year.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: 11/11 on hard for the second time this year.  I already worked from home before the virus, so it's not like I'm on Fark more.

As for trees, at a certain height, I hire professionals.   With help, I've done one as tall as 20", but wouldn't go any taller.   I have 3 pine trees about that tall that need to come down this year.


Oh, believe me, I would have much rather called a professional, even though I can't really afford it.

The problem was that all the tree services were booked up after the storm, and anyway there's no way they could have gotten a boom truck close enough without getting it stuck in the wet ground for the next few days until things dried out a bunch.

As it is, though, the trunks of both trees are on the ground and I've got everything else cleared out. I can probably get my neighbor's tractor tomorrow to hoist while I cut 'em up with the chainsaw.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A member of my extended family manages a rooming house with a nice patch of woods in the back yard. Bzzz. Turns out that was the neighbor's back yard and welcome to clear cut hell.  Last I heard nothing was under construction, they just decided to do some cutting in case they wanted to develop the lot.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yay! I aced the easy quiz for the first time in quite a while. I'd do a happy dance, but my ass isn't moving off the couch.
 
