(NPR)   Covid second wave could be gnarly, and a third may be hella bad   (npr.org) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just wait until COVID-20 hits.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: Just wait until COVID-20 hits.


Some say it's already out there.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't the first wave need to be, you know, slowing down before we can have a second wave?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: Just wait until COVID-20 hits.


I'm a fan of their older stuff. COVID-20 just doesn't do it for me.

This second wave is going to be brutal. Look at Georgia already. Everybody is hoping to start opening up, but the next charge of this will make this one look small.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And inevitable, given current management.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For awhile I was feeling optimistic that states were flattening the curve. Then the last two weeks happened, and I'm back to my original estimate of 1.2 million dead of COVID in the US before this is over.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sno man: Doesn't the first wave need to be, you know, slowing down before we can have a second wave?


The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the US doubled every three days or faster for the entire month of March; at its worst, from March 22 to March 25, it doubled every two days. After that, the effects of social distancing and economic shutdown appeared to take effect, with the daily death rate not crossing a line of about 2,600 deaths per day, or a 7-day moving average of about 2,200 per day.

In late April, it took 15 days, from April 14 to April 28, for the total of 30,000 deaths to double to 60,000, and it has now taken 19 days, from April 17 to May 6, to double from 37,500 deaths to 75,000 deaths, so the US is certainly not doubling its total deaths from Covid-19 every three (or two!) days anymore.

However, half of these 75,000 deaths come from one place - the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. I have not yet found a chart or a way to make a chart separating the daily Covid-19 deaths over time in that area from the rest of the US, but I think what is happening in the rest of the US will make itself known soon.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just compare how awesome our superlatives were in the 80's to the dearth of them in 2020?

I feel like we've lost something over the years.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: sno man: Doesn't the first wave need to be, you know, slowing down before we can have a second wave?

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the US doubled every three days or faster for the entire month of March; at its worst, from March 22 to March 25, it doubled every two days. After that, the effects of social distancing and economic shutdown appeared to take effect, with the daily death rate not crossing a line of about 2,600 deaths per day, or a 7-day moving average of about 2,200 per day.

In late April, it took 15 days, from April 14 to April 28, for the total of 30,000 deaths to double to 60,000, and it has now taken 19 days, from April 17 to May 6, to double from 37,500 deaths to 75,000 deaths, so the US is certainly not doubling its total deaths from Covid-19 every three (or two!) days anymore.

However, half of these 75,000 deaths come from one place - the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. I have not yet found a chart or a way to make a chart separating the daily Covid-19 deaths over time in that area from the rest of the US, but I think what is happening in the rest of the US will make itself known soon.


There's a fair bit of chicanery with the reporting, and it is wildly too early to reopen everything like GA and others, many people seem to understand that, even when their elected officials don't. Which is really about the only hope of keeping this from getting as ugly as it could.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
dead cat bounce
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Almost everywhere that I care about, in the US and internationally, that has begun to lift restriction has begun to see cases and deaths rise again. Of course covid was never going to go away, but this is certainly an indicator of the need for staged openings, testing, and fallback triggers. That said, the US is kindof farked.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And The Fifth Wave will still be a shiatty movie.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: And The Fifth Wave will still be a shiatty movie.


Spoiler:

The Fifth Wave turns out to be love.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wipeout.
 
