(Twitter)   Space Force recruitment video promises to send you to space, glosses over their inability to send you to space   (twitter.com)
    Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, whatever. Believe what you read on twitter and remain ignorant.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's to be expected. Most of the planning so far has been "I'M ERIC!" making drawings of his uniform.
No one's explained to him yet that a Batman cowl won't fit inside a spacesuit helmet.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well the good news is we have eliminated hunger, homelessness and health care issues, guess its time to spend billions on corporate contracts for space shiat we dont need.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is so farking stupid.
 
Conthan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Podna
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Well the good news is we have eliminated hunger, homelessness and health care issues, guess its time to spend billions on corporate contracts for space shiat we dont need.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, whatever. Believe what you read on twitter and remain ignorant.


I only believe what I read on Facebook
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't think they have their camo worked out yet...
Other than that, this will get a lot of stupid people excited.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A key component of joining Space Force is the ability to make a rocket ship out of a refrigerator cardboard box, and a space suit out of gray thermal underwear, with dryer vent hose for arm covers, and AC flex duct for leg covers.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Space Force | Official Teaser | Netflix
Youtube bdpYpulGCKc
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, space travel is a hoax, lol
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since 90% of the ocean is unexplored they should do one for that. Maybe call it "Ocean Force" or something.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yeah, whatever. Believe what you read on twitter and remain ignorant.


It's real: https://www.spaceforce.mil/Connect-Wi​t​h-Us/Videos
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh, the ad was fine. If NASA was recruiting engineers to work on a Mars lander with the same motto ('Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet.'), it would be cool.

Also, Space Force isn't a new money hole, it's a collection of pre-existing Air Force programs, and it's still part of the Air Force.

That being said, excuse me while i whip this out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Percise1: I don't think they have their camo worked out yet...
Other than that, this will get a lot of stupid people excited.


You mean Democrats? Lol
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It looks like a fake commercial from a movie.
 
joker420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

morg: Since 90% of the ocean is unexplored they should do one for that. Maybe call it "Ocean Force" or something.


You mean like a Navy?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Percise1: I don't think they have their camo worked out yet...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'mon, folks. Don't judge this so harshly. It's obviously meant as a cheap sexual innuendo.
 
phedex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No thanks, i'm holding out for police squad.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(inhales forcefully through nose)

hhhhhooiiiiick!

*ptui!*
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: Since 90% of the ocean is unexplored they should do one for that. Maybe call it "Ocean Force" or something.


Gross! The ocean is where we dump all of our trash.
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Demoncraps also laughed when Kennedy announced the moon-shot in 1962.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I liked the original Star Trek better.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never get tired of this.
Mafia Meeting - SNL
Youtube MwpmqMnngRk
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting tired with Fark's biannual threadshiatter resurgence?  Also I ask here because the Space Force doesn't even merit my ire.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

morg: Since 90% of the ocean is unexplored they should do one for that. Maybe call it "Ocean Force" or something.


Going to and spending time in space is easy compared to exploring the deep oceans. This type of exploration is perfect for autonomous robots, both space and the oceans. What we dont need is more military presence in either. The large military contracting companies are allready buying up all the marine sensor and AUV companies witch is limiting commercial and marine research access to the technology.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, yes, but at the same time it's not all that different in spirit than the 80s and 90s "Be all you can be" Army TV ads.  Those were oddly upbeat, looking and sounding like the intro to a family-friendly sitcom or GI Joe cartoon.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bdpYpulG​CKc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


yes please!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't say they're unable to get people into space.  NASA/SpaceX are sending up a Falcon 9 with crew on it 21 days from now.  After that Crew Dragon/Falcon 9 is certified for crewed flight IIRC and if Space Force wants one I'd imagine they can get it arranged.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Starship Troopers - I'm Doing My Part
Youtube SMTz9nIUkGc
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nothing about that ad says you're going out in space.  It does say the purpose may be in space.

Big difference.

...no clue what the "space force" is for (shooting asteroids, protecting satallites, I dunno) but the majority of NASA members work from earth... Stands to reason this is the same.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
USSF Basic Training (Hays, KS)

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this is a Colonel
 
Conthan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jbuist: I wouldn't say they're unable to get people into space.  NASA/SpaceX are sending up a Falcon 9 with crew on it 21 days from now.  After that Crew Dragon/Falcon 9 is certified for crewed flight IIRC and if Space Force wants one I'd imagine they can get it arranged.


Could you imagine if we said the only way we could get the Marines to a location was by hiring a boat from a bunch of fishermen that will take them there sometime next month?
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm hoping they create the Marines Force so I can work in the ocean!
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: morg: Since 90% of the ocean is unexplored they should do one for that. Maybe call it "Ocean Force" or something.

Going to and spending time in space is easy compared to exploring the deep oceans. This type of exploration is perfect for autonomous robots, both space and the oceans. What we dont need is more military presence in either. The large military contracting companies are allready buying up all the marine sensor and AUV companies witch is limiting commercial and marine research access to the technology.


Quite a bit of our military might is gps based, so I'm okay with militarizing space first, before someone else (has already likely done it) does.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Couldn't let Netflix beat them to the punch, huh?

/No, I do not want to know more
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sunsawed: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SMTz9nIU​kGc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: I liked the original Star Trek better.


"Mr. Sulu - take us back to that planet with the blue chicks. Warp 2"

/cribbed from another Farker
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: morg: Since 90% of the ocean is unexplored they should do one for that. Maybe call it "Ocean Force" or something.

Gross! The ocean is where we dump all of our trash.


It all sinks to the bottom. What's the problem?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, regardless of what you think about the idea of space force, not once in that video did they promise you'll go to space.  In fact it says that your job is to "imagine the possible while it's still impossible".  I don't think that counts as "glossing over" the fact that you're not gonna go right into outer space.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

joker420: Yeah, space travel is a hoax, lol


Rocket fuel can't melt steel beams!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who else entirely forgot about space force? What a homespun propaganda move to elicit retro nostalgia of American exploration as opposed to going into fatalistic tailspin
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image 850x633]


You know why the Air Force says they "do space"?  Because the Navy has more planes than they do and they needed to claim a new mission so everyone would stop laughing at them.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Space Force - The Theme Song // Songify This
Youtube _AUXpnB065o
 
