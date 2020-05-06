 Skip to content
(Vox) You citizens of America need to face the brutal truth in these coronavirus times: America isn't as exceptional as it thinks it is
53
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It never was all that exceptional before. It is an exceptionally bad place now, filled with the most exceptionally stupid people in the world.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whenever someone says "The US is the greatest nation in the world", it's almost certain they've never been to any other nations.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty sure we've just been under the spell of nationalistic jingoist propaganda since the Red Scare.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People that say that are looking to ride that train and not lay any tracks of their own.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I disagree, America is quite exceptional, just not in a good way.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Never really considered us to be any better than anyone else.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
America has the best government that money can buy.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
American exceptionalism has always been masturbatory mythology. All the same that's not why we are failing the pandemic. We simply lack credible, competent leadership and we are infested not only with coronavirus but with a constant rain of crazy talk from overpaid media muckrakers, an organized right wing effort at slander, alternate facts, and lies, a successful disinformation effort from hostile foreign powers and a malinformed, apathetic population.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Exceptional" doesn't mean "good."

America is very exceptional. The contrast between our GDP and the quality of our healthcare system is 'exceptional.'
As is the contrast between GDP and education, and efficacy of the social safety net... this could go on.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
https://i.imgur.com/MAV2GoN.gifv
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I figured that out when I left the country for the first time. I love my country, but it's full of shiatty, shiatty people.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In 2016, we became Trumpistan. Trumpistan is exceptional also, but not in a good way.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America has the best government that money can buy.


I've seen better
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But at least we don't use that commie metric system!

/as an engineer I often faced questions on tests where the data was mixed, so the first thing you had to do was decide if you wanted the gravity constant to be 9.81 or 32.2
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always irritated when Obama said this crap at the end of speeches.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a brief period after WWII when we could make that claim.  At least for white people.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The biggest patriots are the ones who ruined it.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
America is exceptional. Exceptionally pathetic.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
America would be so much better if everyone voted the way I voted and did the things I like!
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America has the best government that money can buy.


Not quite.

It has the best politicians that money can buy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WRONG, Subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The president is trying to force meatpacking workers to their factories, in conditions known to facilitate coronavirus spread, to keep grocery store meat fridges fully stocked.

Getting rid of illegals is not helping with that either
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The president is trying to force meatpacking workers to their factories, in conditions known to facilitate coronavirus spread, to keep grocery store meat fridges fully stocked.

Getting rid of illegals is not helping with that either


Holy shiat!  That asshole is trying to maintain the food supply?  What a dick.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Noose out front shoulda told ya.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What nations do you think are far better than the US? I agree the US is full of stupid people and we have unique problems, but far from this terrible nation that people like to hyperbolize. There are not a whole lot of places I would consider living other than the US. I have pretty damn comfortable and blessed life and have traveled plenty to know what the other side of the fence looks like.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: WRONG, Subby!

[Fark user image 800x455]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*shrug* still pretty damn good.  Execution sucked (along with lots of other countries) but preparation was the best in the world.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: WRONG, Subby!

[Fark user image 800x455]

[Fark user image 262x457]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Whenever someone says "The US is the greatest nation in the world", it's almost certain they've never been to any other nations.


Or they were like actual Americanoids I've met who were pissed off they couldn't get a McDonald's burger in the middle of the Netherlands, who refused to learn anything about the local culture, who didn't bother learning one word of Spanish, and who were the most obnoxious people on the train at the time, and possibly the most obnoxious people in the country at the time. All the while running the locals down, the local country down, and being ignorant as possible.

These people seem to always wear baseball caps, sweats, and t shirts with names of the college they never went to on them.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: But at least we don't use that commie metric system!

/as an engineer I often faced questions on tests where the data was mixed, so the first thing you had to do was decide if you wanted the gravity constant to be 9.81 or 32.2


Obviously 9.81 so you're lighter. Whee!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: *shrug* still pretty damn good.  Execution sucked (along with lots of other countries) but preparation was the best in the world.


LOL, in what way did we prepare AT ALL?

Laughably incorrect.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: drjekel_mrhyde: The president is trying to force meatpacking workers to their factories, in conditions known to facilitate coronavirus spread, to keep grocery store meat fridges fully stocked.

Getting rid of illegals is not helping with that either

Holy shiat!  That asshole is trying to maintain the food supply?  What a dick.


Yeah scaring the shiat of our food industries main force of labor worked out well. We can do a massive "work in the food industry for a get out of prison card" won't even last a month.
 
nijika
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: What nations do you think are far better than the US? I agree the US is full of stupid people and we have unique problems, but far from this terrible nation that people like to hyperbolize. There are not a whole lot of places I would consider living other than the US. I have pretty damn comfortable and blessed life and have traveled plenty to know what the other side of the fence looks like.


Most nations that have modern healthcare and a working social safety net would qualify.  Note just because some countries are worse doesn't mean the States gets a pass for being sorta good.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: There was a brief period after WWII when we could make that claim.  At least for white people.


We convinced ourselves that we were going to live up to our ideals.

We were disabused of that notion in November 2016.
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The thing about pride is that it feels like its your biggest strength right up until the moment it becomes your biggest weakness.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: America would be so much better if everyone voted the way I voted and did the things I like!


Well, not you, but me.  Come on.  You can't even show up to work on time.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

H31N0US: But at least we don't use that commie metric system!

/as an engineer I often faced questions on tests where the data was mixed, so the first thing you had to do was decide if you wanted the gravity constant to be 9.81 or 32.2


You want to work in slugs, you go right ahead.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American isn't exceptional. It just had an exceptional PR Department
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: jake_lex: Whenever someone says "The US is the greatest nation in the world", it's almost certain they've never been to any other nations.

Or they were like actual Americanoids I've met who were pissed off they couldn't get a McDonald's burger in the middle of the Netherlands, who refused to learn anything about the local culture, who didn't bother learning one word of Spanish, and who were the most obnoxious people on the train at the time, and possibly the most obnoxious people in the country at the time. All the while running the locals down, the local country down, and being ignorant as possible.

These people seem to always wear baseball caps, sweats, and t shirts with names of the college they never went to on them.


Stereotyping is a sign of intelligence.  I had someone asshole standing next to me go on a stupid rant like that about Americans in Costa Rica once.  I guess I should try harder to be more American next time I'm abroad.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Exceptional" doesn't mean "good."

America is very exceptional. The contrast between our GDP and the quality of our healthcare system is 'exceptional.'
As is the contrast between GDP and education, and efficacy of the social safety net... this could go on.


i0.wp.comView Full Size


i2.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size

i2.wp.comView Full Size


i2.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size


i1.wp.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: WRONG, Subby!

[Fark user image 800x455]

[Fark user image 262x457]

[Fark user image 640x475]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We may not be as exceptional as we think we are, but I can't pick any of the next 10 large GDP countries that I would want in charge of babysitting the rest of the countries like we have to.
Someone will always be the "babysitter". Pick another country that could do it better, World. Seriously, think really hard. Even with the current crazy guy as President...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nijika: the money is in the banana stand: What nations do you think are far better than the US? I agree the US is full of stupid people and we have unique problems, but far from this terrible nation that people like to hyperbolize. There are not a whole lot of places I would consider living other than the US. I have pretty damn comfortable and blessed life and have traveled plenty to know what the other side of the fence looks like.

Most nations that have modern healthcare and a working social safety net would qualify.  Note just because some countries are worse doesn't mean the States gets a pass for being sorta good.


Get a pass, no. We should hold ourselves to a higher standard and healthcare specifically is a pretty big old "needs improvement" category. There are plenty of nations with universal healthcare and a social safety net that would suck to live in. To put it differently being POOR in America would definitely suck in comparison to those nations. That changes however if you are not poor. I am a fan of the idea of UBI, increased Trade schools like Germany and a societal shift in how trades are viewed. I am also in support of Single Payer and regulating pharmaceuticals.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This About That: American exceptionalism has always been masturbatory mythology. All the same that's not why we are failing the pandemic. We simply lack credible, competent leadership and we are infested not only with coronavirus but with a constant rain of crazy talk from overpaid media muckrakers, an organized right wing effort at slander, alternate facts, and lies, a successful disinformation effort from hostile foreign powers and a malinformed, apathetic population.


This is also true (if I was writing it in 1989):

The glorious Communist revolution and the Soviet Union being the future of mankind has always been masturbatory mythology. All the same that's not why we let Chernobyl blow up. We simply lack credible, competent leadership and we are infested not only with science deniers but with a constant rain of crazy talk from overpaid internet trolls, an organized CCCP effort at slander, alternate facts, and lies, a successful disinformation effort from hostile foreign powers and a malinformed, apathetic population.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you removed "coronavirus" from the headline, this would describe every Vox article.
 
camaroash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The USA is essentially 50+ countries under one flag, run by companies while a cavalcade of idiots take turns pretending to be the leader for a few years each.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess we all need to ramp up Project Make America Great Again.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oldcub: We may not be as exceptional as we think we are, but I can't pick any of the next 10 large GDP countries that I would want in charge of babysitting the rest of the countries like we have to.
Someone will always be the "babysitter". Pick another country that could do it better, World. Seriously, think really hard. Even with the current crazy guy as President...


Pick a country that can do it better?

Germany. Netherlands. France. Spain. Denmark. Sweden. Japan. South Korea. Australia. Canada.

Do I need to continue here?

Besides which, the world emphatically does NOT need a babysitter. Such arrogance to presume that the rest of the planet are incompetent morons and only big daddy Murica can make them do stuff.

Are you typing from 1955 or just that old?

In addition, WE AREN'T GOING TO BE GIVEN A CHOICE. The next superpower is China, hands down. The future of the 22nd century and possibly the 21st century won't be American style capitalism, it will be Chinese style communism. How's that for irony?
 
