(ProPublica)   Follow along on the wild ride as a middleman trying to score a last-minute shipment of N95 masks to meet a VA purchase order gets screwed over by other middlemen and brokers   (propublica.org) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Full ProPublica writeup: https://www.propublica.org/a​rticle/how​-profit-and-incompetence-delayed-n95-m​asks-while-people-died-at-the-va
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every bit of that story sounds like he got a peek inside an organized crime operation that is deliberately killing veterans and VA health workers in order to swindle money from the federal government.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Every bit of that story sounds like he got a peek inside an organized crime operation that is deliberately killing veterans and VA health workers in order to swindle money from the federal government.


I can't say I disagree...
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, when the organized crime crowd is better organized than the feds, we need to find out Untouchables real soon.

Elliot Ness, where are you?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that twitter thread earlier today - sounds ridiculous to get all these people who've never done large shipments of medical ware involved at all.  Weird.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Every bit of that story sounds like he got a peek inside an organized crime operation that is deliberately killing veterans and VA health workers in order to swindle money from the federal government.


And put in the pockets of the Trump* 'Organization'
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The fixer was Troy King, a former attorney general of Alabama who had just lost a run for Congress in that state's 2nd District. Stewart said King connected him to an unidentified distributor, who could then connect him with 3M

I guess calling 3M directly and ordering some masks was just too complicated.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As an American: the constant mishandling and diversion of medical equipment is simultaneously the most surreal and most completely expected outcome of this whole COVID-19 clusterf*ck.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'Murica.
 
