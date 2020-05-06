 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Chrissy Teigen challenged her followers to a Photoshop contest. Have at it, Farkers   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 4:00 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 10 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-05-06 3:44:46 PM  
Original Tweet:
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Large Marge sent me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not responsible for damaged keyboards
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DarkJohnson: RedZoneTuba: I guess I'll have to sit this one out.  Not being an "approved follower", I can't see the O(s).

Ha! She obviously has blocked access to the original link because it used to be public.  Boy does she NOT understand the internet at all.

BTW- The 'rules' were to put something in the area she left blank on the images (FWIW)


OK...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evanpek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And another........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evanpek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 10 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.