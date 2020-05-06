 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   We're losing our local colorful characters, village idiots, and resident weirdos to coronavirus
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The village idiot is in the White House.  It's a REALLY big village.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hermits, recluses, and misanthropes still safe.
Fark holds strong.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Hermits, recluses, and misanthropes still safe.
Fark holds strong.


I don't know.  I'm still here, and I'm at least one of the categories in the headline.

To some, probably all three.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: vudukungfu: Hermits, recluses, and misanthropes still safe.
Fark holds strong.

I don't know.  I'm still here, and I'm at least one of the categories in the headline.

To some, probably all three.


You should get out more.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: The village idiot is in the White House.  It's a REALLY big village.


The village idiot has access to nukes at the push of a button and the strongest military in the world AND the world reserve currency,

What could go wrong?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Nice article about Mr. Allman. People like that are what glues neighborhoods together.

I'm a New Orleanian, and that's the type of guy I miss the most as I roll down empty streets. "You wanna pork chop?" as you walk by. And then, jazz. It always comes down to jazz. Or funk, or the brass band stomping over everything. In this town it's always about music, and that music is typically how strangers get to know each other, and then find they find they were destined to be friends.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'M STILL HERE, EL GUAPO!
 
KIA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, did Portland go?  Is it gone???
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: oldernell: The village idiot is in the White House.  It's a REALLY big village.

The village idiot has access to nukes at the push of a button and the strongest military in the world AND the world reserve currency,

What could go wrong?


The typical
village idiot is still smarter than he is, unfortunately some 60M morons are still stupider than him.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?


I'm still here!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?


fark I was gonna post this
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?

fark I was gonna post this


The dickheads Will miss the sluts, I Suspect
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?


dickheads will always be around, see the current one in the WH.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sing with me brothers & sisters
Neil Innes - How Sweet To Be An Idiot Lyrics
Youtube zj9N95OKUUQ
 
I have a Cormac McCarthy quote for that [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and there did squander several ensuing years in the company of thieves, derelicts, miscreants, pariahs, poltroons, spalpeens, curmudgeons, clotpolls, murderers, gamblers, bawds, whores, trulls, brigands, topers, tosspots, sots and archsots, lobcocks, smellsmocks, runagates, rakes, and other assorted and felonious debauchees.

I was drunk...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately this is a story of all the nice colorful characters you will miss. No stories about the neighborhood creeps you wish died from Covid-19, like the obese man wearing a heavy coat in the summer and breathing heavily while creepily watching a children's playground or the old lady who sifts through everyone's trash, gossips about every other neighbors "secrets" and calls the police when a black man walks nonchalantly through the neighborhood on the sidewalk.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Nice article about Mr. Allman. People like that are what glues neighborhoods together.

I'm a New Orleanian, and that's the type of guy I miss the most as I roll down empty streets. "You wanna pork chop?" as you walk by. And then, jazz. It always comes down to jazz. Or funk, or the brass band stomping over everything. In this town it's always about music, and that music is typically how strangers get to know each other, and then find they find they were destined to be friends.


*wipes away a tear* - that is how I dreamed it would be.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Unfortunately this is a story of all the nice colorful characters you will miss. No stories about the neighborhood creeps you wish died from Covid-19, like the obese man wearing a heavy coat in the summer and breathing heavily while creepily watching a children's playground or the old lady who sifts through everyone's trash, gossips about every other neighbors "secrets" and calls the police when a black man walks nonchalantly through the neighborhood on the sidewalk.


Or Trump. Or Pence. Or Bolsanaro. Or Putin. Boris got it but is okay now.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not all of them!

Elton John - I'm Still Standing
Youtube ZHwVBirqD2s
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, shiat-kickers and Methodists?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
mostly old black people

hmmm
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...and the Dutch.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?


Current polling shows a 65-35 split in favor of righteous dudes.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Sing with me brothers & sisters
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj9N95OK​UUQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Amazing how much he sounded like John Lennon.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: cwheelie: Sing with me brothers & sisters
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj9N95OK​UUQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Amazing how much he sounded like John Lennon.


I always though they parodying Paul McCartney.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blondambition: Tillmaster: cwheelie: Sing with me brothers & sisters
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj9N95OK​UUQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Amazing how much he sounded like John Lennon.

I always though they parodying Paul McCartney.


Paul produced the "I'm the Urban Spaceman" single for the BDB under the name Apollo C. Vermouth. George regularly hung out with Neil and the rest of the band
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Of the five listed, four were 79 or older, two were black, one was hispanic.

/I really do worry about my own 80 year old mother getting this
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Unfortunately this is a story of all the nice colorful characters you will miss. No stories about the neighborhood creeps you wish died from Covid-19, like the obese man wearing a heavy coat in the summer and breathing heavily while creepily watching a children's playground


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Colour_out_of_Space: What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, and dickheads?

Current polling shows a 65-35 split in favor of righteous dudes.


Neo maxi zoom dweebies still not approved.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about Ne'er-do-well's ?
 
