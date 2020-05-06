 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   While hearing arguments during a robocalls case Justice Breyer gets cut off by an incoming phone call   (startribune.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a bunch of wahoos could disrupt the court by calling over and over?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the errant flush was someone's subtle statement on the quality of counsel's argument.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Maybe the errant flush was someone's subtle statement on the quality of counsel's argument.


It seems like it happened just after Trump's FCC made their case.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So a bunch of wahoos could disrupt the court by calling over and over?


Why not?
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to contact him about his vehicle's warranty, no doubt.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Maybe the errant flush was someone's subtle statement on the quality of counsel's argument.


Maybe. Either way, some shiat went down.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad they're now broadcasting arguments live.  I hope they continue to do so in the future.
 
