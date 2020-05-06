 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Only in rural Saskatchewan do you get a news story about 68k worth of stolen wheat, which happened sometime between January 1st and February 23rd   (regina.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they used it to pull out the truck eh?

Corb Lund - Truck Got Stuck
Youtube pDY6bWT5oTM
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Where has all the flour gone? Long time ago... ♫
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Arrogant Worms - The Last Saskatchewan Pirate
Youtube DuGGNsE3_8Y
 
DRTFA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weird. I just finished watching a video on Saskatchewan grain elevators moments ago.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Arr! Shiver me timbers.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


*spits*
 
tasteme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"Could you describe the grain, sir?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What bad timing. Who's going to sell or buy wheat during a lock-down? For delivery, to boot.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stand up on a bucket, you can probably still see the getaway truck
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beige crayon is still not excited.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x521]

"Could you describe the grain, sir?"


Well, one grain is pretty much lie another. I might even say that grains are fungible, although that word would be more applicable to bushels or stooks.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.episode.ninjaView Full Size


"Back in '57 we had a whole band of grain thieves come through. Took everything that wasn't nailed down, and since we didn't nail the grain down they took it all!".
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they check for prints on the note that said "Soory"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stook. I Googled it and found that I did not make that word up.  The question is how I know these words? I doubt if anybody has used this word on this side of the Atlantic since about 1837.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Farking  hoarder/ prepper thieves.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Last Saskatchewan Pirate by Captain Tractor
Youtube 8G_L9tXEwmc
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Arr! Shiver me timbers.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


i want one of those
 
rat_creature
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Peeked into thread ISO Arrogant Worms, leaving quite satisfied.

/arrr, métis!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Four fifteen hours a day, this solar cascade,
washes over my grandfather's farm.
The sun sinks from sight, but the sky is still bright,
and these patio stones are still warm.
Strung cross the porch there are soft glowing orbs,
One is a lantern of death.
With a crackling smell and an ozone farewell,One less mosquito is left.


At ten feet tall there other is nothing at all, nothing that man didn't make,
Telephone poles, and burgeoning silos and pyramids built out of hay.
If you stand on a can, you can see the CN,
or the place that we live today.
I heard my dad say, that for three solid days he watched his dog running away.

Blow you prairie winds blow, on this Saskatchewan sky.
Your horizons are found, on some much higher ground,
And the tallest thing 'round here is me.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Weird. I just finished watching a video on Saskatchewan grain elevators moments ago.


I take it the lockdown is finally getting to you.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Colter Wall - "Saskatchewan 1881"
Youtube VrIUdXrRZuY
 
