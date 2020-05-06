 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I mean, it is not like an Imperial stormtrooper with a gun is a threat anyway, even if the gun was real   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks hot, that was probably it, they thought it would be a funny story to tell the 20 kids they want to put inside her.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wouldn't have been able to hit anything anyway.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was ok to carry a gun if you're white.
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: I thought it was ok to carry a gun if you're white.


Tis frowned upon in Canada no matter ones color.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has quite the package there.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Coco Vanilla Galatic Cantina"

Think Id be more suspicious of drug activity instead of guns.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess these cops are never going to make detective with those observational skills.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near where they have one of those fantasy-con events. I have seen people going to the event dressed like soldiers (GI Joe?) with realistic looking guns. Does not look like a wise thing to do, to me.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lethbridge, Alberta cops. 'nuff said.
Thankfully, when her helmet was off, she wasn't brown.
Could have been worse.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But police were called after a passerby reported a person in a stormtrooper costume carrying a firearm.

Looks like Canada has Karens too, eh?

/I bet they're never sorry either
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good police work.  She was obviously a little short to be a stormtrooper.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imperial Stormtroopers have shown themselves to be quite deadly to anyone who doesn't have plot armor.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LPS Chief Scott Woods has launched an investigation into the incident to determine whether the officers acted appropriately within the scope of their training and LPS policies.

I'm sure they did and that's the problem.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they could hit anything anyway.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have local cultures which can be good or bad. I've lived places (in Canada) where the police are total dicks and if you don't jump when they say they will take you down and smash your face, unless you look like their kind of person. And I've lived in places where the police hold themselves to high standards of behavior and professionalism. And while abuses still occured, it's a lot rarer.

No shock in a rural Alberta town like Lethbridge they would be the bad sorts.
 
dukef [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes aside, it's sad to see this kind of thing happening, even in Canada. This was a very poorly handled situation, and there is no reasonable cause for the cops to have drawn and pointed weapons. That's how accidents happen and people get killed for no reason.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they worried about anyway it's not like a ST ever hits anything.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Rob Ford was a Canadian Sith Lord?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was literally standing in front of a Star Wars themed restaurant.  How farking dense do you have to be to not figure that out?

Idiots.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Again?  How many times do the cops need to see that an obviously fake gun is obviously fake before they stop overreacting?
 
Lorax
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What an horrific farkup. Seriously! What on earth were the cops thinking? She was complying, as quickly as the costume allowed, and she had put the toy blaster on the ground right away! Restaurant owner should not have included the blaster with the costume, but whomever called it in should be slapped for being too stupid to have contact with a phone, and the cops should be censured, at the very least, for handling that very badly. Why didn't her bosses, who are the ones who put her out there to greet customers, go out to calm things down?

Star Wars has been out for 40 years, people! People have been making costumes about it for nearly as long! If you can't participate or at least be tangentially aware of pop culture in even the most shallow fashion for nearly four decades, you need to go live in a cave in the woods somewhere so you can be eaten by a bear and no longer be a problem for the rest of society.
 
solcofn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the stupidity of the cops really news?
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Storm troopers are such bad shots, having one aim at you almost guarantees your safety. Cop fail
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Actually read the article...

officers eventually realized that her blaster was fake

So they thought it was a real blaster?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She can probably get immunity from prosecution for giving up someone at the Moff level or higher.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lorax: What an horrific farkup. Seriously! What on earth were the cops thinking?


L E T H B R I D G E
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Naido: She can probably get immunity from prosecution for giving up someone at the Moff level or higher.


I'd like to touch her moff.  Know what I mean?  Eh?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta love how they moved their truck to block the bystanders from filming the aftermath of the arrest.  They knew that they had been caught doing something stupid.

These cops demonstrated their inability to correctly judge the situation and respond with simple de-escalation tactics.  Cops face plenty of tough calls, sure, but this was an easy one and they blew it.  I would hope that they face legal consequences, but I think we all know that isn't going to happen.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fake stormtrooper meets real stormtroopers.

She wasn't authorized

Turns out she was the one they were looking for

Cop says "hey, real stormtroopers weren't female. Out of the costume, that isn't canon. GENDERFLIPPER!"

/I can do this all day
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

solcofn: [i.pinimg.com image 562x557]


Fark is not you personal... Ahhh... Your...

I'll be in my bunk.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

solcofn: [i.pinimg.com image 562x557]


Ear Gauges bah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
its not like the E-11 is built around an acutal sub machine gun or anything...oh...wait...


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sterlin​g​_submachine_gun
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: I thought it was ok to carry a gun if you're white.


Aren't all storm troopers clones of a guy with a skin tone that falls on the terrorist side of white?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Canada is so funny. Here in the US you can run around town with guns, hell shout stuff in the state house with a rifle over your shoulder as long as you are white, it's all good.

/offer not valid in NY
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Naido: She can probably get immunity from prosecution for giving up someone at the Moff level or higher.

I'd like to touch her moff.  Know what I mean?  Eh?


Something tells me the cops arrested her to touch her moff.  Easier to do when she's in handcuffs and hidden behind a truck.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldJames: Actually read the article...

officers eventually realized that her blaster was fake

So they thought it was a real blaster?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

totally dangerous blaster rifle
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: I thought it was ok to carry a gun if you're white.

Aren't all storm troopers clones of a guy with a skin tone that falls on the terrorist side of white?


They quit making clones on Kamino at some point and went with a conscript army. Otherwise, if you lost Kamino to defection or bombardment, your entire troop production goes down. Pull conscripts off every dustball in Imperial control, hand them a E-11, tell them Vader will force-f*ck their eyeholes if they mess up.

It happens in the gap between ROTS and TFW.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some old ones. I do not know from when.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
