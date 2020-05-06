 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   When your oral argument with Supreme Court gets literally flushed down the toilet   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kavanaugh dropped a Squi...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel most Supreme Court hearings should be punctuated this way. Especially the ones about the Economy, Civil Rights, and sane leadership....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Kavanaugh dropped a Squi...


I LIKE BEER!!!!! IT MAKES ME POOP!!!
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Sound of Relief - The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (3/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube pdE83FX-Mto
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Question, do you think the Constitution would clog the pipes?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Archie Bunker nods in approval
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turns out BeerBro dropped a real Kohler on a hot phone mic?  That's not my American Standard.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When your silly phone ring tone goes down in history.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kavanaugh boofed!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know there are people analyzing the sound profile to determine who it actually was.

/It was Kavanaugh
//Def not Gorsuch -- he is full of shiat
 
saywhonow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The flush heard round the world.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm leaning toward someone did it on purpose to let him know what they thought of his arguments
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretty hilarious.

But politics tab? Maybe this was put in the poltab as a metaphor...?
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't be silly, it was just Ginny Thomas talking.
 
homeless_need_help
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Robocalls are not free speech. You do not have the right to interrupt my day multiple times per day and temporarily take over a device and account I pay for to force me to listen to your opinion, even if it's for a second, and especially if it's automated. Pay for targeted advertising like everyone else.

My phone has more blocked numbers than contacts. Argument is shiat.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: beezeltown: Kavanaugh dropped a Squi...

I LIKE BEER!!!!! IT MAKES ME POOP!!!


I guess he is getting to that age when you start mixing metamucil into your beer.
 
rogue49
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remote work takes some orientation and soft skills.
They don't teach ya in College.

Tip: double-check your mute button is on before laying a deuce or wizzing away.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GAAAH! I read the comments
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a feeling it wasn't an accident.
 
