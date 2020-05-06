 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Half of fathers think they're doing most of the homeschooling. 3% of mothers agree   (nytimes.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Childcare, Babysitting, Day care, Home, Sociology, Transgender, much smaller share of men, child care  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 4:17 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is a definite clash of teaching styles in my home.

My approach: here's the assignment. Try to work through it on your own. If you get stuck, let me know and I'll help you figure it out. At the end, I'll review and we'll address what needs help.

My wife's approach: number one (reads out loud). Child starts writing answer/wife shouts "NO goddamnit, you make the letters smaller, do as I say, Why don't you listen!" Repeat micromanaged responses to homework until one or both are shouting, in tears and throwing things across the room

My wife was clearly not cut out to be a teacher. Apparently I'm not "strict enough," according to her, though, so she demands to be in charge of homework.

Yes, she came from a fear and consequences based upbringing and education. She is disciplined.

I was a little more, "free range." I go with the flow. And taste delicious.

Anyhoo, homeschooling sucks ass.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And 100% of the children cant read.
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've adopted a different take on homeschooling. I just give my kid a knife and tell him to come back with $300 by lunch, or don't come back at all
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...and. or well.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The husband is definitely doing most of the homeschooling.

Me: And this is how you do this problem.  You do the next one.
kid:  *Blink, blink*.  How?
Me:  WTF is wrong with you, I just showed you how step by step, it's written down, do it.
Kid:  I don't understand.
Me: *blink, blink*  Honey? You need to deal with this shiat, I'm out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well sure. Girls suck at math.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The men probably think they're doing most of the housework, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rcain: I've adopted a different take on homeschooling. I just give my kid a knife and tell him to come back with $300 by lunch, or don't come back at all

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey. Those kids need to know when Nevermind came out....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The men probably think they're doing most of the housework, too.

[Fark user image image 638x447]


Women are odd.
None of them, are willing to tell you what they want.
Meanwhile men are directive orientated.
If you don't tell them do X by Y date/time, it isn't happening.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been a stay at home dad for 16 years and I can't deal with this schooling the kids are doing and I taught both of my kids how to read at age two,but I'm not a structured type of instructor, so my wife gets them through it after she finishes working from home. I feel bad but she used to be a teacher so gets knows how to talk them through it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
mrs bughunter does 90% of the nagging.

I do 90% of the tutoring.

bughunter 2.0 does 90% of the slacking.

/takes after his dad
//haven't told him about Subgenii yet...
 
saywhonow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll admit I ain't doing shiat for homeschooling. The Mrs. Has taken that on since she got the pink slip. And shes doing a way better job then I ever could. All I'd be teaching the kid is how to find the remote and where her shows are.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My wife's definitely doing the lion's share. I just periodically jump in with the fun math, like calculating the expected value on all his D&D dice and "would you rather have a +2 to hit or +2 to damage? Show your work".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 600x600]


AKA the beginning of the end of good music.
Thank you Kurt you made the world so much better.
/S.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LewDux: [Fark user image image 600x600]

AKA the beginning of the end of good music.
Thank you Kurt you made the world so much better.
/S.


Dad!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Best of Bill Burr: The most difficult job on the planet
Youtube L-gbacsUKpc
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ambitwistor: The men probably think they're doing most of the housework, too.

[Fark user image image 638x447]

Women are odd.
None of them, are willing to tell you what they want.
Meanwhile men are directive orientated.
If you don't tell them do X by Y date/time, it isn't happening.


This comment time-traveled from 1953.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

palelizard: My wife's definitely doing the lion's share. I just periodically jump in with the fun math, like calculating the expected value on all his D&D dice and "would you rather have a +2 to hit or +2 to damage? Show your work".


What's the AC range, because that's a pretty big factor.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wife was home based before all this, so she sits in her office in the basement while I'm at the kitchen table taking breaks to help with the school work and working late into the evening most days to make up the time.

If you asked my wife she would still say she was doing most of the home schooling because she'll answer the occasional question while she's upstairs getting a coffee of something.

She'd still say she is doing most of the home schooling.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: waxbeans: Ambitwistor: The men probably think they're doing most of the housework, too.

[Fark user image image 638x447]

Women are odd.
None of them, are willing to tell you what they want.
Meanwhile men are directive orientated.
If you don't tell them do X by Y date/time, it isn't happening.

This comment time-traveled from 1953.


Facts are timeless, buddy.
(Side note: I'm a Leftist)
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ajgeek: palelizard: My wife's definitely doing the lion's share. I just periodically jump in with the fun math, like calculating the expected value on all his D&D dice and "would you rather have a +2 to hit or +2 to damage? Show your work".

What's the AC range, because that's a pretty big factor.


Yeah, that was the second part of the exercise, realizing the answer changes depending on what you're fighting. I started making him work out the expected damage per round on AC 15-20 with a character +5 to hit and 1d8+1 damage, and how each bonus changed it. Then when he said the damage was always better, I told him to do the same for AC 26.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.