(WITF.org)   Philadelphia's transit system is going broke because it depends on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for funding and the Turnpike was already broke before people stopped paying tolls   (witf.org) divider line
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we sure it's not because it's (puts on shades) SEPTIC?

My dad told me that joke, which was told to him by his dad, all the way back to a guy who roofed Ben Franklins house.

That joke is so dad, it has s system for cleaning the gutters.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, if everyone would have gotten personal flying jetpacks instead of everything be shutdown due to COVID, we'd still be in the same predicament.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
>SEPTA is hemorrhaging money and riders thanks to the coronavirus pandemic - and now, it also faces an imminent shortfall in state transit funding that could delay critical infrastructure projects like station renovations or new vehicle purchases.

If it's hemorrhaging riders why worry?
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Duh. Shoulda kept Turnpike funds for Turnpike use only.

Stupid politicians.
 
