 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Cadillac attaccackackack   (jalopnik.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Hernando County, Florida, Automobile, Volkswagen Jetta, Citrus County Chronicle reports, Florida, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Golf, control car  
•       •       •

1814 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 1:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentenced to polish the fenders.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That crappy looking soccermobile is a Cadillac?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister's (RIP) house is just down the road from there. Something there looked familiar.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video editing is a lost concept on 99% of people.  Clip should have been 30 seconds long, total.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-tip:  No point watching past the 1:30 mark.  Nothing else happens.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You oughta know by now
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ate my house out in Hackensack.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just a regular day in Florida.
 
loudboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo screw all those folks who saw it happen and just drove on past without helping. not cool
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uNcONtroLleD AcCelERaTIoN!
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iceposter.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this headline and thought Billy Joel hit another house
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Florida man in a Cadillac XTS reversed out of a bank parking lot, onto a main road and ultimately onto the roofs of a VW Jetta and Dodge Journey.

Thankfully no vehicles of value were destroyed in this incident.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Pro-tip:  No point watching past the 1:30 mark.  Nothing else happens.


On my phone, with no q to say that the Cadillac was going to cross the road, I didn't even notice it. I thought the camera was from the car that crashed, so probably skipped over it looking for the good part. And then when I did watch that I had to squint to notice.

Little bit of editing, one of those things were they slow it down for second and point to the car, those things are helpful.

On the flip side, you get what you pay for.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A Florida man in a Cadillac XTS reversed out of a bank parking lot, onto a main road and ultimately onto the roofs of a VW Jetta and Dodge Journey.

Thankfully no vehicles of value were destroyed in this incident.


Hay leave the poor Cadillacs out of this. They didn't harm no one.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suid: uNcONtroLleD AcCelERaTIoN!


I'm guessing an old person who would swear they were pressing the brake while the car kept going faster as they actually were hitting the accelerator. A friend's grandfather was killed when an old man hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and drove through a Pizza Hut. Not surprisingly, most of the people affected by Toyota "uncontrolled accelerators" like 10 years ago were on average older than the average drivers of those cars.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up until the driver backed over the two cars, I was going to award them a 9.5 for style (and not wrecking up to that point). However, if they had been driving a Marauder, this wouldn't have been an issue:

The Marauder | Ten Ton Military Vehicle | Top Gear | BBC
Youtube cDoRmT0iRic
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made his own traffic circle.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loudboy: yo screw all those folks who saw it happen and just drove on past without helping. not cool


They are just trying to avoid a possible DUI. It's the florida way.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Couldn't see the video due to all the blocks and filters I have, but I'll add that my wife is an insurance claims trainer and gets to see some pretty crazy videos of accidents and such. She showed me one the other day where the video is from a surveillance camera at a gas station.
On the road on the far side of the station a semi truck makes a fast left turn into a parking lot crushing the corner of a Cadillac that was waiting to turn out of the parking lot. After this, the Cadillac tears off at full throttle through traffic, across the street and makes a left into the gas station narrowly missing several cars and people in the lot and parked at the pumps and winds up hitting an island at full speed and flipping onto its roof. The video cuts off as the station attendant and others start running to the car.

So yeah, Cadillac drivers be crazy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

nogalltogether: suid: uNcONtroLleD AcCelERaTIoN!

I'm guessing an old person who would swear they were pressing the brake while the car kept going faster as they actually were hitting the accelerator. A friend's grandfather was killed when an old man hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and drove through a Pizza Hut. Not surprisingly, most of the people affected by Toyota "uncontrolled accelerators" like 10 years ago were on average older than the average drivers of those cars.


????? Did they change the placement of gas and brake?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

whidbey: That crappy looking soccermobile is a Cadillac?


Sad, ain't it?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Back in MY day - yappity-yap-yap...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Up until the driver backed over the two cars, I was going to award them a 9.5 for style (and not wrecking up to that point). However, if they had been driving a Marauder, this wouldn't have been an issue:

[YouTube video: The Marauder | Ten Ton Military Vehicle | Top Gear | BBC]


Must have
 
Karvey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Judging by the music the guy with the dashcam is Florida Man. The Caddilac guy was more likely Iggy Pop
 
tarheel07
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
14 different sets of lights hang over that intersection. Odd design
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: whidbey: That crappy looking soccermobile is a Cadillac?

Sad, ain't it?
[Fark user image 450x338]
Back in MY day - yappity-yap-yap...


Does it come with an orange soda dispenser?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: whidbey: That crappy looking soccermobile is a Cadillac?

Sad, ain't it?
[Fark user image image 450x338]
Back in MY day - yappity-yap-yap...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
waxbeans:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Youse got a problem with rats in your house? The new Cadillac DIG has enough trunk space to carry your extermination tools with you wherever you go.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: waxbeans: [Fark user image 850x637]



d2rormqr1qwzpz.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The new Cadillac


Fun Fact:  Sitting in that car at any age turns womens' hair blue, and mens' pants suddenly have a waistband just below the nipples.

Also, the left turn signal is permanently wired to be on while the ignition is active.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't get the hate for the new Caddys.  XTS looks nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Although I prefer the looks of the ATS (the smaller sibling to the XTS).

Fark user imageView Full Size



Maybe I'm just getting older :(
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

loudboy: yo screw all those folks who saw it happen and just drove on past without helping. not cool



Stopping and then standing around to snark would be very helpful.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: whidbey: That crappy looking soccermobile is a Cadillac?

Sad, ain't it?
[Fark user image image 450x338]
Back in MY day - yappity-yap-yap...


Up until 1995, you were ineligible for Pimp of the Year if you didn't have one of these.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.