 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Not content with cupping your balls and stealing your luggage, TSA withheld unneeded stockpile of 1.3 million N95 masks from hospitals and first responders. Fark needs a Pure Evil tag   (propublica.org) divider line
26
    More: Murica, Transportation Security Administration, Health care, United States Department of Homeland Security, N95 respirator masks, agency officials, TSA attorney, Charles Kielkopf, N95s  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2020 at 2:34 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder who ordered them to do that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had some sort of Chief Executive that could lead some sort of Executive Branch of the government to coordinate these efforts.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My  5 week old N95 that has seen enough UV light to cook a roast would like a word
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
?
This is how capitalism works.
Capitalism is its own death panel.
It's called not having the bread.
Stop supporting unchecked, pure, greed.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
While agree with this being upsetting I can also imagine a story that goes something like, "The TSA didn't give their employees masks and that dramatically increased transmission across a wide geographical area by infecting travelers." Then again, TSA bad.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: While agree with this being upsetting I can also imagine a story that goes something like, "The TSA didn't give their employees masks and that dramatically increased transmission across a wide geographical area by infecting travelers." Then again, TSA bad.


TSA knew that they wouldn't need them
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Terrorists Stealing Anyways
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But, but, I saw a feel-good article about how the low level workers in the TSA are helping out other airport employees.  Surely this means their entire department of the Federal government would never do something less than becoming?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?
This is how capitalism works.
Capitalism is its own death panel.
It's called not having the bread.
Stop supporting unchecked, pure, greed.


The concept that greed is good is a subversion of Capitalism.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In these days of quarantine isolation...I'll take a ball-cupping anywhere I can get it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: While agree with this being upsetting I can also imagine a story that goes something like, "The TSA didn't give their employees masks and that dramatically increased transmission across a wide geographical area by infecting travelers." Then again, TSA bad.


Or? Reduce flights to only business? Because of the damn pandemic?
And maybe also, change all TSA to flight chaperones? Bam fixed.
I swear people in this nation and government got no ideas. None what do ever.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Gee, I wonder who ordered them to do that.


The TSA is fully capable of being independently incompetent.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: waxbeans: ?
This is how capitalism works.
Capitalism is its own death panel.
It's called not having the bread.
Stop supporting unchecked, pure, greed.

The concept that greed is good is a subversion of Capitalism.


Correct.
But, add to that, very little accountability and no oversight. And bam dead ppl. Lots of death. As Trump says.

We let companies self regulate, and depend, stupidly, on poor sales to curb Bad actors.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If only we had some sort of Chief Executive that could lead some sort of Executive Branch of the government to coordinate these efforts.


Yes, think of how much more efficiently the executive agencies could hoard medical supplies!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"TSA officials stockpiled a huge shipment of N95 masks they knew they didn't need ..." And they knew that, how?

This is the sort of outrage that we would have heard if the US had been "prepared" for an epidemic. Why do we have all these masks? Why are we building all these hospitals with beds that are empty? Why do we need so many of these ventilators?

Human beings don't prepare for the Black Swan event. Psychics predict it, the Bible predicts it, nutjobs predict it, but we don't prepare, and for good reasons. So, how do we know now that the TSA didn't need them? Because people aren't traveling by plane? That's what the whistleblower says. Obviously he's omniscient. The masks are needed for people (the TSA) who are expected to come face-to-face with hundreds of people every day. A mask is only good for one day.

/people who are traveling by plane now are idiots anyway
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder how many are still there.
I wonder how many were sold by employees.
I wonder how many were given by employees to friends and family.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "TSA officials stockpiled a huge shipment of N95 masks they knew they didn't need ..." And they knew that, how?

This is the sort of outrage that we would have heard if the US had been "prepared" for an epidemic. Why do we have all these masks? Why are we building all these hospitals with beds that are empty? Why do we need so many of these ventilators?

Human beings don't prepare for the Black Swan event. Psychics predict it, the Bible predicts it, nutjobs predict it, but we don't prepare, and for good reasons. So, how do we know now that the TSA didn't need them? Because people aren't traveling by plane? That's what the whistleblower says. Obviously he's omniscient. The masks are needed for people (the TSA) who are expected to come face-to-face with hundreds of people every day. A mask is only good for one day.

/people who are traveling by plane now are idiots anyway


It must hurt the soul on a fundamental level to have to defend TSA.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If a government agency admits to having a surplus of something, they might not get that next fat budget increase. And if they don't, Your Children will die and it'll be all your fault.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I wonder how many are still there.
I wonder how many were sold by employees.
I wonder how many were given by employees to friends and family.


Honestly, I'd rather that last one than seeing them just go unused.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Yeah, I feel my health is in danger so I'm gonna keep all those masks"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ow now that the TSA didn't need them? Because people aren't traveling by plane? That's what the whistleblower says. Obviously he's o


Because with air travel mostly shut down, they could very easily see how many they were using per day and how many they had stockpiled?
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good old government, they can do it twice as bad for only twice the cost!
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it makes anyone feel better, my local Harbor Freight Tools has donated all their nitrile gloves and N-95 masks to local healthcare workers  and first responders.  Good on them!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They really are the turds of the country.

Only thing worse are probation & parole officers.....
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just ban all air travel.  Then we definitely don't need the TSA and we can fire them.  All the problems solved.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Egoy3k: While agree with this being upsetting I can also imagine a story that goes something like, "The TSA didn't give their employees masks and that dramatically increased transmission across a wide geographical area by infecting travelers." Then again, TSA bad.

Or? Reduce flights to only business? Because of the damn pandemic?
And maybe also, change all TSA to flight chaperones? Bam fixed.
I swear people in this nation and government got no ideas. None what do ever.


How does that even work in reality? Do they just ask you? Wouldn't people just lie? Do you need some sort of permit proving you are on business? How do you get one and who decides what is or isn't valid? How long does it take what does it cost is there even an agency that is capable of processing these claims, providing some sort of criteria to qualify, communicating what is needed, collecting it, and issuing permits. Even if such capacity existed do you have any hope in hell that it would be well run and not turn into a giant clusterfark?

It's really easy to say 'Just do X' when you are not responsible for actually doing it.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.