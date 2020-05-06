 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Rare WaPo Fark-ready headline: The urgent quest for a coronavirus treatment involves door-to-door blood collection and a llama   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
12
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The llama in question:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/at least it's not hands, this time
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despite subby's sparse summary I know exactly is going on here.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: Despite subby's sparse summary I know exactly is going on here.


It's actually a pretty interesting article. I hope the research pans out.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they come to your door with one of these and demand blood or else?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Despite subby's sparse summary I know exactly is going on here.


Username checks out
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
door-to-door blood collection and a llama

Sooo.... Shama Llama Ding Dong?

Otis Day And The Knights - Shama Lama Ding Dong
Youtube gYwqVEEMmPk
 
fark account name
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The llama is a quadruped which lives in big rivers like the Amazon. It has two ears, a heart, a forehead, and a beak for eating honey. But it is provided with fins for swimming.
Llamas are larger than frogs.
Llamas are dangerous, so if you see one where people are swimming, you shout... Look out, there are llamas!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Limu Emu is furious...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fark account name: The llama is a quadruped which lives in big rivers like the Amazon. It has two ears, a heart, a forehead, and a beak for eating honey. But it is provided with fins for swimming.
Llamas are larger than frogs.
Llamas are dangerous, so if you see one where people are swimming, you shout... Look out, there are llamas!


"Stop that. It's too silly"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Llamas are being look at for research as they have an immunity of a number of  viruses that are dangerous or lethal to humans.  Not just for the Corona Virus, for example llamas can't get Flu.  They are being research to create a "Universal" Flu shot for all strains of flus.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have more trust in the llama than the entire Trump administration coronavirus taskforce.
 
