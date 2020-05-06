 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   What do gorillas do when they think no one is watching ? They fart and sing, mostly they fart   (boredpanda.com) divider line
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NSFW classic super hot solo butt stuff NSFW
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More etiquette than the average Farket.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't sing.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched that on PBS the other night. To be honest it was pretty freaky. I do want the vulture drone though.
 
bingethinker [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Now you know what the mist was in Gorillas in the Mist.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does this mean they hold it in when people are hanging out with them?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Now you know what the mist was in Gorillas in the Mist.


Gorillas in the Aerosolized Fecal Coliform Bacterial Cloud didn't test well.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gorillas, so much like us.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, just like my 13 year old son?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They don't dance?  How disappointing.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does the silverback think he is being funny when he holds his mate's head under a pile of leaves and gives her an Afrikaans oven?

Because he isn't.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: So, just like my 13 year old son?


I assume that's a euphemism for what he does in the shower.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Haha, me too.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Gorillas, so much like us.


Farkers ? Yes
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So how much trouble do the young males get in for the louder, & longer competions?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess no one ever read Jane Goodall's comprehensive diaries of what really goes down when the social inhibition levels are totally down
 
Lackofname
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You'd think gorillas wouldn't care about someone farting. Huh.

I guess they are better than chimps.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Got damn. For a second I thought that was a chainsaw.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: I guess no one ever read Jane Goodall's comprehensive diaries of what really goes down when the social inhibition levels are totally down


That tramp.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's been like my quarantine. I highly identify with this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair its been a minute since a decent Gorillaz album dropped.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

So what's his Fark username?
 
chieromancer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sooooo, just like men?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was really hoping for one or two wiping their forehead, standing upright, and saying "pfew. The humans aren't watching. Anyone want to grab a beer?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WoodyHayes: NSFW classic super hot solo butt stuff NSFW


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
