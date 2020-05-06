 Skip to content
(CNN)   Minor league pitcher finds out his family was killed over Facebook. Wow people take that site too seriously   (cnn.com) divider line
    Murder, Homicide, Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard, brother of Bivens, whole plane ride, only thing, 24-year-old pitcher  
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sucks. I've been on that end of a very bad phone call. Being hundreds of miles away and not being able to do anything nor get in contact with anyone is a special ring of hell.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry.  I don't believe the murder of my wife and child would strengthen any kind of belief in a deity.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he did not find out they were killed via Facebook.

He saw an article about two women and a child that were killed and assumed it was them.  Correctly assumed, as it turns out, but it could easily have been people he didn't know.

Sorry to get in the way of a bullshiat headline with all these facts and things.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect found naked, first being chased by police, then chasing the police. Put Yakety Sax music behind the video here (SFW):

https://globalnews.ca/news/5825750/bl​a​ke-bivens-wife-child-killed-naked-arre​st/
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully comments were disabled on the article.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. That might be the most soul crushing thing I've read in a while. That poor guy.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
cheesecake.articleassets.meaww.comView Full Size

Dude looks like a child molester in an Archie comic.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm sorry.  I don't believe the murder of my wife and child would strengthen any kind of belief in a deity.


I know somebody who did some relevant research.  She found the most respected people in a congregation, the ones others would seek out for religious or secular advice, were the ones who had suffered similar hardship.  They were not the loudest when it came to shout "amen!"  But talk is cheap.

Perhaps there were people who gave up on religion when something bad happened.  It would have required a different, long term survey to find them.  Doing a short term project she could only find the ones who were around.
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Suspect found naked, first being chased by police, then chasing the police. Put Yakety Sax music behind the video here (SFW):

https://globalnews.ca/news/5825750/bla​ke-bivens-wife-child-killed-naked-arre​st/


They needed a tank and an armored vehicle for a manhunt?
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This was the same story where the guy ran away from the cops naked, and people were outraged that if he hadn't been white, police would've opened fire.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: No, he did not find out they were killed via Facebook.

He saw an article about two women and a child that were killed and assumed it was them.  Correctly assumed, as it turns out, but it could easily have been people he didn't know.

Sorry to get in the way of a bullshiat headline with all these facts and things.


He also could have read an article about murder victims who had the same names as his family and assumed the victims were his family. It could have easily been people with the exact same names.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: No, he did not find out they were killed via Facebook.

He saw an article about two women and a child that were killed and assumed it was them.  Correctly assumed, as it turns out, but it could easily have been people he didn't know.

Sorry to get in the way of a bullshiat headline with all these facts and things.


Oh jeez, it's that guy again with his facts and reading comprehension and stuff.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirMadness: This was the same story where the guy ran away from the cops naked, and people were outraged that if he hadn't been white, police would've opened fire.


If he was black the cops may not have shot him. Just statistically he would have been much, much, much more likely to have been shot.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: No, he did not find out they were killed via Facebook.

He saw an article about two women and a child that were killed and assumed it was them.  Correctly assumed, as it turns out, but it could easily have been people he didn't know.

Sorry to get in the way of a bullshiat headline with all these facts and things.

How dare he tell about the murder of his family in a way that is unacceptable to you.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Jesus Christ. That might be the most soul crushing thing I've read in a while. That poor guy.


This.
When your brother in law kills your wife, mother in law, and your 1-year-old...

/chills
//yeesh
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: NotThatGuyAgain: No, he did not find out they were killed via Facebook.

He saw an article about two women and a child that were killed and assumed it was them.  Correctly assumed, as it turns out, but it could easily have been people he didn't know.

Sorry to get in the way of a bullshiat headline with all these facts and things.
How dare he tell about the murder of his family in a way that is unacceptable to you.


And I still don't understand the criticism. Is the implication that the only way to know if someone has died is by seeing their dead bodies? Because otherwise you are just assuming?
 
fst_creeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm sorry.  I don't believe the murder of my wife and child would strengthen any kind of belief in a deity.


ZAZ: I know somebody who did some relevant research.  She found the most respected people in a congregation, the ones others would seek out for religious or secular advice, were the ones who had suffered similar hardship.  They were not the loudest when it came to shout "amen!"  But talk is cheap.

Perhaps there were people who gave up on religion when something bad happened.  It would have required a different, long term survey to find them.  Doing a short term project she could only find the ones who were around.


My sister was murdered in 1991.  I personally started out on the latter and have moved to the former.

And that sounds like confirmation bias in the research.  Of 100 people that had lost a loved one to murder who we found at church, 95% of them found their faith sustained them.  As these things tend to go, I suspect I've had luck/misfortune to meet far more survivors and there are plenty like me.  But we are even more quiet as not to be judged.  Again.

/luck/misfortune: Luck - because I've met some wonderful people. Misfortune - because you don't want more people in this club.
// And yes you get judged a lot, a being somehow responsible and for somehow not being trustworthy once they know
///  It will be 29 years in 25 days... Still miss you sis.
 
