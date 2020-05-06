 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Your job may suck, but it's probably not 'get stung by murder hornets on camera' bad   (clickorlando.com) divider line
25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his job is to go around getting stung by animals for a TV show? I'll miss him when he's eaten by a crocodile in a few more years.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Coyote Peterson?

*click*

Coyote Peterson.  He does that.  Like, a lot.  He's kind of YouTube's Steve Irwin, except he's been stung more than once and is still alive.

/Too soon?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So very nope.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Too soon.
 
jpcerutti
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least he's not peeing in his own face for YouTube hits... but that would be less painful.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yeah we still have another 8.2 years until that's funny.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a job he volunteered for. No one suggested that he do this. He said, "I got a great idea," and ran with it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Scroll down to watch the video.

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
stilldrawingablank
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Within seconds of the sting, Peterson's arm begins to swell where he took the hit, and it's immediately clear that he is in pain, as he rolls and cries out on the ground.

I absolutely detest reality TV, because it's also created spinoff bullshiat like this. "let's do something stupid and record it!!". Even Steve Irwin, as cool as he was, was borderline annoying. Nowhere near as stupid as those idiots who wander out into the woods and survive on twigs and bear shiat, but his show sometimes edged into that territory. This guy? No redeeming features whatsoever...
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

He only does that to neutralize the venoms.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Peterson, who takes stings from insects rumored to be some of the most painful in the world, described the pain as being worse than anything he'd experienced.

People will do anything to get views. Anything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Oh yeah be fiction is so much more redeeming?
As long as everything cost money; people got to come up ways to make that money. Because we sure as hell won't feed, house, and care for each other. Because,wow, that would be redeeming.
Saw off bub.
 
Skail
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I don't think this is useless.  Regardless of the dude's theatrics (I personally find the whole thing hilarious), he's attempting to describe the types of pain inflicted by the stings and venom of these insects and other creatures.  It's not quantitative, but how could it be?  Despite this, it adds to the body of knowledge on these creatures, and we do get kind of a pain scale relating them to each other.

That, and in case I didn't mention it, it's freaking hilarious to watch him get hurt constantly, but only because he's a willing participant.  :D
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
clickorlando.comView Full Size


I take it he's going for the David Rose/Levy gay cowboy look. NTTAWWT.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dumbass ..
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Is that you Donald Trump? Or did you run through your "response" thru Google translate 17 or 20 times?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know the word r*t*rd is considered offensive, and people think it should fall out of the lexicon, but this asshole -- he's a huge farking r*t*rd.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

He doesn't need to describe it. There are plenty of news articles that do that. It's pandering to the lowest common denominator, people who want to see another human get injured. I mean, if we just want to find out if something "hurts", then this is no different than Jackass. Adding insects doesn't make it "science".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pant-on-head, window-licking, loves-hugs-and-stickers, ding-fwies-are-done level you-know-what.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It shouldn't fall out of the lexicon, it is still a perfectly legitimate word for other uses.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.