(ABC7 San Francisco)   It's acceptable to shotgun your drink on Cinco de Mayo, but remember than actual shotguns should be left at home   (abc7news.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the rifle vs. shotgun tangential dogpile begins, about half of local news sources state rifle, the other half shotgun. The truth is IT DOESN'T ACTUALLY MATTER with regard to the story. A woman had a gun, police told her to drop it, she fired at police, they returned fire, killing said woman.

We now return to the Fark (slightly less pedantic) news thread.

/one can hope, anyway
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But I like my tequila with double barrels of rock salt.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Despite life-saving efforts administered by the deputies at the scene, she died at the hospital."

Yes, its amazing how standing and staring is not a cure for gunshot wounds.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can I bring along my plastic and obviously fake Star Wars blaster, or should I just assume that some rube will call the cops on me?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Platoon" - Weed Scene HD
Youtube V_-RGlLePnI
 
